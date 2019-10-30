PX3 AMP sledge hockey players, including former Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki, presented with official team jerseys in advance of 2019 USA Hockey Sled Classic

Calgary Flames Endorse Affiliate Sledge Hockey Team

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hockey players from the non-profit PX3 AMP Sledge Hockey Academy have been endorsed by the Calgary Flames as its affiliate sledge hockey team at the upcoming 2019 USA Hockey Sled Classic presented by the NHL in St. Louis from Nov. 21 – Nov. 24, 2019.

“This is the first time in history that a Tier 1 team from Canada will be attending the NHL Sled Classic,” says PX3 AMP Hockey Academy Founder, Brad Layzell. “This is a major leap forward for sledge hockey in Calgary and will continue to open new opportunities for other adaptive athletes across the country.”

The affiliate team roster was announced today, Oct. 30, when players, including former Humboldt Bronco Ryan Straschnitzki, were presented with their official Calgary Flames jerseys before hitting the ice for practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Ryan is a member of the PX3 AMP hockey team but is unavailable to compete in this tournament due to previously scheduled surgeries.

Since 2010, participating NHL teams have been sending an affiliated sledge hockey team to compete in the round-robin tournament. The USA Hockey Sled Classic is one of the most prestigious adaptive hockey tournaments in the world second only to the Paralympic games.

“We are very excited and honoured to support the PX3 AMP sledge hockey team and these athletes who will represent Calgary,” says Calgary Flames Foundation Executive Director Candice Goudie. “We’re looking forward to cheering them on in St. Louis in November.”

To raise funds for their participation in the 2019 USA Hockey Sled Classic, the team will be hosting a Corporate 3 vs. 3 Cross Ice Sledge Challenge at Winsport in Calgary on Nov. 9, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

To learn more about and donate to PX3 AMP Sledge Hockey Academy, please visit the team’s Go Fund Me page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amp-calgary-flames-sledge-hockey-program

About PX3 AMP Sledge Hockey Academy

PX3 AMP Sledge Hockey Academy was founded by Brad Layzell, a former professional hockey player who has a passion for growing the sport of sledge hockey in Canada. Based out of Calgary, the PX3 AMP Sledge Hockey Academy was created to support the development of both girls and boys sledge hockey players from the ages of four to 18. The curriculum-based program provides quality coaching and skills development with experienced coaches. The academy fosters an environment of inclusion, respect, safety and sportsmanship.

About the USA Hockey Sled Classic

The St. Louis Blues are set to host the 10th annual USA Hockey Sled Classic in St. Louis from Nov. 21 – Nov. 24, 2019 at the St. Louis Community Ice Center. Since 2010, the NHL has presented the USA Hockey Sled Classic to the delight of hockey fans. Every year, participating NHL clubs put forward an affiliated sled hockey team to participate in the tournament. The teams compete against other NHL affiliated sled hockey teams. Members of the affiliated team wear licensed jerseys representing their local NHL team.

For Media inquiries, please contact:

Katie Temple Peter Hanlon Brookline Public Relations VP, Communications, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation 587-890-7130 403-777-3684 ktemple@brooklinepr.com phanlon@calgaryflames.com



