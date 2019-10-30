There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,308 in the last 365 days.

Kearny Financial Corp. Reports First Quarter 2020 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $11.4 million, or $0.13 per basic and diluted share.  The results represent an increase of $2.6 million compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was impacted by a non-recurring increase of $567,000 in non-interest expense and a non-recurring decrease of $106,000 in non-interest income which were recognized in conjunction with the Company’s previously announced branch consolidations.  Adjusting for the impact of such charges, net of tax benefit, the Company’s adjusted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 would have been $11.8 million or $0.14 per basic and diluted share.  This compares to adjusted net income of $10.0 million or $0.11 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report that fiscal 2020 is off to a strong start.  We have made meaningful progress towards our goal of realigning our funding base, with a focus on growth in lower-cost core deposit relationships.  To that end, we grew core deposits by $111.4 million during the first quarter while facilitating the outflow of $75.3 million in wholesale funding.  This success coincided with our previously announced branch consolidations which were executed with a negligible loss in deposit balances.  On the technology front, we continued the ongoing evolution of our digital delivery channels with the deployment of online account opening and the launch of our new website, which was redesigned from the ground up with a mobile-first mindset.”

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Deposits increased by $49.6 million to $4.20 billion at September 30, 2019 from $4.15 billion at June 30, 2019.  This net increase in deposits was attributable to an increase of $125.0 million in retail deposits that was partially offset by a decrease of $75.3 million in wholesale deposits.  The net growth and reallocation of the Company’s deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 reflected its continuing effort to realign its funding mix in favor of core deposits.

  • Loans receivable decreased by $74.2 million to $4.60 billion, or 69.3% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 from $4.68 billion, or 70.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019.  The decrease in loans receivable was attributable to loan prepayments outpacing origination volume.

  • Borrowings decreased by $40.9 million to $1.28 billion, or 19.3% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, from $1.32 billion, or 19.9% of total assets at June 30, 2019.  As noted above, the decrease in borrowings for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 reflected the Company’s continuing effort to realign its funding mix in favor of core deposits.

  • Investment securities decreased by $21.3 million to $1.27 billion, or 19.1% of total assets, at September 30, 2019 from $1.29 billion, or 19.5% of total assets, at June 30, 2019.  In conjunction with the adoption of ASU 2019-04, "Codification Improvements to Topic 326, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses, Topic 815, Derivatives and Hedging, and Topic 825, Financial Instruments," the Company reclassified $537.7 million of investment securities from held-to-maturity to available-for-sale.

Earnings Highlights

Net Interest Income, Spread and Margin

  • Net interest income decreased by $459,000 to $36.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, from $37.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease in net interest income was the result of an increase of $910,000 in interest expense partially offset by an increase of $451,000 in interest income.

  • Net interest spread decreased three basis points to 2.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 2.18% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease in spread primarily reflected a six basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a three basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets.

  • The factors that contributed to the quarterly change in net interest spread also contributed to a three basis point decrease in net interest margin to 2.42% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 2.45% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Non-Interest Income

  • Fees and service charges increased by $128,000, or 9.6%, to $1.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
  • Aggregate loan sale gains attained record levels for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increasing by $409,000, or 208.7%, to $605,000 from $196,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The increase in loan sale gains largely reflected an increase in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold.

  • Miscellaneous non-interest income decreased by $123,000, to $5,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $128,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  This decrease was attributable to a non-recurring loss on asset disposals associated with the branch consolidations noted above.

Non-Interest Expense

  • Non-interest expense decreased by $2.5 million to $26.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $28.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease was largely attributable to a decrease of $1.2 million in non-recurring branch consolidation expenses to $567,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Also contributing to the net decrease were decreases of $438,000 in FDIC insurance expense and $413,000 in advertising and marketing expense, partially offset by increases in net occupancy expense of premises and equipment and systems expense.

    For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 the Company recorded no expense associated with FDIC insurance premiums as a result of the FDIC’s Deposit Insurance Fund Reserve Ratio having reached a pre-established threshold defined by federal regulation.  Upon reaching this threshold qualifying banks with total consolidated assets of less than $10 billion were awarded assessment credits to be utilized towards their FDIC insurance premiums.
  • The Company’s non-interest expense ratio totaled 1.58% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 1.73% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s non-interest expense ratios would have been 1.55% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 64.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 70.9% for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s efficiency ratio would have been 63.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $3.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 resulting in effective tax rates of 25.1% and 20.8%, respectively.  The increase in income tax expense, and corresponding effective tax rate, largely reflected a higher level of pre-tax net income as compared to the prior period coupled with non-recurring adjustments during the prior period arising from updates to state income tax apportionment levels.

Performance Ratios

  • Return on average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased to 0.68% from 0.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average assets would have been 0.71% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Return on average equity increased to 4.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 3.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average equity would have been 4.25% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

  • Return on average tangible equity increased to 5.06% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 3.80% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  Adjusting for the impact of the branch consolidation expenses noted earlier, the Company’s return on average tangible equity would have been 5.28% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Asset Quality Highlights

  • Asset quality remained strong throughout the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The outstanding balance of non-performing loans totaled $21.8 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at September 30, 2019 as compared to $20.3 million, or 0.43% of total loans, at June 30, 2019.

  • The allowance for loan losses (“ALLL”) decreased to $32.4 million at September 30, 2019 from $33.3 million at June 30, 2019, resulting in an ALLL to total loans ratio of 0.70% for both comparative periods. The balance of the allowance for loan losses reflects the impact of purchase accounting which generally precludes acquired loan balances from being considered in the balance of the allowance for loan losses at the time of their acquisition.
  • Net charge offs totaled $60,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.01% on the average balance of total loans for the period.  By comparison, net charge offs totaled $495,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, reflecting an annualized net charge off rate of 0.04%.

  • The Company recorded a loan loss provision reversal of $782,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to a loan loss provision of $664,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The decrease in provision for loan losses was largely attributable to a net decrease during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 in the balance of the loan portfolio that was collectively evaluated for impairment compared to an increase in such balances during the prior quarter ending June 30, 2019, while also reflecting a decrease in net charge-offs between the comparative periods.

Capital Highlights

  • During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 2,326,051 shares of its common stock at a total cost of $30.6 million and an average cost of $13.15 per share.  Through September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of 5,407,794 shares, or 58.7% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a total cost of $71.9 million and at an average cost of $13.30 per share.

  • The Company maintained its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The Company continually evaluates its dividend policies in relation to its overall capital management and shareholder value objectives.

  • Book value per share increased by $0.15 to $12.80 at September 30, 2019, from $12.65 at June 30, 2019.  Tangible book value per share increased by $0.09 to $10.31 at September 30, 2019, from $10.22 at June 30, 2019.

  • The Company’s and Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2019 were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines. 

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.  The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
                         
Summary Balance Sheet At         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,305   $ 38,935   $ 90,370     232.1 %
Securities available for sale   1,231,691     714,263     517,428     72.4 %
Securities held to maturity   37,888     576,652     (538,764 )   -93.4 %
Loans held-for-sale   10,495     12,267     (1,772 )   -14.4 %
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,604,738     4,678,928     (74,190 )   -1.6 %
Less allowance for loan losses   (32,432 )   (33,274 )   842     -2.5 %
Net loans receivable   4,572,306     4,645,654     (73,348 )   -1.6 %
Premises and equipment   56,599     56,854     (255 )   -0.4 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   63,739     64,190     (451 )   -0.7 %
Accrued interest receivable   19,393     19,360     33     0.2 %
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     -     0.0 %
Core deposit intangible   4,852     5,160     (308 )   -6.0 %
Bank owned life insurance   257,735     256,155     1,580     0.6 %
Deferred income taxes, net   21,742     25,367     (3,625 )   -14.3 %
Other real estate owned   -     -     -     0.0 %
Other assets   24,366     9,077     15,289     168.4 %
Total assets $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829   $ 6,177     0.1 %
                         
Liabilities                        
Deposits $ 4,197,250   $ 4,147,610   $ 49,640     1.2 %
Borrowings   1,281,118     1,321,982     (40,864 )   -3.1 %
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,102     16,887     (785 )   -4.6 %
Other liabilities   35,747     21,191     14,556     68.7 %
Total liabilities   5,530,217     5,507,670     22,547     0.4 %
                         
Stockholders' Equity                        
Common stock   868     891     (23 )   -2.6 %
Paid-in capital   758,385     787,394     (29,009 )   -3.7 %
Retained earnings   373,004     366,679     6,325     1.7 %
Unearned ESOP shares   (30,158 )   (30,644 )   486     -1.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   8,690     2,839     5,851     206.1 %
Total stockholders' equity   1,110,789     1,127,159     (16,370 )   -1.5 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829   $ 6,177     0.1 %
                         
Consolidated capital ratios                        
Equity to assets   16.73 %   16.99 %   -0.26 %      
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.93 %   14.19 %   -0.26 %      
                         
Share data                        
Outstanding shares   86,786     89,126     (2,340 )   -2.6 %
Book value per share $ 12.80   $ 12.65   $ 0.15     1.2 %
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.31   $ 10.22   $ 0.09     0.9 %
                         
___________________
(1) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended         Variance  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Interest income                        
Loans $ 48,600   $ 47,818   $ 782     1.6 %
Taxable investment securities   9,328     9,772     (444 )   -4.5 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   693     700     (7 )   -1.0 %
Other interest-earning assets   1,278     1,158     120     10.4 %
Total Interest Income   59,899     59,448     451     0.8 %
                         
Interest expense                        
Deposits   16,055     15,131     924     6.1 %
Borrowings   7,157     7,171     (14 )   -0.2 %
Total interest expense   23,212     22,302     910     4.1 %
Net interest income   36,687     37,146     (459 )   -1.2 %
(Reversal of) provision for loan losses   (782 )   664     (1,446 )   217.8 %
Net interest income after (reversal of)
 provision for loan losses 		  37,469     36,482     987     2.7 %
                         
Non-interest income                        
Fees and service charges   1,468     1,340     128     9.6 %
Loss on sale and call of securities   (14 )   (141 )   127     90.1 %
Gain on sale of loans   605     196     409     208.7 %
Gain on sale and write down of other real estate owned   -     9     (9 )   -100.0 %
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,580     1,586     (6 )   -0.4 %
Electronic banking fees and charges   318     270     48     17.8 %
Miscellaneous   5     128     (123 )   -96.1 %
Total non-interest income   3,962     3,388     574     16.9 %
                         
Non-interest expense                        
Salaries and employee benefits   15,777     16,338     (561 )   -3.4 %
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,969     2,744     225     8.2 %
Equipment and systems   3,089     2,917     172     5.9 %
Advertising and marketing   535     948     (413 )   -43.6 %
Federal deposit insurance premium   -     438     (438 )   -100.0 %
Directors' compensation   770     770     -     0.0 %
Miscellaneous   3,104     4,590     (1,486 )   -32.4 %
Total non-interest expense   26,244     28,745     (2,501 )   -8.7 %
Income before income taxes   15,187     11,125     4,062     36.5 %
Income taxes   3,817     2,314     1,503     65.0 %
Net income $ 11,370   $ 8,811   $ 2,559     29.0 %
                         
Net income per common share (EPS)                        
Basic $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.03        
Diluted $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.03        
                         
Dividends declared                        
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ -        
Cash dividends declared $ 5,045   $ 5,204   $ (159 )      
Dividend payout ratio   44.4 %   59.1 %   -14.7 %      
                         
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                       
Basic   84,756     87,090     (2,334 )      
Diluted   84,793     87,132     (2,339 )      
                         


  For the three months ended         Variance  
Average Balance Sheet Data September 30,   June 30,   Variance   or Change  
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019   2019   or Change   Pct.  
Assets                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4,656,192   $ 4,648,362   $ 7,830     0.2 %
Taxable investment securities   1,147,698     1,184,401     (36,703 )   -3.1 %
Tax-exempt investment securities   129,339     132,110     (2,771 )   -2.1 %
Other interest-earning assets   125,114     98,374     26,740     27.2 %
Total interest-earning assets   6,058,343     6,063,247     (4,904 )   -0.1 %
Non-interest-earning assets   585,826     572,218     13,608     2.4 %
Total assets $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465   $ 8,704     0.1 %
                         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 883,843   $ 815,624   $ 68,219     8.4 %
Savings and club   799,181     780,558     18,623     2.4 %
Certificates of deposit   2,179,333     2,229,723     (50,390 )   -2.3 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,862,357     3,825,905     36,452     1.0 %
Borrowings:                        
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,277,145     1,284,427     (7,282 )   -0.6 %
Other borrowings   10,012     29,439     (19,427 )   -66.0 %
Total borrowings   1,287,157     1,313,866     (26,709 )   -2.0 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,149,514     5,139,771     9,743     0.2 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Non-interest-bearing deposits   320,641     311,648     8,993     2.9 %
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   60,078     39,294     20,784     52.9 %
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   380,719     350,942     29,777     8.5 %
Total liabilities   5,530,233     5,490,713     39,520     0.7 %
Stockholders' equity   1,113,936     1,144,752     (30,816 )   -2.7 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465   $ 8,704     0.1 %
                         
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.65 %   117.97 %   -0.32 %   -0.3 %
                         


   For the three months ended        
  September 30,   June 30,   Variance  
Performance Ratio Highlights 2019   2019   or Change  
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                  
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.18 %   4.11 %   0.07 %
Taxable investment securities   3.25 %   3.30 %   -0.05 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.14 %   2.12 %   0.02 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.09 %   4.71 %   -0.62 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.95 %   3.92 %   0.03 %
                   
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand   1.30 %   1.19 %   0.11 %
Savings and club   0.77 %   0.68 %   0.09 %
Certificates of deposit   2.14 %   2.04 %   0.10 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.66 %   1.58 %   0.08 %
Borrowings:                  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.24 %   2.21 %   0.03 %
Other borrowings   0.66 %   0.99 %   -0.33 %
Total borrowings   2.22 %   2.18 %   0.04 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.80 %   1.74 %   0.06 %
                   
Interest rate spread (2)   2.15 %   2.18 %   -0.03 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.42 %   2.45 %   -0.03 %
                   
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.24 %   0.20 %   0.03 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.58 %   1.73 %   -0.15 %
                   
Efficiency ratio (4)   64.56 %   70.91 %   -6.35 %
                   
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.68 %   0.53 %   0.15 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   4.08 %   3.08 %   1.00 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   5.06 %   3.80 %   1.26 %
                   
___________________
(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
 


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
                               
Summary Balance Sheet At  
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,305   $ 38,935   $ 54,160   $ 51,483   $ 44,486  
Securities available for sale   1,231,691     714,263     726,920     666,602     706,240  
Securities held to maturity   37,888     576,652     592,199     598,318     602,838  
Loans held-for-sale   10,495     12,267     997     1,001     1,503  
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,604,738     4,678,928     4,659,804     4,753,392     4,660,507  
Less allowance for loan losses   (32,432 )   (33,274 )   (33,105 )   (33,526 )   (32,731 )
Net loans receivable   4,572,306     4,645,654     4,626,699     4,719,866     4,627,776  
Premises and equipment   56,599     56,854     58,274     58,414     57,635  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   63,739     64,190     64,288     64,514     66,428  
Accrued interest receivable   19,393     19,360     20,326     19,435     19,455  
Goodwill   210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895     210,895  
Core deposit intangible   4,852     5,160     5,470     5,743     6,018  
Bank owned life insurance   257,735     256,155     254,569     253,009     251,410  
Deferred income taxes, net   21,742     25,367     24,182     24,692     22,136  
Other real estate owned   -     -     209     508     674  
Other assets   24,366     9,077     19,563     27,960     38,717  
Total assets $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751   $ 6,702,440   $ 6,656,211  
                               
Liabilities                              
Deposits   4,197,250   $ 4,147,610   $ 4,137,573   $ 4,173,434   $ 3,954,821  
Borrowings   1,281,118     1,321,982     1,326,216     1,310,547     1,419,424  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes   16,102     16,887     17,208     17,201     10,687  
Other liabilities   35,747     21,191     19,643     17,997     35,198  
Total liabilities   5,530,217     5,507,670     5,500,640     5,519,179     5,420,130  
                               
Stockholders' Equity                              
Common stock   868     891     915     938     978  
Paid-in capital   758,385     787,394     817,675     848,145     897,551  
Retained earnings   373,004     366,679     363,072     356,993     350,838  
Unearned ESOP shares   (30,158 )   (30,644 )   (31,130 )   (31,617 )   (32,104 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   8,690     2,839     7,579     8,802     18,818  
Total stockholders' equity   1,110,789     1,127,159     1,158,111     1,183,261     1,236,081  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,641,006   $ 6,634,829   $ 6,658,751   $ 6,702,440   $ 6,656,211  
                               
Consolidated capital ratios                              
Equity to assets   16.73 %   16.99 %   17.39 %   17.65 %   18.57 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets   13.93 %   14.19 %   14.62 %   14.90 %   15.83 %
                               
Share data                              
Outstanding shares   86,786     89,126     91,495     93,772     97,754  
Book value per share $ 12.80   $ 12.65   $ 12.66   $ 12.62   $ 12.64  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.31   $ 10.22   $ 10.29   $ 10.31   $ 10.43  
                               
 
___________________
(1)   Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Cash and cash equivalents                              
Cash and due from depository institutions $ 16,106   $ 19,032   $ 15,943   $ 24,361   $ 21,973  
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks   113,199     19,903     38,217     27,122     22,513  
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 129,305   $ 38,935   $ 54,160   $ 51,483   $ 44,486  
                               
Securities available for sale                              
Debt securities:                              
U.S. agency securities $ 694   $ 3,678   $ 3,737   $ 3,942   $ 4,070  
Municipal and state obligations   91,050     26,951     26,731     26,205     25,907  
Asset-backed securities   181,068     179,313     180,145     180,828     182,390  
Collateralized loan obligations   198,549     208,611     207,906     184,439     215,569  
Corporate bonds   191,241     122,024     121,597     144,692     147,811  
Trust preferred securities   3,775     3,756     3,775     3,726     3,794  
Debt securities   666,377     544,333     543,891     543,832     579,541  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   63,594     21,390     21,660     23,019     23,097  
Residential pass-through securities   202,858     44,303     70,513     91,918     95,795  
Commercial pass-through securities   298,862     104,237     90,856     7,833     7,807  
Mortgage-backed securities   565,314     169,930     183,029     122,770     126,699  
Total securities available for sale $ 1,231,691   $ 714,263   $ 726,920   $ 666,602   $ 706,240  
                               
Securities held to maturity                              
Debt securities:                              
Municipal and state obligations $ 37,888   $ 104,086   $ 107,375   $ 107,826   $ 109,061  
Corporate bonds   -     63,086     63,107     56,255     46,275  
Debt securities   37,888     167,172     170,482     164,081     155,336  
                               
Mortgage-backed securities:                              
Collateralized mortgage obligations   -     46,381     49,368     51,540     54,130  
Residential pass-through securities   -     166,283     174,338     182,335     190,812  
Commercial pass-through securities   -     196,816     198,011     200,362     202,560  
Mortgage-backed securities   -     409,480     421,717     434,237     447,502  
Total securities held to maturity $ 37,888   $ 576,652   $ 592,199   $ 598,318   $ 602,838  
                               
Total securities $ 1,269,579   $ 1,290,915   $ 1,319,119   $ 1,264,920   $ 1,309,078  
                               


  At 
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Loan portfolio composition:                              
Residential first mortgage loans $ 1,319,750   $ 1,344,044   $ 1,325,105   $ 1,334,284   $ 1,303,249  
Home equity loans and lines of credit   93,304     96,165     97,788     96,001     93,473  
Residential mortgage loans   1,413,054     1,440,209     1,422,893     1,430,285     1,396,722  
Multifamily mortgage loans   1,922,968     1,946,391     1,956,571     1,974,409     1,898,831  
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans   1,230,963     1,258,869     1,249,215     1,302,583     1,315,279  
Commercial mortgage loans   3,153,931     3,205,260     3,205,786     3,276,992     3,214,110  
Commercial business loans   66,889     65,763     66,476     70,059     78,317  
Construction loans   14,637     13,907     14,377     28,405     26,581  
Account loans   3,530     3,732     3,360     3,310     3,133  
Other consumer loans   1,679     2,082     2,624     3,524     4,427  
Consumer loans   5,209     5,814     5,984     6,834     7,560  
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   4,653,720     4,730,953     4,715,516     4,812,575     4,723,290  
Unamortized yield adjustments   (48,982 )   (52,025 )   (55,712 )   (59,183 )   (62,783 )
Loans receivable, including yield adjustments   4,604,738     4,678,928     4,659,804     4,753,392     4,660,507  
Less allowance for loan losses   (32,432 )   (33,274 )   (33,105 )   (33,526 )   (32,731 )
Net loans receivable $ 4,572,306   $ 4,645,654   $ 4,626,699   $ 4,719,866   $ 4,627,776  
                               
Loan portfolio allocation:                              
Residential first mortgage loans   28.4 %   28.4 %   28.1 %   27.7 %   27.6 %
Home equity loans and lines of credit   2.0 %   2.0 %   2.1 %   2.0 %   2.0 %
Residential mortgage loans   30.4 %   30.4 %   30.2 %   29.7 %   29.6 %
Multifamily mortgage loans   41.3 %   41.2 %   41.5 %   41.0 %   40.2 %
Nonresidential and mixed use mortgage loans   26.5 %   26.6 %   26.5 %   27.1 %   27.8 %
Commercial mortgage loans   67.8 %   67.8 %   68.0 %   68.1 %   68.0 %
Commercial business loans   1.4 %   1.4 %   1.3 %   1.4 %   1.6 %
Construction loans   0.3 %   0.3 %   0.3 %   0.6 %   0.6 %
Account loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Other consumer loans   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.1 %
Consumer loans   0.1 %   0.1 %   0.2 %   0.2 %   0.2 %
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %   100.0 %
                               
Asset quality:                              
Nonperforming assets:                              
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ 15   $ 22   $ 23   $ 32   $ 19  
Nonaccrual loans   21,766     20,248     21,297     20,743     20,473  
Total nonperforming loans   21,781     20,270     21,320     20,775     20,492  
Other real estate owned   -     -     209     508     674  
Total nonperforming assets $ 21,781   $ 20,270   $ 21,529   $ 21,283   $ 21,166  
                               
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)   0.47 %   0.43 %   0.46 %   0.44 %   0.44 %
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)   0.33 %   0.31 %   0.32 %   0.32 %   0.32 %
                               
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL):                              
ALLL to total loans   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.70 %   0.69 %
ALLL to nonperforming loans   148.90 %   164.15 %   155.28 %   161.38 %   159.73 %
Net charge offs $ 60   $ 495   $ 242   $ 176   $ 234  
Average net charge off rate (annualized)   0.01 %   0.04 %   0.02 %   0.01 %   0.02 %
                               


  At
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Funding by type:                              
Deposits:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 322,846   $ 309,063   $ 303,713   $ 305,392   $ 308,631  
Interest-bearing demand   931,188     843,432     800,023     807,389     786,069  
Savings and club   800,514     790,658     777,678     760,499     743,289  
Certificates of deposit   2,142,702     2,204,457     2,256,159     2,300,154     2,116,832  
Interest-bearing deposits   3,874,404     3,838,547     3,833,860     3,868,042     3,646,190  
Total deposits   4,197,250     4,147,610     4,137,573     4,173,434     3,954,821  
                               
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,273,618     1,283,211     1,289,285     1,293,845     1,335,844  
Overnight borrowings   -     30,000     -     -     60,000  
Depositor sweep accounts   7,500     8,771     36,931     16,702     23,580  
Total borrowings   1,281,118     1,321,982     1,326,216     1,310,547     1,419,424  
                               
Total funding $ 5,478,368   $ 5,469,592   $ 5,463,789   $ 5,483,981   $ 5,374,245  
                               
Loans as a % of deposits   109.2 %   112.3 %   111.8 %   113.1 %   117.1 %
Deposits as a % of total funding   76.6 %   75.8 %   75.7 %   76.1 %   73.6 %
Borrowings as a % of total funding   23.4 %   24.2 %   24.3 %   23.9 %   26.4 %
                               
Funding by source:                              
Retail funding:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 322,846   $ 309,063   $ 303,713   $ 305,392   $ 308,631  
Interest-bearing demand   931,188     843,432     800,023     807,389     786,069  
Savings and club   800,514     790,658     777,678     760,499     743,289  
Certificates of deposit   1,916,132     1,902,542     1,925,630     1,922,287     1,871,903  
Total retail deposits   3,970,680     3,845,695     3,807,044     3,795,567     3,709,892  
Depositor sweep accounts   7,500     8,771     36,931     16,702     23,580  
Total retail funding   3,978,180     3,854,466     3,843,975     3,812,269     3,733,472  
                               
Wholesale funding:                              
Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 57,534   $ 66,110   $ 78,704   $ 108,067   $ 104,990  
Certificates of deposit (brokered)   169,036     235,805     251,825     269,800     139,939  
Total wholesale deposits   226,570     301,915     330,529     377,867     244,929  
FHLB advances   1,273,618     1,283,211     1,289,285     1,293,845     1,335,844  
Overnight borrowings   -     30,000     -     -     60,000  
Total wholesale funding   1,500,188     1,615,126     1,619,814     1,671,712     1,640,773  
                               
Total funding $ 5,478,368   $ 5,469,592   $ 5,463,789   $ 5,483,981   $ 5,374,245  
                               
Retail funding as a % of total funding   72.6 %   70.5 %   70.4 %   69.5 %   69.5 %
Wholesale funding as a % of total funding   27.4 %   29.5 %   29.6 %   30.5 %   30.5 %
                               


Summary Income Statement For the three months ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Interest income                              
Loans $ 48,600   $ 47,818   $ 48,116   $ 49,015   $ 47,437  
Taxable investment securities   9,328     9,772     9,511     9,051     8,879  
Tax-exempt investment securities   693     700     710     713     716  
Other interest-earning assets   1,278     1,158     1,320     1,243     1,174  
Total interest income   59,899     59,448     59,657     60,022     58,206  
                               
Interest expense                              
Deposits   16,055     15,131     14,114     12,727     10,539  
Borrowings   7,157     7,171     6,905     7,946     7,487  
Total interest expense   23,212     22,302     21,019     20,673     18,026  
Net interest income   36,687     37,146     38,638     39,349     40,180  
(Reversal of) provision for loan losses   (782 )   664     (179 )   971     2,100  
Net interest income after (reversal of)
 provision for loan losses 		  37,469     36,482     38,817     38,378     38,080  
                               
Non-interest income                              
Fees and service charges   1,468     1,340     1,674     1,258     1,173  
Loss on sale and call of securities   (14 )   (141 )   (182 )   -     -  
Gain on sale of loans   605     196     151     101     132  
Gain (loss) on sale and write down of other real estate owned   -     9     (6 )   36     (50 )
Income from bank owned life insurance   1,580     1,586     1,560     1,599     1,594  
Electronic banking fees and charges   318     270     253     277     250  
Miscellaneous   5     128     226     38     83  
Total non-interest income   3,962     3,388     3,676     3,309     3,182  
                               
Non-interest expense                              
Salaries and employee benefits   15,777     16,338     15,350     15,699     15,642  
Net occupancy expense of premises   2,969     2,744     2,979     2,761     2,736  
Equipment and systems   3,089     2,917     3,053     3,377     2,926  
Advertising and marketing   535     948     739     787     577  
Federal deposit insurance premium   -     438     455     421     465  
Directors' compensation   770     770     770     746     758  
Miscellaneous   3,104     4,590     3,425     3,479     3,353  
Total non-interest expense   26,244     28,745     26,771     27,270     26,457  
Income before income taxes   15,187     11,125     15,722     14,417     14,805  
Income taxes   3,817     2,314     4,305     3,649     3,659  
Net income $ 11,370   $ 8,811   $ 11,417   $ 10,768   $ 11,146  
                               
Net income per common share (EPS)                              
Basic $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ 0.12  
Diluted $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ 0.12  
                               
Dividends declared (1)                              
Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ 0.06   $ 0.05   $ 0.20  
Cash dividends declared $ 5,045   $ 5,204   $ 5,338   $ 4,082   $ 19,404  
Dividend payout ratio   44.4 %   59.1 %   46.8 %   37.9 %   174.1 %
                               
Weighted average number of  common
 shares outstanding 		                             
Basic   84,756     87,090     89,488     92,434     95,127  
Diluted   84,793     87,132     89,532     92,480     95,181  
                               
___________________
(1)   Dividends declared during the quarter ended September 30, 2018 include a $0.16 special dividend representing a supplemental distribution of net income to stockholders from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.


  For the three months ended 
Average Balance Sheet Data September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Assets                              
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,656,192   $ 4,648,362   $ 4,709,052   $ 4,758,587   $ 4,562,375  
Taxable investment securities   1,147,698     1,184,401     1,161,492     1,158,720     1,180,655  
Tax-exempt investment securities   129,339     132,110     134,309     135,453     136,056  
Other interest-earning assets   125,114     98,374     107,554     87,916     112,629  
Total interest-earning assets   6,058,343     6,063,247     6,112,407     6,140,676     5,991,715  
Non-interest-earning assets   585,826     572,218     574,921     587,921     596,006  
Total assets $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328   $ 6,728,597   $ 6,587,721  
                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand $ 883,843   $ 815,624   $ 790,567   $ 792,989   $ 788,148  
Savings and club   799,181     780,558     773,308     743,676     747,743  
Certificates of deposit   2,179,333     2,229,723     2,288,836     2,214,932     2,046,997  
Total interest-bearing deposits   3,862,357     3,825,905     3,852,711     3,751,597     3,582,888  
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   1,277,145     1,284,427     1,292,168     1,293,470     1,350,113  
Other borrowings   10,012     29,439     26,037     119,281     40,981  
Total borrowings   1,287,157     1,313,866     1,318,205     1,412,751     1,391,094  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   5,149,514     5,139,771     5,170,916     5,164,348     4,973,982  
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing deposits   320,641     311,648     307,645     315,165     314,114  
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   60,078     39,294     35,930     37,374     43,533  
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   380,719     350,942     343,575     352,539     357,647  
Total liabilities   5,530,233     5,490,713     5,514,491     5,516,887     5,331,629  
Stockholders' equity   1,113,936     1,144,752     1,172,837     1,211,710     1,256,092  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,644,169   $ 6,635,465   $ 6,687,328   $ 6,728,597   $ 6,587,721  
                               
Average interest-earning assets to average
 interest-bearing liabilities		   117.65 %   117.97 %   118.21 %   118.91 %   120.46 %
                               


  For the three months ended
  September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
Performance Ratio Highlights 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Average yield on interest-earning assets:                              
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale   4.18 %   4.11 %   4.09 %   4.12 %   4.16 %
Taxable investment securities   3.25 %   3.30 %   3.28 %   3.12 %   3.01 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (1)   2.14 %   2.12 %   2.12 %   2.11 %   2.10 %
Other interest-earning assets   4.09 %   4.71 %   4.91 %   5.66 %   4.17 %
Total interest-earning assets   3.95 %   3.92 %   3.91 %   3.91 %   3.89 %
                               
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Interest-bearing demand   1.30 %   1.19 %   1.06 %   0.97 %   0.86 %
Savings and club   0.77 %   0.68 %   0.60 %   0.49 %   0.41 %
Certificates of deposit   2.14 %   2.04 %   1.90 %   1.79 %   1.58 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   1.66 %   1.58 %   1.47 %   1.36 %   1.18 %
Borrowings:                              
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2.24 %   2.21 %   2.13 %   2.27 %   2.19 %
Other borrowings   0.66 %   0.99 %   0.35 %   1.99 %   0.94 %
Total borrowings   2.22 %   2.18 %   2.10 %   2.25 %   2.15 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1.80 %   1.74 %   1.63 %   1.60 %   1.45 %
                               
Interest rate spread (2)   2.15 %   2.18 %   2.28 %   2.31 %   2.44 %
Net interest margin (3)   2.42 %   2.45 %   2.53 %   2.56 %   2.68 %
                               
Non-interest income to average assets
 (annualized)		   0.24 %   0.20 %   0.22 %   0.20 %   0.19 %
Non-interest expense to average assets
 (annualized)		   1.58 %   1.73 %   1.60 %   1.62 %   1.61 %
                               
Efficiency ratio (4)   64.56 %   70.91 %   63.27 %   63.93 %   61.01 %
                               
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.68 %   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.68 %
Return on average equity (annualized)   4.08 %   3.08 %   3.89 %   3.55 %   3.55 %
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5)   5.06 %   3.80 %   4.78 %   4.33 %   4.29 %
                               
___________________
(1)   The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)   Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)   Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)   Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)   Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
 

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended
(Dollars in Thousands, September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Adjusted Net Income                              
Net income (GAAP) $ 11,370   $ 8,811   $ 11,417   $ 10,768   $ 11,146  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   475     1,216     -     -     -  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 11,845   $ 10,027   $ 11,417   $ 10,768   $ 11,146  
                               
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share (EPS)                              
Net income per common share Basic and
 Diluted (GAAP)		 $ 0.13   $ 0.10   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ 0.12  
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.01     0.01     -     -     -  
Adjusted net income per common share Basic
 and Diluted (non-GAAP) 		$ 0.14   $ 0.11   $ 0.13   $ 0.12   $ 0.12  
                               
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense                              
Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 26,244   $ 28,745   $ 26,771   $ 27,270   $ 26,457  
Less: Branch consolidation expenses (1) (2)   (567 )   (1,725 )   -     -     -  
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 25,677   $ 27,020   $ 26,771   $ 27,270   $ 26,457  
                               
Adjusted Non-Interest Income                              
Non-interest income (GAAP) $ 3,962   $ 3,388   $ 3,676   $ 3,309   $ 3,182  
Less: Branch consolidation expenses (1)   106     -     -     -     -  
Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 4,068   $ 3,388   $ 3,676   $ 3,309   $ 3,182  
                               
Adjusted Non-Interest Expense Ratio                              
Non-interest expense to average assets (GAAP)   1.58 %   1.73 %   1.60 %   1.62 %   1.61 %
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   -0.03 %   -0.10 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)   1.55 %   1.63 %   1.60 %   1.62 %   1.61 %
                               
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio                              
Non-interest expense / (Net interest income
 + non-interest income) (GAAP)		   64.6 %   70.9 %   63.3 %   63.9 %   61.0 %
Less: Branch consolidation expenses   -1.4 %   -4.3 %   0.0 %   0.0 %   0.0 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   63.2 %   66.6 %   63.3 %   63.9 %   61.0 %
                               
Adjusted Return on Average Assets                              
Return on average assets (GAAP)   0.68 %   0.53 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.68 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.03 %   0.07 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)   0.71 %   0.60 %   0.68 %   0.64 %   0.68 %
                               
Adjusted Return on Average Equity                              
Return on average equity (GAAP)   4.08 %   3.08 %   3.89 %   3.55 %   3.55 %
Add: Branch consolidation expenses - net of tax   0.17 %   0.42 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)   4.25 %   3.50 %   3.89 %   3.55 %   3.55 %
                               
___________________
(1)   For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the amounts included in branch consolidation expenses were located on the income statement in salaries and employee benefits, miscellaneous expense and miscellaneous non-interest income totaling $331,000, $236,000 and $106,000, respectively.
(2)   For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the amounts included in branch consolidation expenses were located on the income statement in salaries and employee benefits and miscellaneous expense totaling $654,000 and $1,071,000, respectively.
 


  For the three months ended
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP September 30, June 30,   March 31,   December 31, September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2019 2019   2019   2018 2018
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible
 Equity 		                             
Net income annualized (GAAP) $ 45,480   $ 35,244   $ 45,668   $ 43,072   $ 44,584  
                               
Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,113,936   $ 1,144,752   $ 1,172,837   $ 1,211,710   $ 1,256,092  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (5,006 )   (5,313 )   (5,606 )   (5,915 )   (6,191 )
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 898,035   $ 928,544   $ 956,336   $ 994,900   $ 1,039,006  
                               
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   5.06 %   3.80 %   4.78 %   4.33 %   4.29 %
                               
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average
 Tangible Equity 		                             
Adjusted net income annualized (non-GAAP) $ 47,380   $ 40,108   $ 45,668   $ 43,072   $ 44,584  
                               
Total Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,113,936   $ 1,144,752   $ 1,172,837   $ 1,211,710   $ 1,256,092  
Less: average goodwill   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )   (210,895 )
Less: average other intangible assets   (5,006 )   (5,313 )   (5,606 )   (5,915 )   (6,191 )
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 898,035   $ 928,544   $ 956,336   $ 994,900   $ 1,039,006  
                               
Adjusted return on average tangible equity
 (non-GAAP) 		  5.28 %   4.32 %   4.78 %   4.33 %   4.29 %
                                
For further information contact:
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, or
Keith Suchodolski, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500

Primary Logo

