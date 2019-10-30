National General Holdings Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National General Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq:NGHC) reported third quarter 2019 net income of $63.3 million or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net income of $60.5 million or $0.55 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 operating earnings (non-GAAP)(1) was $68.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share compared to $70.8 million or $0.65 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018.



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights versus Third Quarter 2018*

Gross written premium grew $82.6 million or 6.7% to $1,316.9 million driven by continued underlying organic growth in our P&C segment of 3.1% and the acquisition of National Farmers Union Property and Casualty Company (“Farmers Union Insurance”) which closed on August 1, 2019, and continued organic growth in our A&H segment of 12.9%.

The overall combined ratio (12,13) was 92.5% compared to 91.3% in the prior year’s quarter, excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets. The P&C segment reported an increase in combined ratio to 97.0% from 94.4% in the prior year’s quarter. The combined ratio includes prior year unfavorable development of $14.9 million compared to $7.2 million unfavorable in the prior year’s quarter, higher non-catastrophe weather losses predominantly in the Midwest, and $11.5 million of catastrophe losses related to weather-related events compared to $35.0 million of catastrophe losses in the prior year’s quarter. The A&H segment reported a decrease in combined ratio to 70.2% from 77.0% in the prior year’s quarter, driven by strong operating results in our small group self-funded and individual products and higher third party fees.

Stockholders’ equity was $2.56 billion and fully diluted book value per share was $18.16 at September 30, 2019, growth of 15.3% and 19.1%, respectively, from December 31, 2018. Our trailing twelve-month operating return on average equity (ROE) (14) was 14.5% as of September 30, 2019.

Barry Karfunkel, National General’s CEO, stated: “Our third quarter 2019 results generated a 92.5% combined ratio which highlights the diverse capabilities of our platform. While our P&C segment earnings were negatively impacted by non-catastrophe weather events within our homeowners product line and reserve strengthening within our small business auto product line, our personal auto line continued its strong performance via both our independent agency and direct to consumer distribution channels. Our A&H segment reported record profitability and growth in the quarter, utilizing our suite of products and owned distribution. I am pleased with the continued execution of our strategy of focused underwriting discipline and long term growth initiatives.”

*NOTE: Unless specified otherwise, discussion of our third quarter 2019 and 2018 results do not include financial results from the Reciprocal Exchanges, which are presented within our consolidated financial results within this release but are not included in net income available to NGHC common stockholders.

Overview of Third Quarter 2019 as Compared to Third Quarter 2018

Property & Casualty - Gross written premium grew by 5.9% to $1,154.3 million, net written premium increased by 4.5% to $820.0 million, and net earned premium increased by 11.7% to $827.6 million. P&C gross written premium growth was primarily driven by organic growth of 3.1% and $29.9 million or 2.8% of added premiums from the acquisition of Farmers Union Insurance. Service and fee income was $115.6 million compared to $114.0 million in the prior year’s quarter. Excluding non-cash amortization of intangible assets, the combined ratio (12,13) was 97.0% with a loss and LAE ratio of 75.8% and an expense ratio (11,13) of 21.2%, versus a prior year combined ratio of 94.4% with a loss and LAE ratio of 73.5% and an expense ratio of 20.9%. The loss and LAE ratio was impacted by pre-tax catastrophe losses of approximately $11.5 million primarily related to weather-related events in the third quarter 2019, compared to $35.0 million of losses in the third quarter 2018 and higher non-catastrophe weather losses. Unfavorable loss development was $14.9 million in the third quarter 2019 primarily driven by small business auto, compared to unfavorable loss development of $7.2 million in the third quarter 2018.



Third quarter 2019 investment income grew to $33.5 million, compared to $31.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. Total investments and cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) were $4.8 billion as of September 30, 2019. Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) increased to a $80.4 million gain at September 30, 2019 from a $52.1 million loss at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates which positively impacted bond valuations.

Interest expense was $12.9 million, up from $12.6 million in the prior year’s quarter. Debt was $688.0 million at September 30, 2019, down from $705.8 million at December 31, 2018.

On August 1, 2019, we closed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of Farmers Union Insurance from a subsidiary of QBE Insurance Group. The purchase price for the transaction was $52.8 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. The net assets acquired exceeded the amount paid by the Company and, as a result, we recorded a pre-tax bargain purchase gain of $2.1 million.

The third quarter of 2019 provision for income taxes was $19.3 million and the effective tax rate for the quarter was 21.3% compared with income taxes of $16.4 million and an effective rate of 19.4% in the third quarter of 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $2,559.8 million at September 30, 2019, growth of 15.3% from $2,220.8 million at December 31, 2018. Fully diluted book value per share was $18.16 at September 30, 2019, growth of 19.1% from $15.25 at December 31, 2018. Our trailing twelve-month operating return on average equity (ROE)(14) was 14.5% as of September 30, 2019.

Year-to-Date P&C Segment Notable Large Losses Year Quarter Event P&C Notable Large Losses and LAE

($ millions) P&C Loss and LAE Ratio Points* EPS Impact After Tax 2019 Q3 Weather-related Events $ 11.5 1.4 % $ 0.08 2019 Q2 Weather-related Events $ 18.4 2.2 % $ 0.13 2019 Q1 Winter Weather $ 12.1 1.6 % $ 0.08 2018 Q3 California Fires and Hurricane Florence $ 35.0 4.7 % $ 0.25 2018 Q2 Spring Weather-related and Texas Hail Events $ 20.5 2.8 % $ 0.15 2018 Q1 Winter Weather $ 14.2 2.0 % $ 0.10

* Loss and LAE ratio points related to P&C net earned premium in quarter the loss event was recorded.

Additional Item

National General Enters into Business Share Purchase Agreement with an Investor Group Arranged by Impilo AB. - On August 30, 2019, we entered into a share purchase agreement, pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth therein, we agreed to sell our Euro Accident Health and Care Insurance Sweden operation, to an investor group arranged by Impilo AB, a Swedish investment company focused on Nordic healthcare investments. The estimated sale price for this transaction is $138 million. Since this transaction is based on Swedish Krona (SEK) and will reflect certain closing adjustments, the final price will vary accordingly. The transaction is expected to close in late 2019 or early 2020, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About National General Holdings Corp.

National General Holdings Corp., headquartered in New York City, is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. National General traces its roots to 1939, has a financial strength rating of A- (excellent) from A.M. Best, and provides personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, motorcycle, lender-placed, supplemental health and other niche insurance products.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and “believe” or their variations or similar terminology. There can be no assurance that actual developments will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, non-receipt of expected payments from insureds or reinsurers, changes in interest rates, a downgrade in the financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries, the effect of the performance of financial markets on our investment portfolio, our ability to accurately underwrite and price our products and to maintain and establish accurate loss reserves, estimates of the fair value of investments, development of claims and the effect on loss reserves, large loss activity including hurricanes and wildfires, the cost and availability of reinsurance coverage, the effects of emerging claim and coverage issues, the effect of unpredictable catastrophic losses, changes in the demand for our products, our degree of success in integrating acquired businesses, the effect of general economic conditions, state and federal legislation, the effects of tax reform, regulations and regulatory investigations into industry practices, risks associated with conducting business outside the United States, developments relating to existing agreements, disruptions to our business relationships with third party vendors or agencies, breaches in data security or other disruptions involving our technology, heightened competition, changes in pricing environments, and changes in asset valuations. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement except as may be required by law. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Income Statement - Third Quarter

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Consolidated Revenues: Gross written premium $ 1,316,890 $ 118,267 $ 1,435,157 $ 1,234,320 $ 121,351 $ 1,355,671 Net written premium 967,319 67,285 1,034,604 908,210 14,814 923,024 Net earned premium 996,521 57,117 1,053,638 896,376 43,151 939,527 Ceding commission income 42,521 15,066 57,587 44,513 14,587 59,100 Service and fee income 179,293 1,585 161,626 (A) 160,425 1,575 142,690 (G) Net investment income 33,451 2,160 33,740 (B) 30,984 2,344 30,696 (H) Net loss on investments (428 ) (137 ) (565 ) (3,003 ) (167 ) (3,170 ) Other income 2,146 — 2,146 — — — Total revenues $ 1,253,504 $ 75,791 $ 1,308,172 (C) $ 1,129,295 $ 61,490 $ 1,168,843 (I) Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expense $ 698,064 $ 47,270 $ 745,334 $ 617,098 $ 40,212 $ 657,310 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 193,521 15,569 209,090 180,180 11,290 191,470 General and administrative expenses 258,583 24,533 263,864 (D) 234,626 20,417 235,733 (J) Interest expense 12,898 1,871 12,898 (E) 12,583 2,632 12,583 (K) Total expenses $ 1,163,066 $ 89,243 $ 1,231,186 (F) $ 1,044,487 $ 74,551 $ 1,097,096 (L) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 90,438 $ (13,452 ) $ 76,986 $ 84,808 $ (13,061 ) $ 71,747 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19,284 (2,537 ) 16,747 16,426 (908 ) 15,518 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest and dividends on preferred shares 71,154 (10,915 ) 60,239 68,382 (12,153 ) 56,229 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (10,915 ) (10,915 ) — (12,153 ) (12,153 ) Net income before dividends on preferred shares 71,154 — 71,154 68,382 — 68,382 Less: dividends on preferred shares 7,875 — 7,875 7,875 — 7,875 Net income available to common stockholders $ 63,279 $ — $ 63,279 $ 60,507 $ — $ 60,507

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(19,252), (B) $(1,871), (C) $(21,123), (D) $(19,252), (E) $(1,871), (F) $(21,123) || (G) $(19,310), (H) $(2,632), (I) $(21,942), (J) $(19,310), (K) $(2,632) and (L) $(21,942).

Income Statement - Year to Date

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Consolidated Revenues: Gross written premium $ 3,913,861 $ 344,982 $ 4,258,843 $ 3,793,830 $ 337,021 $ 4,129,250 (G) Net written premium 3,022,206 172,460 3,194,666 2,787,402 132,240 2,919,642 Net earned premium 2,899,041 149,405 3,048,446 2,646,962 141,009 2,787,971 Ceding commission income 136,867 50,446 187,313 119,453 39,523 158,976 Service and fee income 525,730 4,471 476,041 (A) 463,293 4,466 415,313 (H) Net investment income 103,683 6,454 102,316 (B) 82,186 6,693 81,702 (I) Net loss on investments (4,936 ) (837 ) (5,773 ) (21,490 ) (1,266 ) (22,756 ) Other income 2,146 — 2,146 — — — Total revenues $ 3,662,531 $ 209,939 $ 3,810,489 (C) $ 3,290,404 $ 190,425 $ 3,421,206 (J) Expenses: Loss and loss adjustment expense $ 1,988,094 $ 124,584 $ 2,112,678 $ 1,835,383 $ 126,421 $ 1,961,804 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 582,805 32,329 615,134 509,088 32,952 542,040 General and administrative expenses 746,243 67,642 759,725 (D) 681,581 62,032 691,167 (K) Interest expense 38,822 7,821 38,822 (E) 38,775 7,177 38,775 (L) Total expenses $ 3,355,964 $ 232,376 $ 3,526,359 (F) $ 3,064,827 $ 228,582 $ 3,233,786 (M) Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 306,567 $ (22,437 ) $ 284,130 $ 225,577 $ (38,157 ) $ 187,420 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 65,779 (4,285 ) 61,494 44,439 (6,178 ) 38,261 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest and dividends on preferred shares 240,788 (18,152 ) 222,636 181,138 (31,979 ) 149,159 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — (18,152 ) (18,152 ) — (31,979 ) (31,979 ) Net income before dividends on preferred shares 240,788 — 240,788 181,138 — 181,138 Less: dividends on preferred shares 24,675 — 24,675 23,625 — 23,625 Net income available to common stockholders $ 216,113 $ — $ 216,113 $ 157,513 $ — $ 157,513

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(54,160), (B) $(7,821), (C) $(61,981), (D) $(54,160), (E) $(7,821), (F) $(61,981) || (G) $(1,601), (H) $(52,446), (I) $(7,177), (J) $(59,623), (K) $(52,446), (L) $(7,177) and (M) $(59,623).

Earnings and Per Share Data

$ in thousands, except shares and per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders $ 63,279 $ 60,507 $ 216,113 $ 157,513 Basic net income per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.56 $ 1.91 $ 1.47 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.54 $ 0.55 $ 1.87 $ 1.44 Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $ 68,237 $ 70,798 $ 236,093 $ 197,905 Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 2.09 $ 1.85 Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 2.03 $ 1.81 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.13 $ 0.12 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding 113,263,367 107,101,837 113,153,121 106,944,461 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 116,138,489 109,563,392 116,087,524 109,315,780 Shares outstanding, end of period 113,313,042 107,132,560 Fully diluted shares outstanding, end of period 116,188,164 109,594,115 Book value per share $ 18.62 $ 15.00 Fully diluted book value per share $ 18.16 $ 14.66

Reconciliation of Net Income to Operating Earnings (Non-GAAP)(1)(14)

$ in thousands, except per share data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders $ 63,279 $ 60,507 $ 216,113 $ 157,513 Add (subtract): Equity in losses of equity method investments 1,205 676 1,408 2,979 Net loss on investments 428 3,003 4,936 21,490 Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 6,788 8,260 21,093 23,397 Other income (bargain purchase gain) (2,146 ) — (2,146 ) — Income tax expense (benefit) (1,317 ) (1,648 ) (5,311 ) (7,474 ) Operating earnings attributable to NGHC (non-GAAP)(1) $ 68,237 $ 70,798 $ 236,093 $ 197,905 Operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1): Basic operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 2.09 $ 1.85 Diluted operating earnings per common share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 2.03 $ 1.81

Balance Sheet

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Consolidated NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Consolidated Total investments (2) $ 4,612,272 $ 334,398 $ 4,839,252 (A) $ 4,013,699 $ 314,411 $ 4,226,806 (H) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 226,888 434 227,322 233,383 200 233,583 Premiums and other receivables, net 1,478,586 62,540 1,541,126 1,338,485 61,327 1,399,812 Reinsurance balances (3) 1,909,583 238,234 2,147,817 2,023,911 253,501 2,277,412 Intangible assets, net 388,953 3,270 392,223 376,532 3,405 379,937 Goodwill 181,587 — 181,587 180,183 — 180,183 Other (4) 751,970 25,806 744,669 (B) 739,068 27,879 741,547 (I) Total assets $ 9,549,839 $ 664,682 $ 10,073,996 (C) $ 8,905,261 $ 660,723 $ 9,439,280 (J) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 2,845,799 $ 193,456 $ 3,039,255 $ 2,778,689 $ 178,470 $ 2,957,159 Unearned premiums and other revenue 2,184,938 265,538 2,450,476 2,014,965 265,763 2,280,728 Reinsurance payable 629,300 44,424 673,724 615,872 40,393 656,265 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5) 312,475 38,307 317,675 (D) 390,338 33,120 398,058 (K) Debt 687,978 107,418 687,978 (E) 705,795 101,304 705,795 (L) Other 329,515 43,754 373,269 178,764 61,640 240,404 Total liabilities $ 6,990,005 $ 692,897 $ 7,542,377 (F) $ 6,684,423 $ 680,690 $ 7,238,409 (M) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (6) $ 1,133 $ — $ 1,133 $ 1,129 $ — $ 1,129 Preferred stock (7) 450,000 — 450,000 450,000 — 450,000 Additional paid-in capital 1,062,859 — 1,062,859 1,057,783 — 1,057,783 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 80,387 — 80,387 (52,130 ) — (52,130 ) Retained earnings 965,455 — 965,455 764,056 — 764,056 Total National General Holdings Corp. stockholders’ equity 2,559,834 — 2,559,834 2,220,838 — 2,220,838 Noncontrolling interest — (28,215 ) (28,215 ) — (19,967 ) (19,967 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,559,834 $ (28,215 ) $ 2,531,619 $ 2,220,838 $ (19,967 ) $ 2,200,871 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,549,839 $ 664,682 $ 10,073,996 (G) $ 8,905,261 $ 660,723 $ 9,439,280 (N)

NOTES: Consolidated column includes eliminations as follows: (A) $(107,418), (B) $(33,107), (C) $(140,525), (D) $(33,107), (E) $(107,418), (F) $(140,525), (G) $(140,525) || (H) $(101,304), (I) $(25,400), (J) $(126,704), (K) $(25,400), (L) $(101,304), (M) $(126,704) and (N) $(126,704).

Segment Information - Third Quarter

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Gross written premium $ 1,154,335 $ 162,555 $ 1,316,890 $ 118,267 $ 1,090,372 $ 143,948 $ 1,234,320 $ 121,351 Net written premium 819,970 147,349 967,319 67,285 784,634 123,576 908,210 14,814 Net earned premium 827,618 168,903 996,521 57,117 741,030 155,346 896,376 43,151 Ceding commission income 40,260 2,261 42,521 15,066 44,244 269 44,513 14,587 Service and fee income 115,557 63,736 179,293 1,585 113,967 46,458 160,425 1,575 Total underwriting revenues $ 983,435 $ 234,900 $ 1,218,335 $ 73,768 $ 899,241 $ 202,073 $ 1,101,314 $ 59,313 Loss and loss adjustment expense 627,452 70,612 698,064 47,270 544,446 72,652 617,098 40,212 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 146,307 47,214 193,521 15,569 135,406 44,774 180,180 11,290 General and administrative expenses 190,286 68,297 258,583 24,533 184,101 50,525 234,626 20,417 Total underwriting expenses $ 964,045 $ 186,123 $ 1,150,168 $ 87,372 $ 863,953 $ 167,951 $ 1,031,904 $ 71,919 Underwriting income (loss) 19,390 48,777 68,167 (13,604 ) 35,288 34,122 69,410 (12,606 ) Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 5,257 1,531 6,788 18 6,546 1,714 8,260 (14 ) Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $ 24,647 $ 50,308 $ 74,955 $ (13,586 ) $ 41,834 $ 35,836 $ 77,670 $ (12,620 ) Underwriting ratios Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 75.8 % 41.8 % 70.1 % 82.8 % 73.5 % 46.8 % 68.8 % 93.2 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 21.8 % 29.3 % 23.1 % 41.1 % 21.8 % 31.3 % 23.4 % 36.0 % Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (10) 97.6 % 71.1 % 93.2 % 123.9 % 95.3 % 78.1 % 92.2 % 129.2 % Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 75.8 % 41.8 % 70.1 % 82.8 % 73.5 % 46.8 % 68.8 % 93.2 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (11) 21.2 % 28.4 % 22.4 % 41.0 % 20.9 % 30.2 % 22.5 % 36.1 % Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (12) 97.0 % 70.2 % 92.5 % 123.8 % 94.4 % 77.0 % 91.3 % 129.3 %

NOTE: Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 included $14,909 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $18,788 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $7,234 of unfavorable development in the P&C segment, and $13,200 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Segment Information - Year to Date

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal

Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Gross written premium $ 3,321,090 $ 592,771 $ 3,913,861 $ 344,982 $ 3,259,270 $ 534,560 $ 3,793,830 $ 337,021 Net written premium 2,521,969 500,237 3,022,206 172,460 2,301,215 486,187 2,787,402 132,240 Net earned premium 2,402,509 496,532 2,899,041 149,405 2,181,571 465,391 2,646,962 141,009 Ceding commission income 128,087 8,780 136,867 50,446 118,664 789 119,453 39,523 Service and fee income 348,045 177,685 525,730 4,471 328,707 134,586 463,293 4,466 Total underwriting revenues $ 2,878,641 $ 682,997 $ 3,561,638 $ 204,322 $ 2,628,942 $ 600,766 $ 3,229,708 $ 184,998 Loss and loss adjustment expense 1,746,409 241,685 1,988,094 124,584 1,583,019 252,364 1,835,383 126,421 Acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses 429,742 153,063 582,805 32,329 372,589 136,499 509,088 32,952 General and administrative expenses 558,016 188,227 746,243 67,642 533,316 148,265 681,581 62,032 Total underwriting expenses $ 2,734,167 $ 582,975 $ 3,317,142 $ 224,555 $ 2,488,924 $ 537,128 $ 3,026,052 $ 221,405 Underwriting income (loss) 144,474 100,022 244,496 (20,233 ) 140,018 63,638 203,656 (36,407 ) Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 16,154 4,939 21,093 41 18,125 5,272 23,397 (67 ) Underwriting income (loss) before amortization and impairment $ 160,628 $ 104,961 $ 265,589 $ (20,192 ) $ 158,143 $ 68,910 $ 227,053 $ (36,474 ) Underwriting ratios Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 72.7 % 48.7 % 68.6 % 83.4 % 72.6 % 54.2 % 69.3 % 89.7 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 21.3 % 31.2 % 23.0 % 30.2 % 21.0 % 32.1 % 23.0 % 36.2 % Combined ratio (Non-GAAP) (10) 94.0 % 79.9 % 91.6 % 113.6 % 93.6 % 86.3 % 92.3 % 125.9 % Underwriting ratios (before amortization and impairment) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (8) 72.7 % 48.7 % 68.6 % 83.4 % 72.6 % 54.2 % 69.3 % 89.7 % Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.6 % 30.2 % 22.3 % 30.1 % 20.2 % 31.0 % 22.1 % 36.2 % Combined ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (12) 93.3 % 78.9 % 90.9 % 113.5 % 92.8 % 85.2 % 91.4 % 125.9 %

NOTE: Loss and loss adjustment expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included $19,791 of unfavorable development on prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserves in the P&C segment, and $37,775 of favorable development in the A&H segment, versus $13,318 of favorable development in the P&C segment, and $24,623 of favorable development in the A&H segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(9,11,13)

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Total underwriting expenses $ 964,045 $ 186,123 $ 1,150,168 $ 87,372 $ 863,953 $ 167,951 $ 1,031,904 $ 71,919 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 627,452 70,612 698,064 47,270 544,446 72,652 617,098 40,212 Less: Ceding commission income 40,260 2,261 42,521 15,066 44,244 269 44,513 14,587 Less: Service and fee income 115,557 63,736 179,293 1,585 113,967 46,458 160,425 1,575 Operating expense 180,776 49,514 230,290 23,451 161,296 48,572 209,868 15,545 Net earned premium $ 827,618 $ 168,903 $ 996,521 $ 57,117 $ 741,030 $ 155,346 $ 896,376 $ 43,151 Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 21.8 % 29.3 % 23.1 % 41.1 % 21.8 % 31.3 % 23.4 % 36.0 % Total underwriting expenses $ 964,045 $ 186,123 $ 1,150,168 $ 87,372 $ 863,953 $ 167,951 $ 1,031,904 $ 71,919 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 627,452 70,612 698,064 47,270 544,446 72,652 617,098 40,212 Less: Ceding commission income 40,260 2,261 42,521 15,066 44,244 269 44,513 14,587 Less: Service and fee income 115,557 63,736 179,293 1,585 113,967 46,458 160,425 1,575 Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 5,257 1,531 6,788 18 6,546 1,714 8,260 (14 ) Operating expense before amortization and impairment 175,519 47,983 223,502 23,433 154,750 46,858 201,608 15,559 Net earned premium $ 827,618 $ 168,903 $ 996,521 $ 57,117 $ 741,030 $ 155,346 $ 896,376 $ 43,151 Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11) 21.2 % 28.4 % 22.4 % 41.0 % 20.9 % 30.2 % 22.5 % 36.1 %

Reconciliation of Operating Expense Ratio (Non-GAAP)(9,11,13)

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges P&C A&H NGHC Reciprocal Exchanges Total underwriting expenses $ 2,734,167 $ 582,975 $ 3,317,142 $ 224,555 $ 2,488,924 $ 537,128 $ 3,026,052 $ 221,405 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 1,746,409 241,685 1,988,094 124,584 1,583,019 252,364 1,835,383 126,421 Less: Ceding commission income 128,087 8,780 136,867 50,446 118,664 789 119,453 39,523 Less: Service and fee income 348,045 177,685 525,730 4,471 328,707 134,586 463,293 4,466 Operating expense 511,626 154,825 666,451 45,054 458,534 149,389 607,923 50,995 Net earned premium $ 2,402,509 $ 496,532 $ 2,899,041 $ 149,405 $ 2,181,571 $ 465,391 $ 2,646,962 $ 141,009 Operating expense ratio (Non-GAAP) (9) 21.3 % 31.2 % 23.0 % 30.2 % 21.0 % 32.1 % 23.0 % 36.2 % Total underwriting expenses $ 2,734,167 $ 582,975 $ 3,317,142 $ 224,555 $ 2,488,924 $ 537,128 $ 3,026,052 $ 221,405 Less: Loss and loss adjustment expense 1,746,409 241,685 1,988,094 124,584 1,583,019 252,364 1,835,383 126,421 Less: Ceding commission income 128,087 8,780 136,867 50,446 118,664 789 119,453 39,523 Less: Service and fee income 348,045 177,685 525,730 4,471 328,707 134,586 463,293 4,466 Less: Non-cash amortization of intangible assets 16,154 4,939 21,093 41 18,125 5,272 23,397 (67 ) Operating expense before amortization and impairment 495,472 149,886 645,358 45,013 440,409 144,117 584,526 51,062 Net earned premium $ 2,402,509 $ 496,532 $ 2,899,041 $ 149,405 $ 2,181,571 $ 465,391 $ 2,646,962 $ 141,009 Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (Non-GAAP) (11) 20.6 % 30.2 % 22.3 % 30.1 % 20.2 % 31.0 % 22.1 % 36.2 %

Premiums by Product Line

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Gross Written Premium Net Written Premium Net Earned Premium 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Property & Casualty Personal Auto $ 705,709 $ 661,126 6.7 % $ 560,032 $ 502,964 11.3 % $ 568,346 $ 496,139 14.6 % Homeowners 201,977 192,349 5.0 % 82,601 112,390 (26.5 )% 86,525 80,308 7.7 % RV/Packaged 55,631 54,964 1.2 % 52,283 54,627 (4.3 )% 51,023 51,229 (0.4 )% Small Business Auto 76,987 75,218 2.4 % 56,615 53,155 6.5 % 62,265 59,636 4.4 % Lender-placed insurance 97,468 94,462 3.2 % 61,579 56,529 8.9 % 56,599 48,466 16.8 % Other 16,563 12,253 35.2 % 6,860 4,969 38.1 % 2,860 5,252 (45.5 )% Total Premium $ 1,154,335 $ 1,090,372 5.9 % $ 819,970 $ 784,634 4.5 % $ 827,618 $ 741,030 11.7 % Accident & Health Group 73,223 61,743 18.6 % 59,001 51,296 15.0 % 59,009 51,310 15.0 % Individual 85,728 78,378 9.4 % 85,541 78,372 9.1 % 85,971 78,874 9.0 % International 3,604 3,827 (5.8 )% 2,807 (6,092 ) nm 23,923 25,162 (4.9 )% Total Premium $ 162,555 $ 143,948 12.9 % $ 147,349 $ 123,576 19.2 % $ 168,903 $ 155,346 8.7 % Total National General $ 1,316,890 $ 1,234,320 6.7 % $ 967,319 $ 908,210 6.5 % $ 996,521 $ 896,376 11.2 % Reciprocal Exchanges Personal Auto $ 39,166 $ 40,240 (2.7 )% $ 67,154 $ 12,845 nm $ 33,953 $ 13,353 nm Homeowners 78,079 80,070 (2.5 )% (2,047 ) 2,002 nm 22,759 29,698 (23.4 )% Other 1,022 1,041 (1.8 )% 2,178 (33 ) nm 405 100 nm Total Premium $ 118,267 $ 121,351 (2.5 )% $ 67,285 $ 14,814 nm $ 57,117 $ 43,151 32.4 % Consolidated Total $ 1,435,157 $ 1,355,671 5.9 % $ 1,034,604 $ 923,024 12.1 % $ 1,053,638 $ 939,527 12.1 %

nm - not meaningful

Premiums by Product Line

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, Gross Written Premium Net Written Premium Net Earned Premium 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Property & Casualty Personal Auto $ 2,083,702 $ 2,018,563 3.2 % $ 1,730,904 $ 1,542,685 12.2 % $ 1,621,734 $ 1,436,793 12.9 % Homeowners 544,056 524,342 3.8 % 276,250 255,290 8.2 % 272,591 242,161 12.6 % RV/Packaged 168,796 164,427 2.7 % 162,047 162,934 (0.5 )% 150,739 145,911 3.3 % Small Business Auto 246,694 246,448 0.1 % 196,221 181,314 8.2 % 189,957 178,302 6.5 % Lender-placed insurance 232,265 259,995 (10.7 )% 140,863 134,630 4.6 % 158,595 162,629 (2.5 )% Other 45,577 45,495 0.2 % 15,684 24,362 (35.6 )% 8,893 15,775 (43.6 )% Total Premium $ 3,321,090 $ 3,259,270 1.9 % $ 2,521,969 $ 2,301,215 9.6 % $ 2,402,509 $ 2,181,571 10.1 % Accident & Health Group 213,197 177,036 20.4 % 170,911 145,760 17.3 % 170,921 145,788 17.2 % Individual 252,719 231,890 9.0 % 252,316 231,884 8.8 % 252,122 232,069 8.6 % International 126,855 125,634 1.0 % 77,010 108,543 (29.1 )% 73,489 87,534 (16.0 )% Total Premium $ 592,771 $ 534,560 10.9 % $ 500,237 $ 486,187 2.9 % $ 496,532 $ 465,391 6.7 % Total National General $ 3,913,861 $ 3,793,830 3.2 % $ 3,022,206 $ 2,787,402 8.4 % $ 2,899,041 $ 2,646,962 9.5 % Reciprocal Exchanges Personal Auto $ 120,012 $ 116,602 2.9 % $ 101,460 $ 40,860 nm $ 65,907 $ 38,812 69.8 % Homeowners 222,019 217,486 2.1 % 68,180 90,826 (24.9 )% 82,475 101,578 (18.8 )% Other 2,951 2,933 0.6 % 2,820 554 nm 1,023 619 65.3 % Total Premium $ 344,982 $ 337,021 2.4 % $ 172,460 $ 132,240 30.4 % $ 149,405 $ 141,009 6.0 % Consolidated Total (A) $ 4,258,843 $ 4,129,250 3.1 % $ 3,194,666 $ 2,919,642 9.4 % $ 3,048,446 $ 2,787,971 9.3 %

nm - not meaningful

NOTES: (A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges of $(567) in Personal Auto and $(1,034) in Homeowners Gross Written Premium in 2018, respectively.

Fee Income

$ in thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Property & Casualty Service and Fee Income $ 115,557 $ 113,967 1.4 % $ 348,045 $ 328,707 5.9 % Ceding Commission Income 40,260 44,244 (9.0 )% 128,087 118,664 7.9 % Property & Casualty $ 155,817 $ 158,211 (1.5 )% $ 476,132 $ 447,371 6.4 % Accident & Health Service and Fee Income Group $ 34,848 $ 25,198 38.3 % $ 98,084 $ 74,768 31.2 % Individual 2,128 4,512 (52.8 )% 5,506 7,973 (30.9 )% Third Party Fee 26,760 16,748 59.8 % 74,095 51,845 42.9 % Total Service and Fee Income 63,736 46,458 37.2 % 177,685 134,586 32.0 % Ceding Commission Income 2,261 269 nm 8,780 789 nm Accident and Health $ 65,997 $ 46,727 41.2 % $ 186,465 $ 135,375 37.7 % Total National General $ 221,814 $ 204,938 8.2 % $ 662,597 $ 582,746 13.7 % Reciprocal Exchanges Service and Fee Income $ 1,585 $ 1,575 0.6 % $ 4,471 $ 4,466 0.1 % Ceding Commission Income 15,066 14,587 3.3 % 50,446 39,523 27.6 % Reciprocal Exchanges $ 16,651 $ 16,162 3.0 % $ 54,917 $ 43,989 24.8 % Consolidated Total (A) $ 219,213 $ 201,790 8.6 % $ 663,354 $ 574,289 15.5 %

nm - not meaningful

NOTES: (A) Consolidated Total includes eliminations between National General and the Reciprocal Exchanges in Service and Fee Income of $(19,252) and $(19,310) in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $(54,160) and $(52,446) in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Additional Disclosures

(1) References to operating earnings and basic and diluted operating earnings per share (“EPS”) are non-GAAP financial measures defined by the Company as net income/loss and basic and diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax net gain or loss on investments (including foreign exchange gain or loss), other-than-temporary impairment losses, earnings or losses of equity method investments (related parties), deferred tax asset impairment, non-cash impairment of goodwill and non-cash amortization of intangible assets, and any significant non-recurring or infrequent items that may not be indicative of ongoing operations. The Company believes operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS are relevant measures of the Company’s profitability because operating earnings and basic and diluted operating EPS contain the components of net income upon which the Company’s management has the most influence and excludes factors outside management’s direct control and non-recurring items. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(2) Total investments includes $234,617 and $233,723 in related parties at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(3) Reinsurance balances includes $4,496 and $7,425 from related parties at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(4) Other includes $1,195 and $2,362 from related parties at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(5) Accounts payable and accrued expenses includes $771 and $69,874 to related parties at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

(6) Common stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 113,313,042 shares - September 30, 2019; authorized 150,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 112,940,595 shares - December 31, 2018.

(7) Preferred stock: $0.01 par value - authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - September 30, 2019; authorized 10,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,565,120 shares - December 31, 2018.

(8) Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio (loss ratio) is calculated by dividing loss and loss adjustment expense by net earned premium.

(9) Operating expense ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing operating expense by net earned premium. Operating expense consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income and service and fee income. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business.

(10) Combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(8) and the operating expense ratio (non-GAAP)(9) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management uses operating expense ratio (non-GAAP) and combined ratio (non-GAAP) to evaluate financial performance against historical results and establish targets. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(11) Operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by dividing the operating expense before amortization and impairment by net earned premium. Operating expense before amortization and impairment consists of the sum of acquisition and other underwriting costs and general and administrative expenses less ceding commission income and service and fee income less non-cash amortization of intangible assets and non-cash impairment of goodwill. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business. Management believes that this measure provides a more useful comparison to the operating expense ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions.

(12) Combined ratio before amortization and impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by the Company, which is commonly used in the insurance industry. The Company calculates the ratio by adding the loss and loss adjustment expense ratio(8) and the operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP)(11) together. The ratio is used as an indicator of the Company’s underwriting discipline, efficiency in acquiring and servicing its business, and overall underwriting profit. Management believes that this measure of underwriting profitability provides a more useful comparison to the combined ratio of other insurance companies involved in fewer acquisitions. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit, while over 100% an underwriting loss.

(13) Combined ratio (non-GAAP), operating expense ratio (non-GAAP), combined ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) and operating expense ratio before amortization and impairment (non-GAAP) are considered non-GAAP financial measures under applicable SEC rules. Other companies may calculate these ratios differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(14) Trailing twelve month operating return on average equity is the ratio of the previous twelve months operating earnings (non-GAAP) to average shareholders’ equity for the same twelve-month period. Average shareholders’ equity is the sum of the shareholders’ equity excluding preferred stock at the beginning and end of the period divided by two. In the opinion of the Company’s management this ratio is an important indicator of how well management creates value for its shareholders through its operating activities and capital management. Other companies may calculate these measures differently, and therefore, their measures may not be comparable to those used by National General. Please see the Non-GAAP Financial Measures table within this release for the reconciliation of net income to operating earnings, which is the Non-GAAP component of the operating return on average equity.

(15) Combined ratio excluding losses from various weather-related events, is calculated by taking the combined ratio as defined in Note 12, and adjusting it to exclude the total net losses of $11.5 million and $35.0 million from these events for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The Company believes this measure enhances investors’ understanding of our results by eliminating what we believe are volatile and unusual events.

Year Combined Ratio (12) Impact of Weather-related Events Combined Ratio Excluding Weather-related Events (15) 2019 P&C Segment 97.0 % 1.4 % 95.6 % 2019 Overall NGHC 92.5 % 1.2 % 91.3 % 2018 P&C Segment 94.4 % 4.7 % 89.7 % 2018 Overall NGHC 91.3 % 3.9 % 87.4 %

(16) Our products in the P&C segment include personal auto, homeowners, RV/Packaged, small business auto, lender-placed insurance and other products. The personal auto product includes policies for standard, preferred and nonstandard automobile insurance. The homeowners product includes multiple-peril policies and personal umbrella coverage to the homeowner. The RV/Packaged product offers policies that include RV automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage and full-time liability coverage. The small business auto product offers policies that include liability and physical damage coverage for light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles. The lender-placed insurance product offers fire, home and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. Our products and revenue in the A&H segment include group, individual and third party fees. The group product includes revenue from our small group self-funded product. The individual product line includes revenue from our supplemental products including short-term medical, accident/AD&D, hospital indemnity, cancer/critical illness, dental and term life insurance. Third party fees include commission and general agent fees for selling policies issued by third-party insurance companies, fees generated through selling our technology products to third parties and fees from our international health insurance offerings.

