Associa Association Services of Florida Selected to Manage Desoto Park Condominium Association

/EIN News/ -- Doral, FL, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Association Services of Florida has recently been selected to manage the Desoto Park Condominium Association located within the Three Islands Master Community in Hallandale Beach, Florida.



Desoto Park Condominium Association is a gated community comprised of 549 condominiums and offers on-site management services for residents. The community has a variety of amenities, including a pool and tennis courts. The property is conveniently located near the Diplomate Golf Resort and Spa, South Ocean Drive, and the Golden Isles Lake. It also offers residents the opportunity to live within walking distance of the Atlantic Ocean.



“Associa Association Services of Florida has been focusing on expanding our client reach to include new communities and residents,” stated Marc Rodriguez, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa Association Services of Florida president. “It is an honor to be chosen as the new management company for Desoto Park, and we look forward to serving their community.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.