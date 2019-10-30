3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



For the third quarter of 2019, the company reported GAAP revenue of $155.3 million, compared to $164.5 million in the third quarter of the previous year. The company reported a GAAP loss of $0.15 per share in the third quarter of 2019 compared to a GAAP loss of $0.10 per share in the third quarter of 2018, and non-GAAP loss of $0.04 per share in the third quarter of 2019 compared to non-GAAP earnings of $0.02 per share in the third quarter of 2018.

Printer revenue decreased 17.2 percent compared to the third quarter of the prior year, driven by timing of large enterprise customer orders and the softer macro industrial environment. Materials revenue increased 2.8 percent, healthcare solutions revenue increased 6.3 percent including a large enterprise customer and 15.0 percent excluding this same customer. On demand services decreased 12.0 percent and software increased 0.1 percent compared to the prior year.

"Despite continued headwinds in the industry, we achieved modest growth in Materials and Healthcare this quarter, driven by customer demand for our core and new product solutions," commented Vyomesh Joshi ("VJ"), president and chief executive officer, 3D Systems. "We remain focused on cost reductions, cash generation and profitability in the near-term and driving long-term growth with the opportunities we have in our product portfolio and target markets."

The company reported GAAP gross profit margin of 43.3 percent for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 47.3 percent in the third quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross profit margin was 44.4 percent in the third quarter of 2019 compared to 47.4 percent in the third quarter of the prior year.

For the third quarter of 2019, GAAP operating expenses decreased 10.8 percent to $79.2 million compared to $88.8 million in the prior year period. GAAP SG&A expenses decreased 11.2 percent to $58.3 million. GAAP R&D expenses decreased 9.7 percent from the third quarter of the prior year to $20.9 million. The company continues to execute its cost reduction plans, and as a result of these actions, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased 6.0 percent to $69.3 million compared to $73.7 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The company generated $6.5 million of cash from operations during the quarter and had $127.6 million of unrestricted cash on hand at September 30, 2019. Cash generation during the third quarter was driven by improvements in working capital, including planned reductions of inventory.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems provides comprehensive 3D products and services, including 3D printers, print materials, on-demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its ecosystem supports advanced applications from the product design shop to the factory floor to the operating room. 3D Systems’ precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning, and printing of medical and dental devices as well as patient-specific surgical instruments. As the originator of 3D printing and a shaper of future 3D solutions, 3D Systems has spent its 30 year history enabling professionals and companies to optimize their designs, transform their workflows, bring innovative products to market and drive new business models.

More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com

Tables Follow





3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(in thousands, except par value) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,616 $ 109,998 Accounts receivable, net of reserves — $8,182 (2019) and $8,423 (2018) 110,333 126,618 Inventories 122,706 133,161 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,945 27,697 Total current assets 391,600 397,474 Property and equipment, net (a) 92,935 103,252 Intangible assets, net 51,253 68,275 Goodwill 217,688 221,334 Right of use assets (a) 35,028 4,466 Deferred income tax asset 6,492 4,217 Other assets, net 27,767 26,814 Total assets $ 822,763 $ 825,832 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long term debt $ 3,025 $ — Current right of use liabilities (a) 10,797 654 Accounts payable 53,014 66,722 Accrued and other liabilities 62,701 59,265 Customer deposits 5,226 4,987 Deferred revenue 36,320 32,432 Total current liabilities 171,083 164,060 Long-term debt 55,421 25,000 Long-term right of use liabilities (a) 32,667 6,392 Deferred income tax liability 7,119 6,190 Other liabilities 41,178 39,331 Total liabilities 307,468 240,973 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 8,872 8,872 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, authorized 220,000 shares; issued 120,997 (2019) and 118,650 (2018) 120 117 Additional paid-in capital 1,367,198 1,355,503 Treasury stock, at cost — 3,583 shares (2019) and 2,946 shares (2018) (18,601) (15,572) Accumulated deficit (787,868) (722,701) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,100) (38,978) Total 3D Systems Corporation stockholders' equity 514,749 578,369 Noncontrolling interests (8,326) (2,382) Total stockholders’ equity 506,423 575,987 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 822,763 $ 825,832

(a) For comparative purposes, prior year finance lease assets have been reclassified from "Property and equipment, net" to "Right of use assets". Prior year finance lease liabilities have been reclassified as right of use liabilities.

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Products $ 94,506 $ 99,922 $ 280,611 $ 316,153 Services 60,766 64,589 183,913 190,795 Total revenue 155,272 164,511 464,524 506,948 Cost of sales: Products 58,044 54,444 166,809 168,062 Services 29,947 32,257 91,430 97,045 Total cost of sales 87,991 86,701 258,239 265,107 Gross profit 67,281 77,810 206,285 241,841 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 58,275 65,600 195,036 206,225 Research and development 20,940 23,194 63,654 71,788 Total operating expenses 79,215 88,794 258,690 278,013 Loss from operations (11,934) (10,984) (52,405) (36,172) Interest and other (expense) income, net (2,818) 1,027 (6,774) 1,135 Loss before income taxes (14,752) (9,957) (59,179) (35,037) Provision for income taxes (2,010) (1,593) (5,793) (6,086) Net loss (16,762) (11,550) (64,972) (41,123) Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 81 — 195 246 Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (16,843) $ (11,550) $ (65,167) $ (41,369) Net loss per share available to 3D Systems Corporation common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.15 $ (0.10) $ (0.57) $ (0.37)

3D Systems Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (64,972) $ (41,123) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39,305 44,986 Stock-based compensation 19,221 21,082 Provision for bad debts 1,152 2,522 Loss on the disposition of property, equipment and other assets 1,620 — Provision for deferred income taxes (1,346) (3,132) Impairment of assets 1,728 1,411 Changes in operating accounts: Accounts receivable 12,290 (1,509) Inventories 6,481 (29,502) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,122) 41,589 Accounts payable (12,885) 6,261 Deferred revenue and customer deposits 4,491 (37) Accrued and other current liabilities 1,199 (45,309) All other operating activities 4,922 (170) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,084 (2,931) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (18,265) (28,323) Proceeds from sale of assets 1,620 9 Other investing activities (1,744) (1,236) Net cash used in investing activities (18,389) (29,550) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 100,000 — Repayment of borrowings/long term debt (66,013) — Payments related to net-share settlement of stock based compensation (3,029) (5,723) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (2,500) — Payments on earnout consideration — (2,675) Other financing activities (1,125) (508) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 27,333 (8,906) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,400) (2,417) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 17,628 (43,804) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period (a) 110,919 136,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period (a) $ 128,547 $ 93,027

(a) The amounts for cash and cash equivalents shown above include restricted cash of $931 and $934 as of September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $921 and $487 as of December 31, 2017, and 2016, respectively, which were included in other assets, net in the condensed consolidated balance sheets.

3D Systems Corporation

Schedule 1

Loss Per Share

Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Numerator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (16,843) $ (11,550) $ (65,167) $ (41,369) Denominator for basic and diluted net loss per share: Weighted average shares 114,053 112,534 113,587 112,095 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.15) $ (0.10) $ (0.57) $ (0.37)

3D Systems Corporation

Schedule 2

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2019

2018 2019

2018

GAAP Net loss attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (16.8) $ (11.6) $ (65.2) $ (41.4) Adjustments: Amortization, stock-based compensation & other 1 10.9 15.2 35.7 44.8 Legal, acquisition and divestiture related 2 (0.2) (2.1) 7.0 (2.1) Cost optimization plan, including severance costs 3 1.4 0.9 7.1 2.4 Impairment of cost-method investments 4 0.3 — 0.3 1.4 Non-GAAP net income attributable to 3D Systems Corporation $ (4.5) $ 2.4 $ (15.1) $ 5.1 Non-GAAP net income per share available to 3D Systems common stock holders - basic and diluted 5 $ (0.04) $ 0.02 $ (0.13) $ 0.05

1 For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $10.8 in SG&A. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS and $15.1 in SG&A. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the adjustment included $0.3 in COGS and $35.4 in SG&A. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.3 in COGS and $44.5 in SG&A.

2 For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the adjustment included $(0.2) in Revenues, $0.7 in COGS, $(1.2) in SG&A and $0.5 in other income (expense). For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the adjustment included $(2.9) in Revenues, $4.0 in COGS, $4.1 in SG&A, and $1.8 in other income (expense). For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018, the adjustment included $(0.7) in SG&A and $(1.4) in other income (expense).

3 For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the adjustment included $1.0 in COGS and $0.4 in SG&A. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.1 in COGS, $0.4 in SG&A and $0.3 in R&D. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the adjustment included $1.7 in COGS, $5.0 in SG&A and $0.3 in R&D. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the adjustment included $0.4 in COGS, $1.5 in SG&A and $0.5 in R&D.

4 For the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the adjustment included $0.3 in interest and other income (expense), net. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the adjustment included $1.4 in interest and other income (expense), net.

5 Denominator based on weighted average shares used in the GAAP EPS calculation.

* Tables may not foot due to rounding; amounts calculated based on dollars in thousands.



