NAS Investment Solutions Announces New Real Estate Investment Opportunity in Prime New England Location

NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has introduced a new opportunity available to accredited investors. The investment opportunity from NASIS is highlighted by a projected 6.51% annual cash-on-cash return from a property occupied by an investment grade tenant, on a 16.5-year absolute triple net (NNN) lease. Built in 2010, the freestanding retail property is located in Burlington, Vermont. The 26,340 square-foot, 2-story building is leased to one of the oldest and largest pharmacy store chains in the nation and features a pharmacy drive thru window.

There is a strong demand for high quality real estate investments with investment grade tenants.” — Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder

BURLINGTON, VERMONT, USA, October 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has introduced a new opportunity available to accredited investors. The investment opportunity is highlighted by a projected 6.51% annual cash-on-cash return from a property occupied by an investment grade tenant, on a 16.5-year absolute triple net (NNN) lease.Built in 2010, the freestanding retail property is located in Burlington, Vermont. The 26,340 square-foot, 2-story building is leased to one of the oldest and largest pharmacy store chains in the nation and features a pharmacy drive thru window.The Property serves a densely populated area, with over 55,000 residents in a 3-mile radius. The local area is saturated with office and retail space with a 100% occupancy rate within a 1-mile radius from the Property. There are over 1.5 million square feet of office and retail inventory also within this radius, making this an extremely desirable submarket location with minimal opportunity for new developments.National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Nation’s leading commercial real estate companies, will assume responsibilities for asset management and property management upon acquisition by NAS Investment Solutions.“This opportunity already has an extremely high rate of interest as investors are identifying quality real estate as a viable alternative to investments subject to stock market fluctuations,” commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. “There is a strong demand for high quality real estate investments with investment grade tenants in strong growth submarkets such as Burlington.”NAS Investment Solutions recently announced an expedited completion of an industrial office investment property opportunity in Syracuse, New York. An offering that sold all remaining equity in just six weeks from the date of acquisition.The latest property investment opportunity is 1031 Exchange eligible and qualifies for self-directed IRAs. For more information, interested accredited investors may visit nasinvestmentsolutions.com for more information or contact Karen E. Kennedy at 310.988.4240.About National Asset Services (NAS)Since 2008, NAS has served 2,495 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $535 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 164 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.2 million square feet, in 29 states. The overall value of NAS’ managed portfolio in the company’s 11-year history, totals $3.28 billion.NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages solely owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include: Property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS operates regional offices in Orlando, FL and Austin, Texas.About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services’ vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry.For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com

Walgreens Building NNN Lease Investment Opportunity



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.