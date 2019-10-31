GoodFirms Employee Engagement Survey Shows: Globally Around 56.68% of Workers are Satisfied with their Current Jobs

GoodFirms_Employee Engagement Survey

According to the recent Employee Engagement Study confirms, when employees are motivated the job satisfaction level rises.

The majority of employees are satisfied with their jobs for enthusing them by the realism of what they are working and how important is the project.” — GoodFirms Research

WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currently, across the globe, all the employers are in huge competition to find the best employee for their business. Employers are paying more attention to the staff gratification levels to retain high performing workers. For the same reason, today, most of the organizations have implemented Best HR Software to assist the human resources team in improving the employee experience, make a better decision, and schedule the tasks, activities to be performed, etc.

These days, it has become crucial to keep the employees motivated to increase productivity and also allow the companies to meet their business objectives. Here a recent report by GoodFirms revealed surprising statistics that across the worldwide around 56.68% of workers are satisfied with their current job, which includes 24.78% of those who are super-satisfied and 31.90% who are somewhat satisfied.

In this Employee Engagement Survey, about 750+ full-time employees participated from all sizes of organizations globally, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, Canada, Poland, Singapore, Belarus, Germany, Ukraine, and others. The study was conducted by asking multiples questions to the employees about workplace ethics, perks, fair compensation for a lower salary, job contentment, company background, bullying at the workplace, and the main reasons to quit the jobs. Thus, GoodFirms was successful to unlock the stats and insights to give a clear idea to the employers to know what the employees are looking out of their jobs.

GoodFirms is a globally renowned B2B research, ratings and reviews platform. It helps to build a path for the service seekers to get connected with the most excellent companies. The squad of GoodFirms follows the research methodology and conduct a thorough assessment. It consists of three main crucial factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

These components are segregated into several parameters to assess each company deeply. In the research process, the analyst team determines the past and present portfolio to know the background of the company, years of experience in the domain area, online market penetration, and client feedback. Focusing on the overall research method, GoodFirms provides the scores to every firm out of total 60. Thus, considering the point’s index, the service providers in the catalog of top companies.

Presently, GoodFirms has curated a list of Best HR Outsourcing Services, which help the organizations to meet the experienced employees as per their business requirements to help them achieve the company's goals.

Furthermore, GoodFirms supports the service providers to engage in the research process and present the work they have done successfully. Therefore, get a chance to be listed for free in the catalog of the best software, top development companies, and other organizations as per their categories. Appearing in the list of GoodFirms, you will be more perceptible as well as be a magnet to attract new prospects across the worldwide.

About GoodFirms

GoodFirms is a Washington, D.C. based research firm that aligns its efforts in identifying the most prominent and efficient IT development and software companies that deliver results to their clients. GoodFirms research is a confluence of new age consumer reference processes and conventional industry-wide review & rankings that help service seekers leap further and multiply their industry-wide value and credibility.

