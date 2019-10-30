Alphamin Reports Bridge Collapse on Main Access Route

/EIN News/ -- GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corporation (AFM:TSXV, “Alphamin”, or the “Company”) reports that on 30 October 2019, a major bridge has collapsed some 53km south east of Kisangani along the main provincial road used for exporting all concentrate and importing major consumables.



The extent of the damage and potential time to repair the bridge is currently unknown. We are investigating the most cost effective logistical alternatives with the aim of maintaining full production and limiting the impact on our revenue cycle whilst the bridge is being repaired. The market will be kept appraised of future developments.

