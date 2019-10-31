TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Announces $50 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase

5.4% increase in net sales

130 basis point gross margin expansion to 26.3%

160 basis point operating margin expansion to 11.8%

140 basis point adjusted EBITDA margin expansion to 14.4%

$1.60 net income per diluted share, $1.53 on an adjusted basis

/EIN News/ -- DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Jerry Volas, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to demonstrate the strength of our uniquely diversified operating model and our focus on profitable growth as we once again report a very strong quarter. Our national scale, strong customer and supplier relationships and operational efficiency initiatives are driving our top line growth and margin expansion.

“Looking ahead, we believe the residential and commercial markets will continue to grow and TopBuild is well positioned to leverage its existing platform to take advantage of the many opportunities in both of these areas.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the quarter ended September 30, 2018)

Net sales increased 5.4% to $682.3 million, primarily driven by increased selling prices and volume.



Gross margin increased 130 basis points to 26.3%.



Operating profit was $80.4 million, compared to operating profit of $66.2 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $80.6 million, compared to $69.5 million, a 16.0% improvement.



Operating margin was 11.8%, up 160 basis points. Adjusted operating margin was also 11.8%, up 110 basis points.



Net income was $55.0 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to $42.7 million, or $1.19 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $52.7 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared to $44.0 million, or $1.23 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $98.0 million, compared to $84.3 million, a 16.3% increase, and adjusted EBITDA margin improved 140 basis points to 14.4%.



Incremental EBITDA margin was 39.1%.



At September 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $171.6 million and availability under its revolving credit facility of $188.6 million for total liquidity of $360.2 million.

Nine Month Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to nine months ended September 30, 2018)

Net sales increased 12.4% to $1,961.8 million.



Gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 26.0%.



Operating profit was $213.1 million, compared to operating profit of $143.8 million. On an adjusted basis, operating profit was $216.1 million, compared to $165.5 million, a 30.6% improvement.



Operating margin was 10.9% a 270-basis point improvement. On an adjusted basis, operating margin improved 150 basis points to 11.0%.



Net income was $145.0 million, or $4.20 per diluted share, compared to $96.2 million, or $2.69 per diluted share. Adjusted income was $138.8 million, or $4.02 per diluted share, compared to $107.1 million, or $2.99 per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA was $266.5 million, compared to $200.8 million, a 32.7% increase. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 13.6%, a 210-basis point improvement. Incremental EBITDA margin was 30.3%.



On a same branch basis, adjusted EBITDA grew 20.7% to $242.4 million and incremental EBITDA margin was 46.1%.

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the period ended September 30, 2018)

TruTeam 3 Months

Ended

9/30/19 9 Months

Ended

9/30/19 Service Partners 3 Months

Ended

9/30/19 9 Months

Ended

9/30/19

Sales $498,390 $1,430,800 Sales $220,947 $638,899 Change Change Volume 3.8% 3.1% Volume -0.7% -1.8% Price 3.0% 4.3% Price 4.4% 5.4% M&A 0.4% 9.5% M&A 0.0% 1.8% Total Change 7.3% 17.0% Total Change 3.8% 5.4% Operating Margin 14.0% 13.2% Operating Margin 10.6% 10.2% Change 90 bps 180 bps Change 160 bps 80 bps Adj. Operating Margin 14.0% 13.3% Adj. Operating Margin 10.6% 10.2% Change 80 bps 180 bps Change 150 bps 70 bps

Capital Allocation

Acquisitions

The Company completed the acquisition of Viking Insulation in the third quarter. Viking focuses on fiberglass installation in a wide variety of light commercial and residential projects and is based in Southern California.

Volas stated, “We are evaluating a robust pipeline of acquisition candidates. The deliberate approach taken by our seasoned M&A team helps to ensure our strategic goals are met and only the best opportunities are pursued.

“We are also committed to optimizing the efficiency of our capital structure and while acquisitions remain our top capital allocation priority, our strategy also includes a return of excess capital to our shareholders through our share repurchase program.”

Share Repurchases

In the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 364,074 shares at an average price of $89.76 per share. These shares were purchased as part of the Company’s $200 million share repurchase authorization announced on February 26, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, $147.8 million of the $200 million authorization remained.

Additionally, under the above-mentioned share repurchase authorization, the Company intends to enter into an agreement to repurchase $50 million of its common stock under an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program. This will be the third ASR the Company has undertaken since first quarter 2017.

2019 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

The Company has raised its outlook for housing starts for 2019 to a range of 1.245 million to 1.275 million starts from the previous range of 1.23 million to 1.27 million starts. Accordingly, the low end of the Company’s revenue outlook has been raised by $15 million while the high end of its revenue range has been raised by $5 million. The Company has also raised the low and high end of its adjusted EBITDA outlook by $9 million and $5 million, respectively.

($ in millions)

2019 Low High

Sales $ 2,625.0 $ 2,645.0 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 354.0 $ 360.0

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Assumptions ($ in millions):

2019 Low High

Housing Starts 1,245K 1,275K Estimated net income $ 179.7 $ 188.5 Interest Expense and other, net $ 37.0 $ 35.0 Income tax expense $ 64.8 $ 68.0 Depreciation and Amortization $ 54.0 $ 52.0 Share based compensation $ 14.0 $ 13.0

This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. This outlook does not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual 2019 results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.



Additional Information

Quarterly supplemental materials, including a presentation that will be referenced on today’s conference call, are available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2019 financial results is scheduled for today, Thursday, October 31, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (888) 225-2706. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. We provide insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from approximately 75 branches. We leverage our national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on our local market presence to forge strong relationships with our customers. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “Investors” at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under the proposed accelerated stock repurchase transaction. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our ability to repurchase our common stock is subject to the execution of a definitive agreement with respect to the share repurchase. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801



(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 682,330 $ 647,289 $ 1,961,771 $ 1,744,702 Cost of sales 502,999 485,424 1,451,822 1,326,777 Gross profit 179,331 161,865 509,949 417,925 Selling, general, and administrative expense 98,886 95,648 296,846 274,134 Operating profit 80,445 66,217 213,103 143,791 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (9,507 ) (9,381 ) (28,740 ) (19,026 ) Other, net 653 178 1,512 292 Other expense, net (8,854 ) (9,203 ) (27,228 ) (18,734 ) Income before income taxes 71,591 57,014 185,875 125,057 Income tax expense (16,615 ) (14,356 ) (40,864 ) (28,859 ) Net income $ 54,976 $ 42,658 $ 145,011 $ 96,198 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.63 $ 1.22 $ 4.27 $ 2.74 Diluted $ 1.60 $ 1.19 $ 4.20 $ 2.69 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,790,857 35,091,388 33,977,464 35,084,694 Diluted 34,367,902 35,789,383 34,541,635 35,815,357







TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 171,591 $ 100,929 Receivables, net of an allowance for doubtful accounts of $5,423 and $3,676 at September 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively 454,640 407,106 Inventories, net 146,702 168,977 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,457 27,685 Total current assets 789,390 704,697 Right of use assets 89,178 — Property and equipment, net 175,274 167,961 Goodwill 1,367,918 1,364,016 Other intangible assets, net 185,844 199,387 Deferred tax assets, net 11,758 13,176 Other assets 4,760 5,294 Total assets $ 2,624,122 $ 2,454,531 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 300,125 $ 313,172 Current portion of long-term debt 33,262 26,852 Accrued liabilities 112,286 104,236 Short-term lease liabilities 36,860 — Total current liabilities 482,533 444,260 Long-term debt 701,955 716,622 Deferred tax liabilities, net 173,493 176,212 Long-term portion of insurance reserves 44,405 43,434 Long-term lease liabilities 55,362 — Other liabilities 1,167 1,905 Total liabilities 1,458,915 1,382,433 EQUITY 1,165,207 1,072,098 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,624,122 $ 2,454,531 As of

September 30, 2019 2018 Other Financial Data Receivable days † 51 49 Inventory days † 28 34 Accounts payable days † 77 75 Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable † $ 301,217 $ 280,643 Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM)‡ 11.6 % 11.3 % † Adjusted for remaining acquisition day one balance sheet items. ‡ Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches.







TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net income $ 145,011 $ 96,198 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,005 27,133 Share-based compensation 11,411 8,244 Loss on sale or abandonment of property and equipment 885 764 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,169 812 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (119 ) (373 ) Provision for bad debt expense 5,697 3,003 Loss from inventory obsolescence 1,794 1,375 Deferred income taxes, net (381 ) (708 ) Change in certain assets and liabilities Receivables, net (51,585 ) (46,993 ) Inventories, net 20,637 (15,333 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,003 (5,560 ) Accounts payable (12,529 ) 17,768 Accrued liabilities 10,758 10,304 Other, net 1,023 (601 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 182,779 96,033 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (34,100 ) (42,379 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired of $15,756 in 2018 (6,452 ) (500,666 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,239 502 Other, net 25 31 Net cash used in investing activities (38,288 ) (542,512 ) Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 9,998 520,104 Repayment of long-term debt (19,424 ) (13,097 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (7,819 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility — 90,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility — (90,000 ) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (11,135 ) (5,433 ) Repurchase of shares of common stock (52,177 ) (9,493 ) Payment of contingent consideration (1,091 ) (841 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (73,829 ) 483,421 Cash and Cash Equivalents Increase for the period 70,662 36,942 Beginning of period 100,929 56,521 End of period $ 171,591 $ 93,463 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 120,726 $ — Accruals for property and equipment 102 546







TopBuild Corp. Segment Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change TruTeam Sales $ 498,390 $ 464,540 7.3 % $ 1,430,800 $ 1,223,357 17.0 % Operating profit, as reported $ 69,846 $ 61,004 $ 189,568 $ 139,969 Operating margin, as reported 14.0 % 13.1 % 13.2 % 11.4 % Rationalization charges (16 ) 177 183 629 Acquisition related costs 56 — 459 — Operating profit, as adjusted $ 69,886 $ 61,181 $ 190,210 $ 140,598 Operating margin, as adjusted 14.0 % 13.2 % 13.3 % 11.5 % Service Partners Sales $ 220,947 $ 212,948 3.8 % $ 638,899 $ 606,335 5.4 % Operating profit, as reported $ 23,406 $ 19,229 $ 65,154 $ 57,141 Operating margin, as reported 10.6 % 9.0 % 10.2 % 9.4 % Rationalization charges — 134 109 159 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 23,406 $ 19,363 $ 65,263 $ 57,300 Operating margin, as adjusted 10.6 % 9.1 % 10.2 % 9.5 % Total Sales before eliminations $ 719,337 $ 677,488 $ 2,069,699 $ 1,829,692 Intercompany eliminations (37,007 ) (30,199 ) (107,928 ) (84,990 ) Net sales after eliminations $ 682,330 $ 647,289 5.4 % $ 1,961,771 $ 1,744,702 12.4 % Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 93,252 $ 80,233 $ 254,722 $ 197,110 General corporate expense, net (6,872 ) (8,358 ) (23,606 ) (37,937 ) Intercompany eliminations and other adjustments (5,935 ) (5,658 ) (18,013 ) (15,382 ) Operating profit, as reported $ 80,445 $ 66,217 $ 213,103 $ 143,791 Operating margin, as reported 11.8 % 10.2 % 10.9 % 8.2 % Rationalization charges † 8 1,668 1,977 6,807 Acquisition related costs 131 1,578 1,034 14,859 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 80,584 $ 69,463 $ 216,114 $ 165,457 Operating margin, as adjusted 11.8 % 10.7 % 11.0 % 9.5 % Share-based compensation 3,926 2,848 11,411 8,244 Depreciation and amortization 13,467 11,948 39,005 27,133 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 97,977 $ 84,259 $ 266,530 $ 200,834 EBITDA margin, as adjusted 14.4 % 13.0 % 13.6 % 11.5 % Sales change period over period 35,041 217,069 EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 13,718 65,696 EBITDA, as adjusted, as percentage of sales change 39.1 % 30.3 % † Rationalization charges include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.







TopBuild Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross Profit and Operating Profit Reconciliations Net sales $ 682,330 $ 647,289 $ 1,961,771 $ 1,744,702 Gross profit, as reported $ 179,331 $ 161,865 $ 509,949 $ 417,925 Rationalization charges — 21 — 176 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 179,331 $ 161,886 $ 509,949 $ 418,101 Gross margin, as reported 26.3 % 25.0 % 26.0 % 24.0 % Gross margin, as adjusted 26.3 % 25.0 % 26.0 % 24.0 % Operating profit, as reported $ 80,445 $ 66,217 $ 213,103 $ 143,791 Rationalization charges 8 1,668 1,977 6,807 Acquisition related costs 131 1,578 1,034 14,859 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 80,584 $ 69,463 $ 216,114 $ 165,457 Operating margin, as reported 11.8 % 10.2 % 10.9 % 8.2 % Operating margin, as adjusted 11.8 % 10.7 % 11.0 % 9.5 % Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 71,591 $ 57,014 $ 185,875 $ 125,057 Rationalization charges 8 1,668 1,977 6,807 Acquisition related costs 131 1,578 1,034 14,859 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 71,730 60,260 188,886 146,723 Tax rate at 26.5% and 27.0% for 2019 and 2018, respectively (19,008 ) (16,270 ) (50,055 ) (39,615 ) Income, as adjusted $ 52,722 $ 43,990 $ 138,831 $ 107,108 Income per common share, as adjusted $ 1.53 $ 1.23 $ 4.02 $ 2.99 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 34,367,902 35,789,383 34,541,635 35,815,357







TopBuild Corp. Same Branch and Acquisition Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales Same branch: Installation segment $ 496,341 $ 464,540 $ 1,314,059 $ 1,223,357 Distribution segment 220,947 212,948 627,829 606,335 Eliminations (37,007 ) (30,199 ) (107,066 ) (84,990 ) Total same branch 680,281 647,289 1,834,822 1,744,702 Acquisitions (a): Installation segment $ 2,049 $ — $ 116,741 $ — Distribution segment — — 11,070 — Eliminations — — (862 ) — Total acquisitions 2,049 — 126,949 — Total $ 682,330 $ 647,289 $ 1,961,771 $ 1,744,702 EBITDA, as adjusted Same branch $ 97,492 $ 84,259 $ 242,366 $ 200,834 Acquisitions (a) 485 — 24,164 — Total $ 97,977 $ 84,259 $ 266,530 $ 200,834 EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales Same branch (b) 14.3 % 13.2 % Acquisitions (c) 23.7 % 19.0 % Total (d) 14.4 % 13.0 % 13.6 % 11.5 % As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of incremental sales Same branch (e) 40.1 % 46.1 % Acquisitions (c) 23.7 % 19.0 % Total (f) 39.1 % 30.3 % (a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twevle months (b) Same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales (c) Acquired EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales (d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales (e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales (f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales







TopBuild Corp. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income, as reported $ 54,976 $ 42,658 $ 145,011 $ 96,198 Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 8,854 9,203 27,228 18,734 Income tax expense 16,615 14,356 40,864 28,859 Depreciation and amortization 13,467 11,948 39,005 27,133 Share-based compensation 3,926 2,848 11,411 8,244 Rationalization charges 8 1,668 1,977 6,807 Acquisition related costs 131 1,578 1,034 14,859 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 97,977 $ 84,259 $ 266,530 $ 200,834







TopBuild Corp. 2019 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) Twelve Months Ending

December 31, 2019 Low High Estimated net income $ 179.7 $ 188.5 Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 37.0 35.0 Income tax expense 64.8 68.0 Depreciation and amortization 54.0 52.0 Share-based compensation 14.0 13.0 Rationalization charges 3.0 2.5 Acquisition related costs 1.5 1.0 Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted $ 354.0 $ 360.0



