HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Reminds MacroGenics (MGNX) Investors of Securities Class Action: Encourages Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) of the securities fraud class action filed against the company and urges MGNX investors who have suffered losses in excess of $50,000 to contact the firm.

Class Period: Feb. 6, 2019 – June 3, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 12, 2019

MacroGenics (MGNX) Securities Class Action:



According to the Complaint, Defendants concealed adverse information obtained during MacroGenics’ clinical trial evaluating Margetuximab, a potential breast cancer treatment. Specifically, as early as October 2018, Defendants knew but omitted to disclose that (1) the progression-free survival (“PFS”) of patients in the trial was negligible, and (2) the overall survival (“OS”) was not statistically significant. The market learned the truth on June 4, 2019, when MacroGenics disclosed the lackluster PFS and OS results. This news drove the price of MGNX shares sharply lower that day.

If you invested in MacroGenics between Feb. 6, 2019 and June 3, 2019 and suffered significant losses (in excess of $50,000) you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case. Contact Hagens Berman immediately to obtain additional information about this case or being a lead plaintiff.

“We are focused on investors’ losses and the extent to which Defendants’ statements may have been misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding MacroGenics should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email MGNX@hbsslaw.com .



