Ageless Authors Begins New Writing Contest for Senior Writers Age 65 and Older

Executive Director Larry Upshaw promotes the writing of seniors by spreading the word about the group's new contest.

Group releases new anthology, DANG, I Wish I Hadn't Done That, with 34 stories and poems from previous contest

This contest will be an everything goes kind of competition.” — Executive Director Larry Upshaw

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Short ... Everything. In a nutshell, that's the new Ageless Authors Writing Contest, which opens Friday, November 1 and extends to Saturday, February 1.

The categories of this contest are Short Fiction, Short Essay (Nonfiction) and Short Poetry. Stories for the first two categories are limited to 1,000 words or less. Short Poetry should be 12 lines or less, including haiku. Cash prizes and certificates of merit will be awarded to the winners, and certificates will go to those deemed honorable mention. The entry fee for this contest is $10 per story or poem.

"This contest will be an everything goes kind of competition," says Larry Upshaw, Executive Director of Ageless Authors. "We will accept work that has been published or entered in contests previously. I also see this as an incubator for work our people would like to do but don't feel quite ready. The best example is the person who wants to write a novel or a nonfiction book but doesn't feel prepared to take on such a project. Start with the germ of an idea and write a short story on it or an essay for nonfiction work."

Upshaw says that from idea to story to full-blown book is a common path for writers, especially the senior ones who participate in these contests.

Ageless Authors is the only international writers group whose mission is to encourage and promote life-long writing among senior writers and poets age 65 and older. The winners of the group's writing contests are featured in an anthology of best works. DANG, I Wish I Hadn't Done That is scheduled for release November 10. This book features the winners, honorable mentions and recognized works from the last Ageless Authors Writing Contest.

Early copies of this book are now available for sale on the group's website at agelessauthors.com/bookstore. For a limited time, purchasers of the new book will receive a copy of the first book FREE of charge.

Senior writers and poets who wish to enter this latest contest should go to agelessauthors.com/current-contests/ on or after November 1. Rules and guidelines for the contest will be available there. From that location, entrants can upload one or more entries and a 100-word bio of themselves. They can also pay their entry fee(s) there by credit card.

"The rules for this contest are minimal," says Upshaw. " What we want to see is simply great storytelling with an economical use of words. We are open to any subject matter, any style. Surprise us. We have a great cadre of outstanding judges from all over the world. They are writers, editors, educators, professional people and everyday people. They are all ages, and the only commonality among them is that they love a story well told, and they have the compassion and good judgment to read and evaluate your work and be constructive about it."

If you have questions after you read the rules and guidelines, email info@agelessauthors.com.



