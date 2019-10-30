PDL Community Bancorp Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $709,000, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $950,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the prior quarter and net income of $402,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, net income was $2.3 million and $2.0 million, or $0.13 and $0.11 per basic and diluted share, respectively.



Carlos P. Naudon, President and CEO remarked that, “the year-to-date results are evidence that management remains focused on executing on its core business while investing in capturing growth opportunities and executing strategic initiatives. The increase in net interest income from the prior year reflects the balancing of loan growth and asset quality, the increase in occupancy and equipment expense evidences the continued branch transformation initiative, and the shares repurchased this year have added value to shareholders.”

Net Income

The $241,000 decrease in net income from the prior quarter reflects a $627,000, or 7.2%, increase in noninterest expense, a $118,000, or 3.8%, increase in interest expense, a $107,000, or 15.6%, decrease in noninterest income and a $14,000 increase in provision for loan losses, offset by a $539,000, or 4.3%, increase in interest and dividend income and a $86,000, or 23.1%, decrease in provision for income taxes.

The $307,000 increase in net income from the same quarter last year reflects a $1.2 million, or 10.4%, increase in interest and dividend income and a $588,000 decrease in provision for loan losses, offset by a $698,000, or 28.0%, increase in interest expense, a $565,000, or 6.4%, increase in noninterest expense, a $135,000, or 18.9%, decrease in noninterest income and a $99,000, or 52.7%, increase in provision for income taxes.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $2.3 million and $2.0 million, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income reflects an increase of $3.9 million, or 11.6%, in interest and dividend income and a $871,000, or 84.2%, decrease in provision for loan losses, offset by a $2.4 million, or 35.5%, increase in interest expense, a $1.6 million, or 6.5%, increase in noninterest expense, a $344,000, or 55.2%, increase in provision for income taxes and a $104,000, or 4.9%, decrease in noninterest income.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin increased by 8 basis points to 3.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from 3.75% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, while the net interest rate spread increased by 10 basis points to 3.44% from 3.34% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $11.4 million, or 1.1%, to $1,010.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $999.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 10 basis points to 5.08% from 4.98%, for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $19.1 million, or 2.5%, to $769.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $750.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities was unchanged at 1.64% for both periods.

The net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points to 3.83% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from 3.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2018, while the net interest rate spread decreased by 5 basis points to 3.44% from 3.49% for the same periods. Average interest-earning assets increased by $59.7 million, or 6.3%, to $1,010.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $951.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by 18 basis points to 5.08% from 4.90% for the same periods. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $65.3 million, or 9.3%, to $769.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $704.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by 24 basis points to 1.64% from 1.40% for the same periods.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased to $579,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, down $107,000, or 15.6%, from $686,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease was attributable to decreases of $112,000, or 42.7%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans and $26,000, or 15.1%, in other noninterest income offset by increases of $19,000, or 8.3%, in service charges and fees and $12,000, or 50.0%, in brokerage commissions.

Noninterest income decreased to $579,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, down $135,000, or 18.9%, from $714,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreases of $250,000, or 87.4%, in brokerage commissions and $26,000, or 15.1%, in other noninterest income offset by increases of $85,000, or 130.8%, in late and prepayment charges related to mortgage loans and $56,000, or 29.3%, in service charges and fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, up $627,000, or 7.2%, from $8.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The increase was mainly attributable to increases in professional fees of $223,000; occupancy and equipment of $211,000 as a result of prior quarter project completion expenses; compensation and benefits expense of $191,000 as a result of expenses related to new hires annual merit increase; insurance and surety bond premiums of $63,000; regulatory dues of $23,000 and office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $10,000. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in other operating expenses of $57,000 mainly due to a credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the amount of $205,000 related to our FDIC deposit insurance assessment; and data processing expenses of $33,000.

Noninterest expense increased $565,000, or 6.4%, to $9.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 from $8.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to increases in occupancy and equipment of $358,000 as a result of rebranding and branch renovation initiatives; compensation and benefits expense of $120,000 as a result of expenses related to restricted stock and stock options; other operating expenses of $90,000 as a result of increase in recruiting fees of $107,000 offset by a credit from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the amount of $205,000 related to our FDIC deposit insurance assessment; insurance and surety bond premiums of $59,000; and data processing expenses of $56,000 as a result of system enhancements and implementation charges related to software upgrades and additional products. The increase in noninterest expense was partially offset by decreases in direct loan expenses of $82,000; office supplies, telephone and postage expenses of $27,000 and professional fees of $22,000.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets increased to $10.3 million, or 0.94% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, from $10.1 million, or 0.96% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 and $6.6 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at September 30, 2018. The increase from June 30, 2019 is mainly attributable to an increase in nonaccrual, 1-4 family residential loans of $522,000.

There was a $14,000 provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $602,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was $12.2 million, or 1.27% of total loans, at September 30, 2019, compared to $12.5 million, or 1.32% of total loans, at June 30, 2019 and $12.4 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2018. Net charge-offs totaled $372,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to net recoveries totaling $11,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $13,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $40.1 million, or 3.8%, to $1,100.0 million at September 30, 2019 from $1,059.9 million at December 31, 2018. Net loans increased $30.0 million, or 3.3%, to $948.5 million at September 30, 2019 from $918.5 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in net loans was primarily due to increases of $18.6 million, or 21.2%, in construction and land loans, $3.9 million, or 1.0%, in 1-4 family residential and $12.1 million, or 5.2%, in multifamily residential loans, offset by a decrease of $4.7 million, or 29.7%, in business loans.

Steven A. Tsavaris, Executive Chairman remarked that, “while management remains optimistic about the loan production for the remainder of 2019, we are experiencing tough competition for refinancings accelerated by the decreasing interest rate environment." He also remarked that "loan originations remain close to the same levels as the previous year, but payoffs have increased as interest rates have declined."

Total deposits decreased $51.9 million, or 6.4%, to $757.8 million at September 30, 2019 from $809.8 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in deposits was mainly attributable to decreases of $55.4 million, or 13.1 %, in certificates of deposit and $11.7 million, or 10.1% in demand deposits offset by an increase of $15.2 million, or 5.7%, in savings, NOW and money market accounts.

Total stockholders’ equity was $160.6 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $169.2 million at December 31, 2018. The Company and the Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements to be deemed well-capitalized at September 30, 2019. The Bank’s total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 19.29%, the tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio were both 18.03%, and the tier 1 capital to total assets ratio was 13.62% at September 30, 2019, compared to 19.39%, 18.14%, and 13.66%, respectively, at December 31, 2018.

On March 22, 2019, the Board of Directors adopted a share repurchase program effective March 25, 2019 through September 24, 2019. Under the repurchase program, the Company could have repurchased up to 923,151 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the outstanding shares, which are to be used primarily to fund the grants of restricted stock units and stock options made under the Company’s 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan. Repurchased shares are held by the Company as Treasury shares until used to fund the restricted stock units and option grants. A total of 886,325 shares were repurchased under the program before it expired on September 24, 2019. During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 409,347 shares of the Company’s common stock.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is the holding company for Ponce Bank. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which have historically consisted of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money market and certificates of deposit.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company’s business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay the Company’s loans; changes in the value of securities in the Company’s investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company’s market area; the Company’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the prospectus and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, PDL Community Bancorp’s actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks: Cash $ 6,425 $ 6,003 $ 5,690 $ 45,225 $ 5,494 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 40,965 47,007 35,877 24,553 16,895 Total cash and cash equivalents 47,390 53,010 41,567 69,778 22,389 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 51,966 22,154 22,166 27,144 24,177 Loans receivable, net 948,548 934,236 925,099 918,509 893,884 Accrued interest receivable 3,893 3,773 3,735 3,795 3,609 Premises and equipment, net 32,805 32,205 31,777 31,135 29,293 Other real estate owned — 58 — — — Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost 8,659 4,609 2,915 2,915 2,621 Deferred tax assets 3,925 3,913 3,852 3,811 4,118 Other assets 2,802 2,158 2,485 2,814 2,620 Total assets $ 1,099,988 $ 1,056,116 $ 1,033,596 $ 1,059,901 $ 982,711 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits $ 757,845 $ 802,408 $ 806,781 $ 809,758 $ 764,792 Accrued interest payable 81 88 75 63 75 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 7,780 6,059 8,099 6,037 7,219 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York and others 169,404 79,404 44,404 69,404 37,775 Other liabilities 4,324 2,954 3,975 5,467 5,706 Total liabilities 939,434 890,913 863,334 890,729 815,567 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 18,463,028 shares issued and 17,576,703 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 18,463,028 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31,2018 185 185 185 185 185 Treasury stock, at cost; 886,325 shares at September 30, 2019 and no shares as of December 31, 2018 (12,663 ) (6,798 ) (193 ) — — Additional paid-in-capital 85,750 85,357 84,976 84,581 84,557 Retained earnings 101,140 100,431 99,481 98,813 96,896 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,947 ) (7,941 ) (8,035 ) (8,135 ) (8,101 ) Unearned compensation - ESOP; 591,062 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 627,251 shares as of December 31, 2018 (5,911 ) (6,031 ) (6,152 ) (6,272 ) (6,393 ) Total stockholders' equity 160,554 165,203 170,262 169,172 167,144 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,099,988 $ 1,056,116 $ 1,033,596 $ 1,059,901 $ 982,711





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 12,663 $ 12,060 $ 12,095 $ 12,026 $ 11,483 Interest on deposits due from banks 117 278 149 170 141 Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock 173 76 138 130 113 Total interest and dividend income 12,953 12,414 12,382 12,326 11,737 Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 1,896 1,904 1,956 2,078 1,942 Interest on other deposits 759 821 631 320 272 Interest on borrowings 533 345 333 321 276 Total interest expense 3,188 3,070 2,920 2,719 2,490 Net interest income 9,765 9,344 9,462 9,607 9,247 Provision for loan losses 14 — 149 215 602 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,751 9,344 9,313 9,392 8,645 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 247 228 230 217 191 Brokerage commissions 36 24 109 108 286 Late and prepayment charges 150 262 139 278 65 Other 146 172 275 212 172 Total noninterest income 579 686 753 815 714 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,667 4,476 5,014 4,371 4,547 Occupancy and equipment 1,943 1,732 1,911 1,879 1,585 Data processing expenses 398 431 353 357 342 Direct loan expenses 183 182 156 217 265 Insurance and surety bond premiums 146 83 83 94 87 Office supplies, telephone and postage 281 271 317 349 308 Professional fees 956 733 510 1,025 978 Marketing and promotional expenses 46 47 26 68 40 Directors fees 69 73 83 69 69 Regulatory dues 70 47 56 60 63 Other operating expenses 575 632 582 585 485 Total noninterest expense 9,334 8,707 9,091 9,074 8,769 Income before income taxes 996 1,323 975 1,133 590 Provision for income taxes 287 373 307 498 188 Net income $ 709 $ 950 $ 668 $ 635 $ 402 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.02





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Variance $ Variance % Interest and dividend income: Interest on loans receivable $ 36,818 $ 32,922 $ 3,896 11.83 % Interest on deposits due from banks 498 510 (12 ) (2.35 %) Interest and dividend on available-for-sale securities and FHLBNY stock 433 399 34 8.52 % Total interest and dividend income 37,749 33,831 3,918 11.58 % Interest expense: Interest on certificates of deposit 5,756 5,539 217 3.92 % Interest on other deposits 2,211 655 1,556 237.56 % Interest on borrowings 1,211 578 633 109.52 % Total interest expense 9,178 6,772 2,406 35.53 % Net interest income 28,571 27,059 1,512 5.59 % Provision for loan losses 163 1,034 (871 ) (84.24 %) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 28,408 26,025 2,383 9.16 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 705 627 78 12.44 % Brokerage commissions 169 424 (255 ) (60.14 %) Late and prepayment charges 551 327 224 68.50 % Other 593 744 (151 ) (20.30 %) Total noninterest income 2,018 2,122 (104 ) (4.90 %) Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 14,157 13,466 691 5.13 % Occupancy and equipment 5,586 4,794 792 16.52 % Data processing expenses 1,182 1,050 132 12.57 % Direct loan expenses 521 572 (51 ) (8.92 %) Insurance and surety bond premiums 312 275 37 13.45 % Office supplies, telephone and postage 869 960 (91 ) (9.48 %) Professional fees 2,199 2,130 69 3.24 % Marketing and promotional expenses 119 147 (28 ) (19.05 %) Directors fees 225 207 18 8.70 % Regulatory dues 173 177 (4 ) (2.26 %) Other operating expenses 1,789 1,705 84 4.93 % Total noninterest expense 27,132 25,483 1,649 6.47 % Income before income taxes 3,294 2,664 630 23.65 % Provision for income taxes 967 623 344 55.22 % Net income $ 2,327 $ 2,041 $ 286 14.01 % Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.11 N/A N/A Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.11 N/A N/A



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Key Metrics

At or for the Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 0.27 % 0.37 % 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.16 % Return on average equity 1.71 % 2.26 % 1.59 % 1.49 % 0.95 % Net interest rate spread (1) 3.44 % 3.34 % 3.46 % 3.52 % 3.49 % Net interest margin (2) 3.83 % 3.75 % 3.86 % 3.90 % 3.86 % Noninterest expense to average assets 3.54 % 3.38 % 3.59 % 3.57 % 3.54 % Efficiency ratio (3) 90.24 % 86.81 % 89.00 % 87.07 % 88.03 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 131.38 % 133.20 % 133.93 % 134.30 % 135.09 % Average equity to average assets 15.71 % 16.27 % 16.58 % 16.69 % 17.06 % Capital Ratios: Total capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 19.29 % 19.54 % 19.32 % 19.39 % 19.60 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (bank only) 18.03 % 18.29 % 18.06 % 18.14 % 18.35 % Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (bank only) 18.03 % 18.29 % 18.06 % 18.14 % 18.35 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (bank only) 13.62 % 13.64 % 13.56 % 13.66 % 13.78 % Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.27 % 1.32 % 1.33 % 1.36 % 1.37 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 117.72 % 123.50 % 155.87 % 186.77 % (186.74 %) Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (0.15 %) 0.00 % (0.16 %) 0.03 % 0.00 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 1.09 % 1.08 % 0.86 % 0.73 % 0.73 % Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.67 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.67 % Total non-performing assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets 1.73 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.63 % 1.79 % Other: Number of offices 14 14 14 14 14 Number of full-time equivalent employees 187 183 185 181 175

(1) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(3) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Key metrics calculated on income statement items were annualized where appropriate.



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Loan Portfolio

For the Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent (Dollars in thousands) Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor Owned $ 309,065 32.23 % $ 302,428 32.00 % $ 304,650 32.55 % $ 303,197 32.61 % $ 295,792 32.69 % Owner-Occupied 90,843 9.47 % 92,904 9.83 % 95,449 10.20 % 92,788 9.98 % 95,464 10.55 % Multifamily residential 244,644 25.51 % 238,974 25.28 % 234,749 25.09 % 232,509 25.01 % 219,958 24.31 % Nonresidential properties 195,952 20.44 % 197,367 20.88 % 199,903 21.36 % 196,917 21.18 % 191,603 21.17 % Construction and land 106,124 11.07 % 100,995 10.69 % 84,844 9.07 % 87,572 9.42 % 85,293 9.42 % Total mortgage loans 946,628 98.72 % 932,668 98.68 % 919,595 98.27 % 912,983 98.20 % 888,110 98.14 % Nonmortgage loans: Business loans 11,040 1.15 % 11,373 1.20 % 15,101 1.61 % 15,710 1.69 % 15,832 1.75 % Consumer loans 1,252 0.13 % 1,151 0.12 % 1,125 0.12 % 1,068 0.11 % 992 0.11 % Total nonmortgage loans 12,292 1.28 % 12,524 1.32 % 16,226 1.73 % 16,778 1.80 % 16,824 1.86 % Total loans 958,920 100.00 % 945,192 100.00 % 935,821 100.00 % 929,761 100.00 % 904,934 100.00 % Net deferred loan origination costs 1,788 1,562 1,727 1,407 1,316 Allowance for losses on loans (12,160 ) (12,518 ) (12,449 ) (12,659 ) (12,366 ) Loans, net $ 948,548 $ 934,236 $ 925,099 $ 918,509 $ 893,884



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Nonperforming Assets

For the Quarters Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 1,281 $ 1,299 $ 1,284 $ 205 $ 206 Owner occupied 1,052 479 933 1,092 1,098 Multifamily residential — 7 13 16 — Nonresidential properties 3,099 3,288 531 706 544 Construction and land 1,292 1,327 1,341 1,115 1,103 Nonmortgage loans: Business — — 275 — — Consumer — 2 4 — — Total nonaccrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 6,724 $ 6,402 $ 4,381 $ 3,134 $ 2,951 Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 471 $ 493 $ 1,023 $ 1,053 $ 1,076 Owner occupied 2,488 2,499 1,972 1,987 1,990 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 647 742 611 604 605 Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans 3,606 3,734 3,606 3,644 3,671 Total nonaccrual loans $ 10,330 $ 10,136 $ 7,987 $ 6,778 $ 6,622 Real estate owned: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total real estate owned — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 10,330 $ 10,136 $ 7,987 $ 6,778 $ 6,622 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Owner occupied — — — — — Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties — — — — — Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business — — — — — Consumer — — — — — Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Accruing troubled debt restructured loans: Mortgage loans: 1-4 family residential Investor owned $ 5,226 $ 5,267 $ 5,157 $ 5,192 $ 5,224 Owner occupied 2,114 2,493 3,415 3,456 3,882 Multifamily residential — — — — — Nonresidential properties 1,317 1,330 1,428 1,438 1,449 Construction and land — — — — — Nonmortgage loans: Business 35 37 40 374 398 Consumer — — — — — Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 8,692 $ 9,127 $ 10,040 $ 10,460 $ 10,953 Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 19,022 $ 19,263 $ 18,027 $ 17,238 $ 17,575 Total nonperforming loans to total loans 1.09 % 1.08 % 0.86 % 0.73 % 0.73 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.67 % Total nonperforming assets, accruing loans past due 90 days or more and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets 1.73 % 1.82 % 1.74 % 1.63 % 1.79 %



PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Average Outstanding Average Outstanding Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 957,987 $ 12,663 5.24 % $ 890,063 $ 11,483 5.12 % Available-for-sale securities 22,415 81 1.43 % 25,330 89 1.39 % Other (2) 30,460 209 2.72 % 35,792 165 1.83 % Total interest-earning assets 1,010,862 12,953 5.08 % 951,185 11,737 4.90 % Non-interest-earning assets 35,840 32,634 Total assets $ 1,046,702 $ 983,819 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 28,183 $ 35 0.49 % $ 27,523 $ 25 0.36 % Money market 144,666 685 1.88 % 64,625 199 1.22 % Savings 118,308 38 0.13 % 126,329 47 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 379,915 1,896 1.98 % 435,159 1,942 1.77 % Total deposits 671,072 2,654 1.57 % 653,636 2,213 1.34 % Advance payments by borrowers 7,991 1 0.05 % 7,409 1 0.05 % Borrowings 90,361 533 2.34 % 43,057 276 2.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 769,424 3,188 1.64 % 704,102 2,490 1.40 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 109,491 — 105,376 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 3,402 — 6,456 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 112,893 — 111,832 — Total liabilities 882,317 3,188 815,934 2,490 Total equity 164,385 167,885 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,046,702 1.64 % $ 983,819 1.40 % Net interest income $ 9,765 $ 9,247 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.44 % 3.49 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 241,438 $ 247,083 Net interest margin (5) 3.83 % 3.86 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 131.38 % 135.09 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





PDL Community Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Average Balance Sheets

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/Rate Outstanding Yield/Rate Balance Interest (1) Balance Interest (1) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans $ 940,971 $ 36,818 5.23 % $ 850,316 $ 32,922 5.18 % Available-for-sale securities 22,772 244 1.43 % 27,417 299 1.46 % Other (2) 37,551 687 2.45 % 45,113 610 1.81 % Total interest-earning assets 1,001,294 37,749 5.04 % 922,846 33,831 4.90 % Non-interest-earning assets 35,142 33,815 Total assets $ 1,036,436 $ 956,661 Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW/IOLA $ 27,298 $ 86 0.42 % $ 27,955 $ 75 0.36 % Money market 124,263 2,004 2.16 % 56,694 451 1.06 % Savings 120,748 118 0.13 % 125,643 126 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 408,241 5,756 1.89 % 438,121 5,539 1.69 % Total deposits 680,550 7,964 1.56 % 648,413 6,191 1.28 % Advance payments by borrowers 8,423 3 0.05 % 7,345 3 0.05 % Borrowings 64,947 1,211 2.49 % 30,030 578 2.57 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 753,920 9,178 1.63 % 685,788 6,772 1.32 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing demand 110,730 — 98,247 — Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 4,087 — 5,555 — Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 114,817 — 103,802 — Total liabilities 868,737 9,178 789,590 6,772 Total equity 167,699 167,071 Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,036,436 1.63 % $ 956,661 1.32 % Net interest income $ 28,571 $ 27,059 Net interest rate spread (3) 3.41 % 3.58 % Net interest-earning assets (4) $ 247,374 $ 237,058 Net interest margin (5) 3.81 % 3.92 % Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 132.81 % 134.57 %

(1) Annualized where appropriate.

(2) Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.

(3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Contact:

Frank Perez

frank.perez@poncebank.net

718-931-9000



