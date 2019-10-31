AAON Reports Third Quarter Sales and Earnings

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ-AAON) today announced its operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



In the quarter ended September 30, 2019, net sales were $113.5 million, up 0.5% from $112.9 million in 2018. Net income was $13.8 million, a decrease of 1.8% from $14.1 million in the same period a year ago. Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $346.8 million, increasing 7.8% from $321.6 million in 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $37.7 million, up 25.5% from $30.0 million in 2018. Our net income benefited from additional tax credits the Company was able to take advantage of and also from positive return to provision adjustments on our tax return that together totaled $1.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Our backlog at September 30, 2019, increased 8.9% to $165.3 million, from $151.8 million at December 31, 2018, and increased 30.4% from $126.8 million at September 30, 2018.

Earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019 were $0.26, a decrease of 3.7% from $0.27 for the same period in 2018, based upon 52.7 million and 52.6 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Earnings per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $0.72, an increase of 26.3% from $0.57 in 2018, based upon 52.6 million and 52.7 million shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Gross profit, benefiting from moderating raw material costs and improved productivity, increased 10.1% to $83.4 million (24.0% of sales) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, versus $75.7 million (23.5% of sales) for the same period a year ago.

Gary D. Fields, President, said, “Our net sales have been constrained primarily by sheet metal production. We are beginning to see improvements in our manufacturing capacity due to additional Salvagnini sheet metal fabrication machines coming online during mid-September. In addition, we have significantly increased the number of our Salvagnini maintenance technicians on staff, and our heightened emphasis on best-practice equipment maintenance policies has also contributed to manufacturing capacity improvements. We have recently reorganized certain key production management positions at our Tulsa facilities and are witnessing operational improvements as a direct result.”

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased 1.5% to $13.0 million (11.4% of sales) from $13.2 million (11.7% of sales) as compared to the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 2.7% to $37.5 million (10.8% of sales) compared to $36.5 million (11.3% of sales) for the same period a year ago.

Mr. Fields continued, "Our financial condition at September 30, 2019 remained strong with a current ratio of 3.2:1, including cash and investments totaling $28.4 million."

Norman H. Asbjornson, CEO, stated, “On October 29th we had the grand opening for our research and development laboratory. Approximately 25 years ago, we reviewed the need for additional labs with two objectives. First, was to provide for our laboratory needs in the future. Second, was the opportunity to design a lab with capabilities far beyond industry standards and unlikely to be copied. Among the things unique to our lab is the ability to test a capacity of 300 tons when the industry standard is 100 tons or less. Another item is combining performance testing with acoustical testing simultaneously which is not available in any other lab. We believe this and other attributes give AAON an advantage far into the future. I am greatly honored to report we named our lab the Norman Asbjornson Innovation Center. It will enable AAON to continue to lead the industry in the development of quiet, energy efficient and sustainable HVAC equipment well into the future.”

About AAON

AAON, Inc. is engaged in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment consisting of standard, semi-custom and custom rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils and controls. Since the founding of AAON in 1988, AAON has maintained a commitment to design, develop, manufacture and deliver heating and cooling products to perform beyond all expectations and demonstrate the value of AAON to our customers. For more information, please visit www.AAON.com .

Certain statements in this news release may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Statements regarding future prospects and developments are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Net sales $ 113,500 $ 112,937 $ 346,759 $ 321,607 Cost of sales 86,115 80,174 263,406 245,869 Gross profit 27,385 32,763 83,353 75,738 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,994 13,190 37,476 36,495 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 6 2 296 (9) Income from operations 14,385 19,571 45,581 39,252 Interest income, net 9 36 49 171 Other (expense) income, net (7) 5 (16) 11 Income before taxes 14,387 19,612 45,614 39,434 Income tax provision 560 5,527 7,924 9,398 Net income $ 13,827 $ 14,085 $ 37,690 $ 30,036 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.72 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.27 $ 0.72 $ 0.57 Cash dividends declared per common share: $ — $ — $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 52,111,444 52,238,796 52,086,209 52,315,719 Diluted 52,722,127 52,627,541 52,624,583 52,715,390





AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets (in thousands, except share and per share data) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,373 $ 1,994 Accounts receivable, net 56,083 54,078 Income tax receivable 3,870 6,104 Note receivable 28 27 Inventories, net 80,623 77,612 Prepaid expenses and other 1,559 1,046 Total current assets 170,536 140,861 Property, plant and equipment: Land 3,274 3,114 Buildings 99,705 97,393 Machinery and equipment 230,806 212,779 Furniture and fixtures 17,310 16,597 Total property, plant and equipment 351,095 329,883 Less: Accumulated depreciation 175,357 166,880 Property, plant and equipment, net 175,738 163,003 Intangible assets, net 331 506 Goodwill 3,229 3,229 Right of use assets 1,724 — Note receivable 594 598 Total assets $ 352,152 $ 308,197 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ — $ — Accounts payable 11,118 10,616 Accrued liabilities 42,764 37,455 Total current liabilities 53,882 48,071 Deferred tax liabilities 15,034 10,826 Other long-term liabilities 3,669 1,801 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued — — Common stock, $.004 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 52,119,295 and 51,991,242 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 209 208 Additional paid-in capital 2,680 — Retained earnings 276,678 247,291 Total stockholders' equity 279,567 247,499 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 352,152 $ 308,197





AAON, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Operating Activities (in thousands) Net income $ 37,690 $ 30,036 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,627 12,865 Amortization of bond premiums — 11 Provision for losses on accounts receivable, net of adjustments 91 67 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 1,003 55 Share-based compensation 7,858 5,614 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 296 (9) Foreign currency transaction gain (17) (20) Interest income on note receivable (19) 27 Deferred income taxes 4,208 864 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,096) 146 Income taxes 2,234 (649) Inventories (4,014) (7,071) Prepaid expenses and other (513) (792) Accounts payable 782 4,328 Deferred revenue 263 (1,644) Accrued liabilities 5,190 364 Net cash provided by operating activities 70,583 44,192 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (30,831) (34,328) Cash paid in business combination — (6,377) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 68 11 Investment in certificates of deposits (6,000) (7,200) Maturities of certificates of deposits 6,000 7,920 Purchases of investments held to maturity — (9,001) Maturities of investments — 13,320 Proceeds from called investments — 495 Principal payments from note receivable 39 32 Net cash used in investing activities (30,724) (35,128) Financing Activities Stock options exercised 11,283 3,504 Repurchase of stock (15,437) (17,500) Employee taxes paid by withholding shares (1,023) (860) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (8,303) (8,400) Net cash used in financing activities (13,480) (23,256) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 26,379 (14,192) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,994 21,457 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 28,373 $ 7,265











