Press statement on additional beef plant approvals to China

Further to press release of 21 October on new beef plant approvals to China, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD is pleased to confirm today that all formalities have now been completed, and 14 additional beef plants (plus two coldstores) have been listed on the GACC (General Administration of Customs in China) website, allowing trade from these plants to commence: see attached list. ENDS Bi-lingual GACC list (pdf 53Kb) Date Released: 31 October 2019



