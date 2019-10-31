GBT Starts R&D Activities for IC Micro-Solar Cell Structures

To be Used For Power Harvesting; Targeted For Multi-Planner Microchip

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT”, or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ wireless mesh network technology platform and its Avant! AI, for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it started R&D activities for IC (Integrated Circuit) Micro-Solar cell structures, targeted to empower its 3D, multi-planner microchip.



As announced before, GBT has filed for an innovative 3D, multi-planner microchip patent in the US (serial number 16292388), and internationally (PCT/50266). GBT’s invention relates to the field of integrated circuits (IC), and more specifically to 3D, multi-dimensional, multi-planar microchips. This patent is a derivative of the GopherInsight™ platform, which is a new, fully integrated circuit technology platform being developed by GBT.

As currently designed, the Company's miniaturized radio technology consumes less power than typical wireless communication devices. GBT is now exploring an on-chip energy storage and harvesting system which it is believed will enable power to be derived from the environment. The goal is to open a whole world of opportunities for “self-powered” autonomous systems. GBT's solar micro-solar cells technology is targeted to operate applications which require either continuous or intermittent power sources, e.g. mobile watches, IoT tracking and reporting devices, remote MESH nodes, and many more. The solar micro-cells are planned to be fabricated on CMOS technology using only a few advanced manufacturing processes.

"We are researching the development of a solar energy storage and recycle system to power our Insight technology platform solutions, using CMOS Micro-Solar structures, that are planned for use within our microchip for power storage and harvesting, and are especially designed to power our radio and AI systems" stated Danny Rittman, GBT CTO. " The goal is to develop self-powered, periodic and/or continuous energy consumption-based applications, such as those used in IoT/Mobile devices, MESH nodes and the like.

A power management circuit is designed to be implemented along with the micro-solar cells, to monitor the process of the energy storage, harvesting and consumption.

The new technology is planned to be implemented on a microchip die and can fit large and small manufacturing nodes, starting at 0.35µm all the way to 14nm. The system is planned to include complete solar micro-cell structures that are formed within the silicon and enable power storage and harvesting. The microchip is targeted to be integrated into electronic displays to enable photo-generated continuous or intermittent power.

We foresee a wide variety of applications in the consumer domain, among them mobile watches, display based devices, and in the commercial IoT/Mobile space that includes operation, security, traffic control, autonomous machines, MESH nodes etc. "

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gopherprotocol.com/ ) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. Gopher has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. Gopher’s system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT Technologies, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - https://gbttechnologies.com ) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregatorv2.genesisexchange.io (New Beta Version)

