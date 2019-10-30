There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,306 in the last 365 days.

PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Revenue from continuing operations of $42.3 million, a decrease of $1.0 million from the prior year; revenue decreased 0.5% on a currency adjusted basis
  • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $5.6 million and net loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million
  • Impact of cost reduction and business line rationalization beginning to positively impact Adjusted EBITDA
  • Establishing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 at $46 million to $49 million for revenue and $11.5 million to $13.3 million for Adjusted EBITDA
  • Establishing annual guidance for Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 of $28 million to $30 million
  For the Three Months Ended September 30,   For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
Selected Financial Data (dollars in thousands) 2019   2018   % Change   2019   2018   % Change
                   
Revenue                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 29,987     $ 28,806     4.1 %   $ 86,295     $ 83,676     3.1 %
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 10,803     12,191     -11.4 %   32,398     33,663     -3.8 %
Adjacent Services 1,500     2,323     -35.4 %   4,375     4,804     -8.9 %
Total $ 42,290     $ 43,320     -2.4 %   $ 123,068     $ 122,143     0.8 %
Net (loss) income from continuing operations (1,542 )   2,626     -158.7 %   (9,959 )   (2,582 )   -285.7 %
                       
Non-GAAP Financial Measures                      
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,592     $ 6,433     -13.1 %   $ 10,181     $ 13,804     -26.2 %
                                           

“We made significant progress in rationalizing costs during the quarter and scaled back our activity in Adjacent Services given our stated goal of profitability in the fourth quarter. We have substantially completed our planned expense reductions that we began during the second quarter, and these actions have reduced our costs by more than $10 million on an annualized basis. These cost reductions will be more apparent during the fourth quarter and throughout next year. We are also pleased with the continued progress on enhancing our technology platform, which is on track. With respect to our financial performance for the quarter, we experienced revenue headwinds with adverse foreign currency changes, reduced activity in Adjacent Services and slower-than-expected claims conversions at several recovery audit clients,” said Ron Stewart, president and chief executive officer.

“While we are disappointed in our year-to-date financial results, we believe we have made the right course corrections during the year such that we are confident in setting an expectation at this time that we will deliver 2020 Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $28 to $30 million. Furthermore, our guidance for 2020 reflects more conservative assumptions regarding claims generation and conversion in our recovery audit business compared to this year, and continued business line rationalization to improve Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow from operations,” concluded Stewart.

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $42.3 million, compared to $43.3 million for the same period in 2018, a decrease of 2.4%. Third quarter 2019 revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $40.8 million compared to $41.0 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $1.5 million compared to $2.3 million in 2018. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue decreased by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $25.5 million, or 60.4% of revenue, compared to $26.1 million, or 60.4% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 were $13.5 million compared to $12.5 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $2.6 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.6 million, or 13.2% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million, or 14.8% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of $0.8 million or 13.1%.

Schedule 3 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net loss to each of Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT), Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $123.1 million, compared to $122.1 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 0.8%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, revenue from the Recovery Audit Services segments was $118.7 million compared to $117.3 million in the prior year, and from the Adjacent Services segment was $4.4 million compared to $4.8 million in 2018. On a constant dollar basis adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue increased by 2.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in the prior year.

Total cost of revenue from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $77.1 million, or 62.6% of revenue, compared to $78.3 million, or 64.1% of revenue, for the same period in the prior year, representing a 1.5% improvement as a percentage of revenue.

Selling, general and administrative expenses from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $43.2 million compared to $36.6 million in the prior year period.

Consolidated net loss from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.0 million, or $(0.44) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.6 million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.2 million, or 8.3% of revenue, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8 million, or 11.3% of revenue, for the same period in 2018, a decrease of $3.6 million or 26.2%.

Schedule 3 attached to this press release provides a reconciliation of net loss to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2019 was $5.7 million, compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of the prior year, and net cash provided by operating activities was $3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net cash used of $3.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

At September 30, 2019, the Company had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $11.1 million, and borrowings of $36.0 million against its $60.0 million revolving credit facility.

Guidance

The Company is establishing guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019 at $46 million to $49 million for revenue and $11.5 million to $13.3 million for Adjusted EBITDA. 

For 2020, Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28 million to $30 million.

Stock Repurchase Program

Since the February 2014 announcement of the Company’s stock repurchase program, as of September 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased 9.7 million shares. The Company repurchased approximately 0.6 million shares of its outstanding common stock for an aggregate price of $4.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Earnings Call

As previously announced, management will hold a conference call later today at 5:00 PM (Eastern time) to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2019 financial results. To access the conference call, listeners in the U.S. and Canada should dial (877) 755-7423 at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference. Listeners outside the U.S. and Canada should dial (678) 894-3069. To be admitted to the call, listeners should use passcode 6862128.

This teleconference will also be audiocast on the Internet at www.prgx.com (click on “Events & Presentations” under “Investors”). A replay of the audiocast will be available at the same location on www.prgx.com beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live audiocast, extending through March 31, 2020. Please note that the Internet audiocast is “listen-only.” Microsoft Windows Media Player is required to access the live audiocast and the replay and can be downloaded from www.microsoft.com/en-us/downloads.

About PRGX

PRGX Global, Inc. is a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services. With over 1,500 employees, the Company serves clients in more than 30 countries and provides its services to 80% of the top 15 global retailers and over 25% of the top 50 companies in the Fortune 500. PRGX delivers more than $1 billion in cash flow improvement for its clients each year. The creator of the recovery audit industry more than 40 years ago, PRGX continues to innovate through technology and expanded service offerings. In addition to Recovery Audit, the Company provides Contract Compliance, Spend Analytics and Supplier Information Management services to improve clients’ financial performance and manage risk. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include both implied and express statements regarding the Company’s overall condition and growth prospects, the effectiveness of the Company’s efforts to improve profitability, revenue and free cash flow and the Company’s expectations regarding its fourth quarter of 2019 financial performance and its 2020 financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that could affect the Company’s future performance include revenue that does not meet expectations or justify costs incurred, the Company’s ability to develop material sources of new revenue in addition to revenue from its core recovery audit services, changes in the market for the Company’s services, the Company’s ability to retain and attract qualified personnel, the Company’s ability to execute on its profitability improvement efforts, the Company’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions, uncertainty in the credit markets, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with its financial covenants, client bankruptcies, loss of major clients, and other risks generally applicable to the Company’s business. For a discussion of other risk factors that may impact the Company’s business, please see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating its performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that, as described above, the adjustments may vary from period to period and in the future the Company will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. The Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. Schedule 3 to this press release provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to each of EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

CONTACT: PRGX Global, Inc.
investor-relations@prgx.com
Phone: 770-779-3011

SCHEDULE 1
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

               
  Three Months
Ended September 30,		   Nine Months
Ended September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue, net $ 42,290     $ 43,320     $ 123,068     $ 122,143  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of revenue 25,539     26,146     77,086     78,332  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,544     12,521     43,209     36,594  
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 2,648     1,713     7,232     5,296  
Amortization of intangible assets 864     872     2,598     2,524  
Acquisition-related adjustment income (250 )   (1,640 )   (250 )   (1,640 )
Total operating expenses 42,345     39,612     129,875     121,106  
Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (55 )   3,708     (6,807 )   1,037  
Foreign currency transaction losses on short-term intercompany balances 905     70     1,034     730  
Interest expense, net 376     416     1,441     1,300  
Other loss (income) 4     (1 )   (4 )   16  
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income tax (1,340 )   3,223     (9,278 )   (1,009 )
Income tax expense 202     597     681     1,573  
Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (1,542 )   $ 2,626     $ (9,959 )   $ (2,582 )
Discontinued operations:              
Income (loss) from discontinued operations 900     (325 )   642     (684 )
Income tax expense              
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 900     (325 )   642     (684 )
               
Net (loss) income $ (642 )   $ 2,301     $ (9,317 )   $ (3,266 )
               
Basic (loss) income per common share:              
Basic (loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.07 )   $ 0.11     $ (0.44 )   $ (0.12 )
Basic income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.04     (0.01 )   0.03     (0.02 )
Total basic (loss) income per common share $ (0.03 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.41 )   $ (0.14 )
Diluted (loss) income per common share:              
Diluted (loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.07 )   $ 0.11     $ (0.44 )   $ (0.11 )
Diluted income (loss) from discontinued operations 0.04     (0.01 )   0.03     (0.03 )
Total diluted (loss) income per common share $ (0.03 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.41 )   $ (0.14 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 22,770     23,558     22,715     23,142  
Diluted 22,770     24,207     22,715     23,142  
                       

SCHEDULE 2
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

       
  September 30,
2019 		  December 31,
2018
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,131     $ 13,973  
Restricted cash 106     46  
Receivables:      
Contract receivables, net 37,503     46,865  
Employee advances and miscellaneous receivables, net 564     567  
Total receivables 38,067     47,432  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,689     3,144  
Total current assets 52,993     64,595  
Property, equipment and software, net 25,247     22,028  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,037      
Goodwill 17,477     17,531  
Intangible assets, net 12,276     14,945  
Deferred income taxes 3,602     3,561  
Other assets 1,775     2,169  
Total assets $ 123,407     $ 124,829  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,706     $ 7,515  
Accrued payroll and related expenses 12,068     15,073  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,046      
Refund liabilities 4,130     6,497  
Deferred revenue 1,577     2,428  
Current portion of long-term debt 25     48  
Current portion of business acquisition obligations     4,162  
Total current liabilities 24,552     35,723  
Long-term debt 35,648     21,553  
Long-term operating lease liabilities 6,569      
Refund liabilities 28     100  
Deferred income taxes 670     666  
Other long-term liabilities     458  
Total liabilities 67,467     58,500  
Shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock 232     232  
Additional paid-in capital 581,533     582,574  
Accumulated deficit (524,773 )   (515,456 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (1,052 )   (1,021 )
Total shareholders’ equity 55,940     66,329  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 123,407     $ 124,829  
               

SCHEDULE 3
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months
Ended September 30,		   Nine Months
Ended September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net (loss) income $ (642 )   $ 2,301     $ (9,317 )   $ (3,266 )
Income tax expense 202     597     681     1,573  
Interest expense, net 376     416     1,441     1,300  
EBIT (64 )   3,314     (7,195 )   (393 )
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets 2,648     1,713     7,232     5,297  
Amortization of intangible assets 864     872     2,598     2,524  
EBITDA 3,448     5,899     2,635     7,428  
Foreign currency transaction losses on short-term intercompany balances 905     70     1,034     730  
Acquisition-related adjustment income (250 )   (1,640 )   (250 )   (1,640 )
Transformation, severance, and other expenses 1,858     439     3,835     2,428  
Other loss (income) 4     (1 )   (4 )   16  
Stock-based compensation 527     1,341     3,573     4,159  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,492     $ 6,108     $ 10,823     $ 13,121  
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 5,592     $ 6,433     $ 10,181     $ 13,804  
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ 900     $ (325 )   $ 642     $ (683 )
                               

EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are all “non-GAAP financial measures” presented as supplemental measures of our performance. They are not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. The Company believes these measures provide additional meaningful information in evaluating the Company’s performance over time, and that the rating agencies and a number of lenders use EBIT, EBITDA and similar measures for similar purposes. In addition, a measure similar to Adjusted EBITDA is used in the restrictive covenants contained in the Company’s secured credit facility. However, EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation, or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. In addition, in evaluating EBIT, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we will incur expenses such as those used in calculating these measures. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

SCHEDULE 4
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months
Ended September 30,		   Nine Months
Ended September 30,
  2019   2018   2019   2018
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net (loss) income $ (642 )   $ 2,301     $ (9,317 )   $ (3,266 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization 3,512     2,585     9,830     7,820  
Amortization of deferred loan costs 4     21     121     53  
Deferred income taxes 4         4     169  
Stock-based compensation expense 527     1,341     3,573     4,159  
Changes in fair value of contingent consideration (250 )   (1,640 )   (250 )   (1,640 )
Foreign currency transaction losses on short-term intercompany balances 905     70     1,034     730  
Long-term incentive compensation payout     (998 )       (6,378 )
Decrease in receivables 3,605     668     9,347     550  
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued payroll and other accrued expenses 269     (613 )   (7,631 )   (6,222 )
Other, primarily changes in assets and liabilities (2,282 )   (792 )   (3,503 )   596  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,652     2,943     3,208     (3,429 )
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Purchases of property and equipment, net of disposals (4,039 )   (2,572 )   (11,679 )   (7,899 )
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired             19  
Net cash used in investing activities (4,039 )   (2,572 )   (11,679 )   (7,880 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Net borrowings under line of credit 3,000         14,400     4,000  
Payment of earnout liability related to business acquisitions (3,750 )       (4,229 )   (4,000 )
Payment of deferred loan costs         (394 )    
Repurchases of common stock (1,984 )       (4,212 )    
Other, net (10 )   884     (539 )   2,841  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,744 )   884     5,026     2,841  
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 718     (552 )   663     187  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (413 )   703     (2,782 )   (8,281 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 11,650     9,890     14,019     18,874  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 11,237     $ 10,593     $ 11,237     $ 10,593  
                               

SCHEDULE 5
PRGX Global, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Results by Operating Segment *
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months
Ended September 30,		   Nine Months
Ended September 30,
  2019   2018   Change   2019   2018   Change
Revenue, net                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 29,987     $ 28,806     $ 1,181     $ 86,295     $ 83,676     $ 2,619  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 10,803     12,191     (1,388 )   32,398     33,663     (1,265 )
Adjacent Services 1,500     2,323     (823 )   4,375     4,804     (429 )
Total $ 42,290     $ 43,320     $ (1,030 )   $ 123,068     $ 122,143     $ 925  
Cost of revenue                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 17,201     $ 17,602     $ (401 )   $ 49,140     $ 52,866     $ (3,726 )
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 6,661     6,632     29     20,576     20,551     25  
Adjacent Services 1,677     1,912     (235 )   7,370     4,915     2,455  
Total $ 25,539     $ 26,146     $ (607 )   $ 77,086     $ 78,332     $ (1,246 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses and acquisition-related adjustment                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 3,464     $ 3,058     $ 406     $ 10,490     $ 8,746     $ 1,744  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 1,801     2,535     (734 )   6,553     5,643     910  
Adjacent Services 172     569     (397 )   1,081     1,423     (342 )
Corporate 8,107     6,359     1,748     25,085     20,782     4,303  
Total selling, general and administrative expenses $ 13,544     $ 12,521     $ 1,023     $ 43,209     $ 36,594     $ 6,615  
                       
Acquisition-related adjustments                                              
Corporate $ (250 )   $ (1,640 )   $ 1,390     $ (250 )   $ (1,640 )   $ 1,390  
Total $ (250 )   $ (1,640 )   $ 1,390     $ (250 )   $ (1,640 )   $ 1,390  
                       
Depreciation of property, equipment and software assets                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 2,191     $ 1,260     $ 931     $ 5,872     $ 3,876     $ 1,996  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 176     164     12     520     512     8  
Adjacent Services 281     289     (8 )   840     908     (68 )
Total $ 2,648     $ 1,713     $ 935     $ 7,232     $ 5,296     $ 1,936  
Amortization of intangible assets                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 437     $ 445     $ (8 )   $ 1,313     $ 1,218     $ 95  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 41     37     4     126     136     (10 )
Adjacent Services 386     390     (4 )   1,159     1,170     (11 )
Total $ 864     $ 872     $ (8 )   $ 2,598     $ 2,524     $ 74  
Operating income (loss)                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 6,694     $ 6,441     $ 253     $ 19,480     $ 16,970     $ 2,510  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 2,124     2,823     (699 )   4,623     6,821     (2,198 )
Adjacent Services (1,016 )   (837 )   (179 )   (6,075 )   (3,612 )   (2,463 )
Corporate (7,857 )   (4,719 )   (3,138 )   (24,835 )   (19,142 )   (5,693 )
Total $ (55 )   $ 3,708     $ (3,763 )   $ (6,807 )   $ 1,037     $ (7,844 )
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations                      
Recovery Audit Services - Americas $ 9,976     $ 8,325     $ 1,651     $ 27,697     $ 22,792     $ 4,905  
Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific 2,481     3,008     (527 )   5,654     8,468     (2,814 )
Adjacent Services (18 )   (160 )   142     (3,122 )   (1,468 )   (1,654 )
Corporate (6,847 )   (4,740 )   (2,107 )   (20,048 )   (15,988 )   (4,060 )
Total $ 5,592     $ 6,433     $ (841 )   $ 10,181     $ 13,804     $ (3,623 )
                                               

* The Recovery Audit Services - Americas segment represents recovery audit services provided in the United States, Canada and Latin America. The Recovery Audit Services - Europe/Asia-Pacific segment represents recovery audit services provided in Europe, Asia and the Pacific region. The Adjacent Services segment represents advisory services, spend analytics and supplier information management services.

Primary Logo

