Ruling MPLA MP Tchizé dos Santos loses mandate

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 31 - The National Assembly decided last Tuesday to put an end to MP Welwitschia ?Tchizé? dos Santos? parliamentary mandate, as an MP of the ruling MPLA , due to her prolonged absence from the plenary meetings.,

The MPs of the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA voted in favour of the MP’s removal , while coalition CASA-CE and PRS and FNLA parties abstained.

The National Assembly’s Ethics, Decorum and Mandates Commission had opened an internal disciplinary process against Tchizé dos Santos in September this year following her prolonged absence from plenary sessions.

Angola’s National Assembly rules that an MP can lose term in case he/she exceeds three consecutive absences from the National Assembly’s meetings.

