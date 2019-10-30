vTv Therapeutics Announces 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results and Update

/EIN News/ -- SimpliciT-1 Study of TTP399 in patients with type 1 diabetes fully-enrolled



Elevage Study of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease with type 2 diabetes actively enrolling

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:VTVT) today reported financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2019, and provided an update on recent achievements, events, and its ongoing clinical trials in type 1 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease.

“We hosted an informative type 1 diabetes key opinion leader event with JDRF this quarter where two prominent KOLs, Drs. John Buse and Kevan Herold, shared important information including that, despite the increasingly widespread use of improved technologies like continuous glucose monitoring, nearly 80% of individuals with type 1 diabetes fail to achieve the American Diabetes Association’s target goals for HbA1c,” said Steve Holcombe, chief executive officer, vTv Therapeutics. “Based on the data we’ve seen to date in our trial of TTP399 in patients with type 1 diabetes, we believe our glucokinase activator could eventually provide a meaningful treatment option to patients with type 1 diabetes that would lower A1c, improve glycemic control and reduce daily insulin use, without increasing hypoglycemic events.”

“We are also pleased that we are continuing to make progress with the Elevage Study of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease with type 2 diabetes that is expected to read-out in late 2020 or early 2021.”

Recent Achievements and Outlook

Type 1 Diabetes Study

Completed enrollment for Part 2 of the Simplici-T 1 Study. In September 2019, we completed enrollment of patients in part 2 of the phase 2 Simplici-T 1 Study, a 12-week study to evaluate TTP399 as an adjunct to insulin therapy for patients with type 1 diabetes. We expect to report results in the latter part of the first quarter of 2020.



In September 2019, we completed enrollment of patients in part 2 of the phase 2 Simplici-T Study, a 12-week study to evaluate TTP399 as an adjunct to insulin therapy for patients with type 1 diabetes. We expect to report results in the latter part of the first quarter of 2020. Presented Additional Positive Data from Part 1 of the Simplici-T 1 Study. In September 2019, we presented positive continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and insulin dose data from the patients with complete CGM profiles from part 1 of the Simplici-T 1 Study at the 55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes. In addition to the previously presented topline improvement in HbA1c of 0.7% relative to placebo, key results from this presentation included:



• Patients taking TTP399 treatment (n=6) had increased “Time in Range” from baseline to end of treatment by 11% (2.7 hours) (p=0.055) per day (24 hours), and by 12% (1.7 hours) (p=0.04) during the critical waking hours (7am-9pm) relative to placebo (n=9).



• Patients taking TTP399 treatment reduced the total daily mealtime bolus insulin dose by 23% compared to 4% for placebo while significantly improving glycemic control.



• Patients in the TTP399 treatment group experienced fewer Level 1 (≥54-70 mg/dl) and Level 2 (<54 mg/dl) hypoglycemic events than patients in the placebo group.

Alzheimer’s Disease Study

Enrollment continues for Phase 2/3 Elevage Study of azeliragon. We began enrolling patients in the phase 2 part of the Elevage Study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD) and type 2 diabetes.



The Elevage Study is designed to confirm the positive post-hoc subgroup results from the previous phase 3 study of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease in which the subgroup of AD patients with type 2 diabetes (defined by an HbA1c of greater than 6.5% at any time in the study) treated with azeliragon demonstrated a potential benefit in both cognition and function relative to those treated with placebo.



The phase 2 part of the Elevage Study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of azeliragon in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (screening MMSE 21 to 26, baseline MMSE 19 to 27; and ADAS-cog14 score ≥10) and type 2 diabetes (screening HbA1c 6.5% to 9.5%, inclusive). We expect to report topline results from the phase 2 proof of concept study by late 2020 or early 2021.

Recent Events

Hosted Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Event to Discuss the Type 1 Diabetes Landscape and Emerging Therapies as Adjuncts to Insulin. In October, vTv hosted a KOL event to provide an opportunity to learn more about type 1 diabetes. Dr. John Buse, UNC-CH; Dr. Kevan Herold, Yale University; Dr. Esther Latres, JDRF International; and Dr. Carmen Valcarce, vTv Therapeutics, presented to a diverse audience of analysts, investors, and members of the type 1 diabetes community. The KOLs reported that patients with type 1 diabetes have a serious, unmet need for an adjunct to insulin treatment.



An archived version of the event can be found here.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Cash Position : Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019, were $2.4 million compared to $1.5 million as of June 30, 2019.



: Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2019, were $2.4 million compared to $1.5 million as of June 30, 2019. Revenue : Revenues were not material for the third quarter of 2019 versus $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue recognized in the second quarter of 2019 was due to a milestone recognized under our license agreement with Newsoara and the continued amortization of revenue from our license agreement with Reneo over the transfer services period.



: Revenues were not material for the third quarter of 2019 versus $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Revenue recognized in the second quarter of 2019 was due to a milestone recognized under our license agreement with Newsoara and the continued amortization of revenue from our license agreement with Reneo over the transfer services period. R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses were $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in these costs was driven primarily by the decreases in costs for the Elevage Study. Such costs were higher in the second quarter of 2019 as we were performing startup activities related to the sites and initiation of patient enrollment.



: Research and development expenses were $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 and $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in these costs was driven primarily by the decreases in costs for the Elevage Study. Such costs were higher in the second quarter of 2019 as we were performing startup activities related to the sites and initiation of patient enrollment. G&A Expenses : General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million and $2.4 million in each of the third and second quarters of 2019, respectively. The decrease in these costs is related to the recognition of a gain on the sale of laboratory equipment in the third quarter of 2019 as well as overall lower spending in the quarter.



: General and administrative expenses were $1.8 million and $2.4 million in each of the third and second quarters of 2019, respectively. The decrease in these costs is related to the recognition of a gain on the sale of laboratory equipment in the third quarter of 2019 as well as overall lower spending in the quarter. Net Loss Before Non-Controlling Interest : Net loss before non-controlling interest was $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net loss before non-controlling interest of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.



: Net loss before non-controlling interest was $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to net loss before non-controlling interest of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net Loss Per Share: GAAP net loss per share was $0.13 and $0.10 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, based on weighted-average shares of 32.1 million and 28.0 million for the three month periods ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Non-GAAP net loss per fully exchanged share was $0.10 and $0.09 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, based on non-GAAP fully exchanged weighted-average shares of 55.2 million and 51.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September 30, June 30 2019 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,436 $ 1,462 Accounts receivable, net 10 1,822 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 870 145 Current deposits 251 367 Total current assets 3,567 3,796 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, long-term 2,500 2,500 Property and equipment, net 46 54 Operating lease right-of-use assets 85 167 Long-term investments 2,480 2,480 Long-term deposits 444 75 Total assets $ 9,122 $ 9,072 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,898 $ 8,326 Operating lease liabilities 91 178 Current portion of deferred revenue 31 27 Current portion of notes payable 7,442 8,646 Total current liabilities 14,462 17,177 Notes payable, net of current portion 1,363 2,185 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,040 1,052 Warrant liability, related party 1,878 1,240 Other liabilities 260 260 Total liabilities 19,003 21,914 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 37,268 37,060 Stockholders’ deficit: Class A Common Stock 354 298 Class B Common Stock 232 232 Additional paid-in capital 175,990 167,125 Accumulated deficit (223,725 ) (217,557 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (47,149 ) (49,902 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit $ 9,122 $ 9,072





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Revenue $ 8 $ 1,828 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,663 4,228 General and administrative 1,770 2,392 Total operating expenses 5,433 6,620 Operating loss (5,425 ) (4,792 ) Interest income 15 16 Interest expense (404 ) (514 ) Other (expense) income, net (146 ) 276 Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (5,960 ) (5,014 ) Income tax provision — 100 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (5,960 ) (5,114 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,352 ) (2,232 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (3,608 ) $ (2,882 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders $ (4,115 ) $ (2,882 ) Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A

Common Stock, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 32,126,130 28,037,628





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 8 $ 3,375 $ 2,757 $ 7,912 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,663 2,698 10,713 20,235 General and administrative 1,770 2,158 6,548 7,150 Total operating expenses 5,433 4,856 17,261 27,385 Operating loss (5,425 ) (1,481 ) (14,504 ) (19,473 ) Interest income 15 13 41 47 Interest expense (404 ) (822 ) (1,544 ) (2,547 ) Other (expense) income, net (146 ) 329 1,051 656 Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (5,960 ) (1,961 ) (14,956 ) (21,317 ) Income tax provision — — 100 200 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (5,960 ) (1,961 ) (15,056 ) (21,517 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,352 ) (1,165 ) (6,411 ) (14,697 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (3,608 ) $ (796 ) $ (8,645 ) $ (6,820 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders $ (4,115 ) $ (796 ) $ (12,880 ) $ (6,820 ) Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A Common

Stock, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.64 ) Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A

Common Stock, basic and diluted 32,126,130 12,305,949 27,709,486 10,701,599

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and genetic mitochondrial diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP adjusted net loss per fully exchanged share, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per fully exchanged share adjusts the net loss attributable to vTv common shareholders for the impact of adjustments related to outstanding warrants, share-based compensation expense and the portion of net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest. It also assumes the exchange of all the Class B common stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. and an equal number of non-voting common units of vTv Therapeutics LLC (“vTv Units”) for shares of Class A common stock of vTv Therapeutics Inc. We believe that this measure provides useful information to investors as it eliminates the variability of non-controlling interest resulting from the exchanges of Class B common stock and vTv Units into Class A common stock and other items of a non-cash nature. This measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted net loss per fully exchanged share, basic and diluted to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A common stock, basic and diluted and the computation of the components of this non-GAAP measure:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Numerator: Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders $ (4,115 ) $ (2,882 ) Other income - related party (146 ) 275 Share-based compensation expense 413 401 Deemed distribution to related party 507 — Reallocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling

interest from the assumed exchange of Class B shares (1) (2,352 ) (2,232 ) Adjusted net loss before noncontrolling interest $ (5,693 ) $ (4,438 ) Denominator: Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 32,126,130 28,037,628 Assumed exchange of Class B Common Stock (1) 23,094,221 23,094,221 Adjusted proforma fully exchanged weighted-average

shares of Class A common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 55,220,351 51,131,849 Adjusted net loss per fully exchanged share,

basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.09 )





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Numerator: Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders $ (4,115 ) $ (796 ) $ (12,880 ) $ (6,820 ) Other income - related party (146 ) 319 1,050 610 Share-based compensation expense 413 579 1,095 2,345 Deemed distribution to related party 507 — 4,235 — Reallocation of net income attributable to noncontrolling

interest from the assumed exchange of Class B shares (1) (2,352 ) (1,165 ) (6,411 ) (14,697 ) Adjusted net loss before noncontrolling interest $ (5,693 ) $ (1,063 ) $ (12,911 ) $ (18,562 ) Denominator: Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 32,126,130 12,305,949 27,709,486 10,701,599 Assumed exchange of Class B Common Stock (1) 23,094,221 23,114,652 23,094,221 23,101,279 Adjusted proforma fully exchanged weighted-average

shares of Class A common stock outstanding,

basic and diluted 55,220,351 35,420,601 50,803,707 33,802,878 Adjusted net loss per fully exchanged share,

basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.55 )

(1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Class B common stock, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

