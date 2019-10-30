FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Company expects to finish its 24-month ‘Back to Basics’ initiative at year-end with more than $5,000 savings in material cost per average railcar on a run-rate basis, $12 million in future cash savings from fixed cost reductions, and four key new or redesigned products. Focus now shifts to completing the Company’s recently announced joint venture plant in Mexico and weathering industry headwinds.

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Business Highlights

Third quarter revenue of $40.7 million on deliveries of 467 units

Third quarter net loss of $35.7 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, which includes a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $21.5 million, or $1.74 per share

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $59.9 million at September 30, 2019

Backlog as of September 30, 2019 totaled 1,704 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $188 million

Company reaffirmed 2019 delivery guidance of between 2,200 and 2,500 railcars

During the quarter, the Company announced the formation of a joint venture with Fabricaciones y Servicios de México, S.A. de C.V. (“Fasemex”) to manufacture railcars in Castaños, Mexico

The Company also announced during the quarter the closure of its Roanoke, Virginia manufacturing facility which, when combined with the new lease agreement for its Shoals facility, is expected to result in $12 million per year in future cash savings

The Company also reaffirmed material cost savings guidance of between $2,000 and $3,000 per railcar, on a run-rate basis which, when combined with savings achieved in 2018, yields more than $5,000 per railcar, excluding commodity price movements

“We are pleased with the foundational improvements achieved over the prior 24 months and our ability to more successfully compete than in the recent past,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Office of FreightCar America. “At the same time, continued industry headwinds have delayed the impact of our improvements and our potential to demonstrate results, as indicated by our third quarter performance. Nevertheless, we remain committed to completing our new product plans and to the recently announced new footprint in Mexico. When the new plant is finished, FreightCar America will have the most modern railcar plants in both the U.S. and Mexico.”

Third Quarter Results

Consolidated revenues were $40.7 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $79.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. The Company delivered 467 railcars in the third quarter of 2019, which included 255 new railcars and 212 rebuilds. This compares to 888 railcars delivered in the third quarter of 2018, which included 498 new railcars and 390 rebuilt railcars.





Consolidated operating loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $36.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2018.





The Company recorded a $21.5 million impairment charge after completing its annual review of goodwill and intangible assets. The charge is related to the decline of the Company’s common stock price, the Company’s most recent financial results and the current condition of the freight car market.





Net loss in the third quarter of 2019 was $35.7 million, or $2.83 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.





Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit were $59.9 million as of September 30, 2019, compared to $68.0 million at December 31, 2018.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Roanoke, Virginia; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the Shoals facility, including the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations and unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets (in thousands) Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 59,441 $ 45,070 Restricted certificates of deposit 506 4,952 Marketable securities - 18,019 Accounts receivable, net 8,735 18,218 Inventories, net 55,656 64,562 Other current assets 7,672 5,012 Total current assets 132,010 155,833 Property, plant and equipment, net 38,912 45,317 Railcars available for lease, net 47,051 64,755 Right of use asset 69,208 - Goodwill - 21,521 Other long-term assets 2,106 2,311 Total assets $ 289,287 $ 289,737 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 23,994 $ 34,749 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 4,211 1,639 Reserve for workers' compensation 3,816 3,344 Accrued warranty 7,666 9,309 Customer deposits 1,281 3,000 Deferred income state and local incentives, current 2,219 2,219 Deferred rent, current - 6,466 Lease liability, current 17,144 - Other current liabilities 1,402 1,324 Total current liabilities 61,733 62,050 Long-term debt 10,200 - Accrued pension costs 5,574 5,841 Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion 4,694 4,975 Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term 5,277 6,941 Deferred rent, long-term - 15,519 Lease liability, long-term 68,804 - Other long-term liabilities 4,009 801 Total liabilities 160,291 96,127 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock - - Common stock 127 127 Additional paid in capital 82,550 90,593 Treasury stock, at cost (983 ) (9,721 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,057 ) (8,188 ) Retained earnings 55,359 120,799 Total stockholders' equity 128,996 193,610 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 289,287 $ 289,737





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenues $ 40,651 $ 78,968 $ 185,020 $ 228,684 Cost of sales 46,061 82,806 191,255 228,279 Gross profit (loss) (5,410 ) (3,838 ) (6,235 ) 405 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,772 5,448 30,791 21,829 Loss on sale of railcars available for lease 42 - 5,238 - Gain on sale of facility - (573 ) - (573 ) Restructuring and impairment charges 23,032 - 24,351 - Operating loss (36,256 ) (8,713 ) (66,615 ) (20,851 ) Interest expense and deferred financing costs (223 ) (26 ) (374 ) (85 ) Other income 363 452 765 1,421 Loss before income taxes (36,116 ) (8,287 ) (66,224 ) (19,515 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (387 ) (2,115 ) (576 ) (4,603 ) Net loss $ (35,729 ) $ (6,172 ) $ (65,648 ) $ (14,912 ) Net loss per common share – basic $ (2.83 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (5.20 ) $ (1.20 ) Net loss per common share – diluted $ (2.83 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (5.20 ) $ (1.20 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 12,359,478 12,325,718 12,349,670 12,316,497 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 12,359,478 12,325,718 12,349,670 12,316,497 Dividends declared per common share $ - $ - $ - $ -





FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (In thousands) (In thousands) Revenues: Manufacturing $ 37,868 $ 75,162 $ 176,280 $ 217,946 Corporate and Other 2,783 3,806 8,740 10,738 Consolidated Revenues $ 40,651 $ 78,968 $ 185,020 $ 228,684 Operating Loss: Manufacturing $ (30,788 ) $ (5,906 ) $ (43,444 ) $ (8,014 ) Corporate and Other (5,468 ) (2,807 ) (23,171 ) (12,837 ) Consolidated Operating Loss $ (36,256 ) $ (8,713 ) $ (66,615 ) $ (20,851 )





FreightCar America, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands) Net loss $ (65,648 ) $ (14,912 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Restructuring and impairment charges 24,351 - Net proceeds from Shoals transaction - 2,655 Depreciation and amortization 9,487 8,341 Amortization expense - right-of-use leased assets 8,168 - Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives (1,665 ) (1,665 ) Loss on sale of railcars available for lease 5,131 - Deferred income taxes (346 ) (4,840 ) Stock-based compensation recognized 754 2,511 Other non-cash items, net (1,364 ) (260 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 9,483 (31,305 ) Inventories 10,407 (14,465 ) Inventories on lease - (32,228 ) Other assets (1,706 ) 406 Accounts and contractual payables (11,206 ) 18,159 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 1,254 (449 ) Income taxes receivable/payable (289 ) 814 Accrued warranty (1,643 ) 1,464 Lease liability (13,210 ) - Other liabilities 2,906 (604 ) Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits (417 ) (1,003 ) Net cash flows used in operating activities (25,553 ) (67,381 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit (1,416 ) (4,952 ) Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit 5,862 5,220 Purchase of securities held to maturity (1,986 ) (101,356 ) Proceeds from maturity of securities 20,025 117,442 Cost of railcars available for lease - (5,119 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,292 ) (1,107 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease 11,519 2,458 Net cash flows provided by investing activities 30,712 12,586 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit borrowings 10,200 - Employee stock settlement (59 ) (117 ) Deferred financing costs (929 ) - Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 9,212 (117 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,371 (54,912 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,070 87,788 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 59,441 $ 32,876





