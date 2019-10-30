Pilgrim’s Pride Reports Q3 Net Sales of $2.78 Billion, Operating Income of $188 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.44, a 267% increase over the $0.12 in Q3 2018

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) reports third quarter 2019 financial results.



Third Quarter Highlights

Net Sales of $2.78 billion.

Net Income of $109.8 million.

Operating Income margins of 6.5% in U.S., 11.5% in Mexico and 4.9% in Europe operations, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA of $258.4 million (or a 9.3% margin), and Adjusted EPS of $0.45.

U.S portfolio generated an improved performance due to our differentiated strategy. Demand in less commoditized segment remained strong while pure commodity was significantly better year on year but weaker than last quarter. We continue to evolve our well-balanced portfolio to further differentiate our products and brands, strengthen Key Customer relationships, and deliver operational improvements.

Q3 in Mexico was in-line with normal seasonality and stronger than last year. Growth in our branded products and prepared foods continue to create portfolio differentiation in the region.

European operations continuing to mitigate the impact of input cost challenges and already achieved better results than last year. Addition of Tulip team will further enhance our position as a leading global player by expanding our portfolio of prepared foods and brands in the UK, and present opportunities for synergies.

Change Net Sales $2,778.0 $2,697.6 +3.0% $8,345.7 $8,281.0 +0.8% GAAP EPS $0.44 $0.12 +266.7% $1.46 $1.03 +41.7% Operating Income $188.2 $85.3 +120.6% $604.8 $472.1 +28.1% Adjusted EBITDA (1) $258.4 $156.0 +65.6% $812.2 $687.1 +18.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 9.3% 5.8% +3.5pts 9.7% 8.3% +1.4pts (1) Reconciliations for non-GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.

“After a challenging Q3 2018 within the U.S. pure commodity market, conditions during Q3 of this year were much improved. The environment in non-commodity chicken was in-line with seasonality and remained strong, driven by demand from retailers and QSRs. We remain committed to our Key Customer strategy, which is the basis for our growth. Revenues from Key Customers have more than doubled over the past eight years, and we will continue to support their growth. We are investing to further differentiate our portfolio, and increase our capacities and capabilities to meet customer expectations. We expect value added, differentiated products to account for a significantly larger portion of our total results over the next few years as we continue to reduce our mix of more volatile commodity sales and improve our margin profile,” stated Jayson Penn, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.



“Mexico was in-line with normal seasonality and significantly better than last year. We expect to generate improved performance for the remainder of 2019 as demand continues to grow. Our Prepared Foods have continued to increase at a double digit rate and are generating great results under both premium Pilgrim’s and Del Dia brands to drive the evolution of our Mexican portfolio towards more differentiated, higher-value products and margin expansion.”

“Our European operations have continued to make progress in mitigating input cost challenges, and are already generating better results throughout Q3. Despite seasonally cooler weather, improvements in operational efficiencies, and better integration of input costs into customer pricing models drove the improvement in performance. We expect a continuation of the momentum into Q4.”

“The addition of the Tulip team further enhances our position as a leading global player by expanding our portfolio of prepared foods and brands while strengthening our leadership position in the UK market. It aligns with our strategic priorities as we continue growing our geographical footprint and extending our global reach into attractive new markets.”

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 338,386 $ 598,054 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 26,950 23,192 Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 602,038 561,549 Accounts receivable from related parties 1,573 1,331 Inventories 1,261,362 1,159,519 Income taxes receivable 16,143 38,479 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,398 112,201 Total current assets 2,613,518 2,234,657 Deferred tax assets 4,286 4,248 Other long-lived assets 15,211 16,717 Identified intangible assets, net 533,733 564,128 Goodwill 924,766 949,750 Operating lease assets, net 300,495 — Property, plant and equipment, net 2,211,124 2,161,702 Total assets $ 6,603,133 $ 5,931,202 Accounts payable $ 846,200 $ 830,059 Accounts payable to related parties 5,157 7,269 Revenue contract liability 39,743 33,328 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 494,247 386,941 Income taxes payable 25,762 8,221 Current maturities of long-term debt 26,636 30,405 Total current liabilities 1,437,745 1,296,223 Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities 231,018 — Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,279,871 2,295,190 Noncurrent income taxes payable 7,731 7,731 Deferred tax liabilities 235,357 237,422 Other long-term liabilities 81,307 75,051 Total liabilities 4,273,029 3,911,617 Common stock 2,611 2,604 Treasury stock (234,892 ) (231,994 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,952,451 1,945,136 Retained earnings 785,732 421,888 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (186,040 ) (127,834 ) Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,319,862 2,009,800 Noncontrolling interest 10,242 9,785 Total stockholders’ equity 2,330,104 2,019,585 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,603,133 $ 5,931,202





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 2,777,970 $ 2,697,604 $ 8,345,730 $ 8,280,995 Cost of sales 2,495,773 2,527,863 7,476,731 7,549,367 Gross profit 282,197 169,741 868,999 731,628 Selling, general and administrative expense 94,032 84,138 264,313 257,396 Administrative restructuring activities (20 ) 257 (90 ) 2,181 Operating income 188,185 85,346 604,776 472,051 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 32,028 35,334 99,184 125,901 Interest income (4,698 ) (4,241 ) (11,481 ) (10,665 ) Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 3,027 (6,711 ) 7,923 (2,802 ) Miscellaneous, net 1,367 653 2,521 (1,781 ) Income before income taxes 156,461 60,311 506,629 361,398 Income tax expense 46,365 30,848 142,328 106,367 Net income 110,096 29,463 364,301 255,031 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 331 153 457 (238 ) Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $ 109,765 $ 29,310 $ 363,844 $ 255,269 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic 249,467 248,981 249,344 248,933 Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 262 198 308 143 Diluted 249,729 249,179 249,652 249,076 Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.12 $ 1.46 $ 1.03 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.12 $ 1.46 $ 1.03





PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 364,301 $ 255,031 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 210,381 207,113 Share-based compensation 7,322 9,259 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,396 (2,147 ) Loan cost amortization 3,609 4,337 Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 737 567 Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes (501 ) (501 ) Loss on property disposals (9,546 ) (452 ) Foreign currency transaction loss related to borrowing arrangements 1,259 4,221 Gain on equity-method investments (48 ) (48 ) Noncash loss on early extinguishment of debt — 6,037 Asset impairment — 884 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and other receivables (46,648 ) (3,437 ) Inventories (108,117 ) 64,787 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,536 (15,428 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 67,308 78,107 Income taxes 40,549 (175,569 ) Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (1,578 ) (9,087 ) Other operating assets and liabilities 544 1,606 Cash provided by operating activities 535,504 425,280 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (258,725 ) (231,875 ) Proceeds from property disposals 15,168 2,707 Cash used in investing activities (243,557 ) (229,168 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and capital lease obligations (123,276 ) (1,071,441 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 99,638 703,090 Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (2,898 ) — Payment of capitalized loan costs (652 ) (11,081 ) Proceeds (payment) from equity contribution (distribution) under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (525 ) 5,558 Cash used in financing activities (27,713 ) (373,874 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (808 ) 4,071 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 263,426 (173,691 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 361,578 589,531 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 625,004 $ 415,840

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION

Selected Financial Information

(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (i) income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) reorganization items, (iv) losses on early extinguishment of debt and (v) foreign currency transaction losses (gains). EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the US (“GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP. They should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In thousands) Net income $ 110,096 $ 29,463 $ 364,301 $ 255,031 Add: Interest expense, net 27,330 31,093 87,703 115,236 Income tax expense 46,365 30,848 142,328 106,367 Depreciation and amortization 71,851 71,026 210,381 207,113 EBITDA 255,642 162,430 804,713 683,747 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 3,027 (6,711 ) 7,923 (2,802 ) Acquisition charges 63 16 63 320 Restructuring activity (20 ) 257 (90 ) 2,181 Other nonrecurring losses and expenses — 164 — 3,462 Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 331 153 457 (238 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 258,381 $ 156,003 $ 812,152 $ 687,146

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended September 29, 2019 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 30, 2018 and (2) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 29, 2019.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks

Ended Thirteen Weeks

Ended Thirteen Weeks

Ended Thirteen Weeks

Ended LTM Ended December 30,

2018 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 29,

2019 September 29,

2019 (In thousands) Net income $ (8,227 ) $ 84,125 $ 170,080 $ 110,096 $ 356,074 Add: Interest expense, net 33,765 30,222 30,150 27,330 121,467 Income tax expense (20,944 ) 20,416 75,547 46,365 121,384 Depreciation and amortization 66,975 67,182 71,348 71,851 277,356 EBITDA 71,569 201,945 347,125 255,642 876,281 Add: Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 19,962 2,636 2,260 3,027 27,885 Acquisition charges — — — 63 63 Restructuring activities 2,584 (27 ) (43 ) (20 ) 2,494 Other nonrecurring losses and expenses 16,023 — — — 16,023 Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (903 ) 114 12 331 (446 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,041 $ 204,440 $ 349,330 $ 258,381 $ 923,192

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by Net Revenue for the applicable period.

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September

29, 2019 September

30, 2018 September

29, 2019 September

30, 2018 September

29, 2019 September

30, 2018 September

29, 2019 September

30, 2018 (In thousands) Net income $ 110,096 $ 29,463 $ 364,301 $ 255,031 3.96 % 1.09 % 4.37 % 3.08 % Add: Interest expense, net 27,330 31,093 87,703 115,236 0.98 % 1.15 % 1.05 % 1.39 % Income tax expense 46,365 30,848 142,328 106,367 1.67 % 1.14 % 1.71 % 1.28 % Depreciation and amortization 71,851 71,026 210,381 207,113 2.59 % 2.63 % 2.52 % 2.50 % EBITDA 255,642 162,430 804,713 683,747 9.20 % 6.03 % 9.64 % 8.26 % Add: Foreign currency transaction losses 3,027 (6,711 ) 7,923 (2,802 ) 0.11 % (0.25 )% 0.09 % (0.03 )% Acquisition charges 63 16 63 320 — % — % — % — % Restructuring activity (20 ) 257 (90 ) 2,181 — % 0.01 % — % 0.03 % Other nonrecurring losses and expenses — 164 — 3,462 — % 0.01 % — % 0.04 % Minus: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 331 153 457 (238 ) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 258,381 $ 156,003 $ 812,152 $ 687,146 9.30 % 5.79 % 9.73 % 8.30 % Net sales $ 2,777,970 $ 2,697,604 $ 8,345,730 $ 8,280,995 $ 2,777,970 $ 2,697,604 $ 8,345,730 $ 8,280,995

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In thousands, except per share data) Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation $ 109,765 $ 29,310 $ 363,844 $ 255,269 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 903 — 12,679 Acquisition charges and restructuring activities 33 207 (20 ) 1,893 Foreign currency transaction losses 2,290 (5,077 ) 5,994 (2,120 ) Income before loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition charges and restructuring activities, and foreign currency transaction losses $ 112,088 $ 25,343 $ 369,818 $ 267,721 U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act transition tax — 26,400 — 26,400 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 112,088 $ 51,743 $ 369,818 $ 294,121 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 249,729 249,179 249,652 249,076 Income before loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition and restructuring activities and foreign currency transaction losses per common diluted share $ 0.45 $ 0.21 $ 1.48 $ 1.18

A reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is as follows:



PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In thousands, except per share data) GAAP EPS $ 0.44 $ 0.12 $ 1.46 $ 1.03 Adjustments, net of tax: Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — — 0.05 Foreign currency transaction losses 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.01 ) $ 0.45 $ 0.10 $ 1.48 $ 1.08 U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act transition tax — 0.11 — 0.11 Adjusted EPS $ 0.45 $ 0.21 $ 1.48 $ 1.18 Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding 249,729 249,179 249,652 249,076





PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 29,

2019 September 30,

2018 (In thousands) Sources of net sales by country of origin: US $ 1,931,657 $ 1,864,169 $ 5,732,201 $ 5,604,709 Europe 517,531 526,722 1,568,396 1,634,125 Mexico 328,782 306,713 1,045,133 1,042,161 Total net sales $ 2,777,970 $ 2,697,604 $ 8,345,730 $ 8,280,995 Sources of cost of sales by country of origin: US $ 1,739,474 $ 1,732,803 $ 5,123,278 $ 5,137,049 Europe 474,490 485,435 1,452,254 1,500,994 Mexico 281,833 309,650 901,271 911,358 Intersegment transactions, net (24 ) (25 ) (72 ) (34 ) Total cost of sales $ 2,495,773 $ 2,527,863 $ 7,476,731 $ 7,549,367 Sources of gross profit by country of origin: US $ 192,183 $ 131,366 $ 608,923 $ 467,660 Europe 43,041 41,287 116,142 133,131 Mexico 46,949 (2,937 ) 143,862 130,803 Intersegment transactions, net 24 25 72 34 Total gross profit $ 282,197 $ 169,741 $ 868,999 $ 731,628 Sources of operating income by country of origin: US $ 125,169 $ 74,206 $ 426,968 $ 300,960 Europe 25,325 23,470 62,233 68,545 Mexico 37,667 (12,355 ) 115,503 102,512 Intersegment transactions, net 24 25 72 34 Total operating income $ 188,185 $ 85,346 $ 604,776 $ 472,051



