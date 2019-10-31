African Gold Group Appoints Maelgwyn Mineral Services Africa to Conduct Metallurgical Testing

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that a world renowned metallurgical test facility has been contracted to help optimize both gold recovery and project economics at the Kobada Gold project. SENET, the EPCM company managing the Definitive Feasibility study for AGG, has contracted Maelgwyn Mineral Services Africa (“MMSA”) to conduct metallurgical testing of material from our Kobada project. MMSA is a world-renowned metallurgical test facility, specializing in optimizing process conditions and flowsheets.



“We are pleased to support SENET and AGG on the Kobada Gold project,” commented Hennie Stallknecht, Metallurgical Manager MMSA. “Our aim is to re-evaluate different process options and to optimize the best process flow in terms of gold recovery and project economics through the execution of detailed and quality test work. Variability samples from the ore body will also be tested to provide the information required for economic and block-modelling of the project. Samples to commence the test work have already been shipped to MMSA in Johannesburg, South Africa."

“We are delighted to have MMSA on board to undertake the detailed test work on the Kobada orebody,” comments Danny Callow, Chief Operating Officer for AGG. “We will undertake detailed test work on representative composite samples taken from across the concession and test the most optimal process for the design of the future Kobada metallurgical plant.”

All metallurgical samples shipped from the Kobada mine site have arrived at MMSA and are undergoing metallurgical testing to identify the optimal processing technique for our specific type of ore.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its principal asset is the Kobada Project in Mali.

For more information:

Stan Bharti

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 861 2267

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s development and exploration plans for the Kobada project and other statements with respect to the future plans or intentions of the Company. Generally, forward‑looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of AGG to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although AGG has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. AGG does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

