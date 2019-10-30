Compass Diversified Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Generates Solid Revenue and Cash Flow, Exceeding Management’s Expectations

Branded Consumer Segment Generates Strong Results, Highlighted by 5.11 Tactical’s Double-Digit Revenue Growth

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, announced today its consolidated operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Reported net sales of $388.3 million;

Reported net loss of $26.5 million inclusive of $33.4 million non-cash impairment charge at Velocity and $4.9 million loss on the sale of Tilray shares;

Reported non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $63.8 million;

Reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $22.9 million, and Generated non-GAAP Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment (“CAD”) of $30.2 million for the third quarter of 2019;

Paid a third quarter 2019 cash distribution of $0.36 per share on CODI’s common shares in October 2019, bringing cumulative distributions paid to $18.5952 per common share since CODI’s IPO in May of 2006;

Paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares and $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares in October 2019;

Received approximately C$64 million of deferred consideration from the sale of Manitoba Harvest, comprised of cash and Tilray shares.

“During the third quarter our group of leading and diversified businesses generated solid revenue and cash flow, exceeding our expectations,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified Holdings. “We are especially pleased with the performance of our branded consumer businesses, driven by 5.11 Tactical’s double digit revenue and EBITDA growth. 5.11 continues to exceed our expectations, as the company successfully expands into a consumer lifestyle apparel business. During the third quarter, 5.11 continued to invest in its omni channel consumer strategy, adding experiential retail stores and enhancing its online capabilities. We are pleased with 5.11’s progress and believe in its transformational potential for CODI, as 5.11 expands to meet the needs of its passionate and highly engaged customer base.”

Mr. Sabo continued, “Following the two opportunistic divestitures in the first half of 2019, we received C$64 million in deferred consideration from the sale of Manitoba Harvest in the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter, we sold all of our shares in Tilray received as part of the consideration, and have now successfully monetized all of the proceeds from the Manitoba Harvest sale and realized a gain of $121.7 million on our investment. The sales of Manitoba Harvest and Clean Earth in 2019 have resulted in significantly less financial leverage and greatly enhanced liquidity, positioning CODI with the strongest balance sheet in our history. Since going public in 2006, we have now realized gains for our shareholders in excess of $1 billion, and we have paid a sizeable and consistent distribution to our common shareholders, now reaching nearly $18.60, or 124% of our IPO price. Based on the strength of our third quarter financial results, we now expect our fourth quarter results to exceed our original expectations.”

Operating Results

Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 were $388.3 million, as compared to $360.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The September 30, 2018 net sales do not include net sales attributable to Ravin prior to CODI’s ownership.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $26.5 million, as compared to net income of $5.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. CODI recorded a $33.4 million impairment at our Velocity Outdoor subsidiary during the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (see Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $63.8 million, as compared to $57.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Adjusted EBITDA does not include the results of Ravin prior to CODI’s ownership.

CODI reported CAD (see Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below) of $30.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $26.4 million for the prior year’s comparable quarter. CODI’s CAD is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. However, CAD excludes the gains from monetizing interests in CODI’s subsidiaries, which have totaled over $1 billion since going public in 2006. The increase in CAD over the prior year quarter is primarily the result of 5.11 Tactical’s improved operating performance, lower maintenance capital expenditures at our existing businesses, offset by the loss of cash flow from our two divestitures in the first half of 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, CODI reported Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $22.9 million, as compared to Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $23.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

CODI’s weighted average number of shares outstanding for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 were 59.9 million.

As of September 30, 2019, CODI had approximately $285.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $298.8 million outstanding on its term loan facility, $400 million outstanding in 8.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. In July 2019, CODI repaid $193.8 million on its term loan facility.

The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2023 and had net borrowing availability of $596.4 million at September 30, 2019 under its revolving credit facility.

Concurrent with the June 2019 sale of Clean Earth, Compass Group Management volunteered to waive the management fee on cash balances held at CODI, commencing with the management fee due for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and continuing until the quarter during which the Company next borrows under its revolving credit facility.

Third Quarter 2019 Distributions

On October 3, 2019, CODI’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a third quarter distribution of $0.36 per share on the Company’s common shares. The cash distribution was paid on October 24, 2019 to all holders of record of common shares as of October 17, 2019. Since its IPO in May of 2006, CODI has paid a cumulative distribution of $18.5952 per common share.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.453125 per share on the Company’s 7.250% Series A Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series A Preferred Shares covered the period from and including July 30, 2019, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2019. The distribution for such period was paid on October 30, 2019 to all holders of record of Series A Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2019.

The Board also declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4921875 per share on the Company's 7.875% Series B Preferred Shares (the “Series B Preferred Shares”). The distribution on the Series B Preferred Shares covered the period from and including July 30, 2019, up to, but excluding, October 30, 2019. The distribution for such period was paid on October 30, 2019 to all holders of record of Series B Preferred Shares as of October 15, 2019.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance. We have reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income (Loss) to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and reflects important financial measures as it excludes the effects of items which reflect the impact of long-term investment decisions, rather than the performance of near term operations. When compared to Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA is limited in that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain capital assets used in generating revenues of our businesses or the non-cash charges associated with impairments, as well as certain cash charges. This presentation also allows investors to view the performance of our businesses in a manner similar to the methods used by us and the management of our businesses, provides additional insight into our operating results and provides a measure for evaluating targeted businesses for acquisition. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is also useful in measuring our ability to service debt and other payment obligations.

CAD is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company to assess its performance, as well as its ability to sustain quarterly distributions. We have reconciled CAD to Net Income (Loss) and Cash Flow from Operating Activities on the attached schedules. We consider Net Income (Loss) and Cash Flow from Operating Activities to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures to CAD.

CAD is calculated after taking into account all interest expense, cash taxes paid and maintenance capital expenditures, and includes the operating results of each of our businesses for the periods during which CODI owned them. We believe that CAD provides investors additional information to enable them to evaluate our performance and ability to make anticipated quarterly distributions.

Neither of Adjusted EBITDA nor CAD is meant to be a substitute for GAAP measures and may be different from or otherwise inconsistent with non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

Our eight majority-owned subsidiaries are engaged in the following lines of business:

The design and marketing of purpose-built tactical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run and production rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

The design and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and manufacture of custom molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators);

The design and manufacture of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming fuels for the hospitality and consumer markets, flameless candles and house and garden lighting for the home decor market, and wickless candle products used for home decor and fragrance systems (The Sterno Group); and

The design, manufacture and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including expectations for our fourth quarter results and other statements with regard to the future performance of CODI. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, and some of these factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 388,313 $ 360,284 $ 1,063,254 $ 986,402 Cost of sales 251,778 236,286 684,601 640,039 Gross profit 136,535 123,998 378,653 346,363 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expense 82,027 79,578 243,736 241,253 Management fees 8,874 10,768 28,352 32,204 Amortization expense 13,520 12,788 40,632 35,533 Impairment expense 33,381 — 33,381 — Operating income (loss) (1,267 ) 20,864 32,552 37,373 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (11,525 ) (15,635 ) (48,424 ) (35,227 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (770 ) (927 ) (2,625 ) (2,978 ) Loss on paydown of debt (5,038 ) — (5,038 ) (744 ) Loss on sale of Tilray securities (4,893 ) — (10,193 ) — Other income (expense), net (689 ) 511 (1,213 ) (2,285 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (24,182 ) 4,813 (34,941 ) (3,861 ) Provision for income taxes 4,400 5,470 10,375 7,557 Income (loss) from continuing operations (28,582 ) (657 ) (45,316 ) (11,418 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax — 6,423 16,901 14,931 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 2,039 — 330,203 1,165 Net income (loss) (26,543 ) 5,766 301,788 4,678 Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,242 688 3,997 2,475 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interest — 352 (266 ) 726 Net income (loss) attributable to Holdings $ (27,785 ) $ 4,726 $ 298,057 $ 1,477 Basic income (loss) per common share attributable to Holdings Continuing operations $ (1.33 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (0.45 ) Discontinued operations 0.03 0.09 5.80 0.25 $ (1.30 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 3.85 $ (0.20 ) Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding 59,900 59,900 59,900 59,900 Cash distributions declared per Trust common share $ 0.36 $ 0.36 $ 1.08 $ 1.08





Compass Diversified Holdings Net Sales to Pro Forma Net Sales Reconciliation (unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 388,313 $ 360,284 $ 1,063,254 $ 986,402 Acquisitions (1) — — — 39,828 Pro Forma Net Sales $ 388,313 $ 360,284 $ 1,063,254 $ 1,026,230





(1 ) Net sales of Foam Fabricators and Rimports (Sterno Group add-on) as if those businesses were acquired January 1, 2018.





Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary Pro Forma Net Sales (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Branded Consumer 5.11 Tactical $ 98,053 $ 83,342 $ 278,978 $ 252,022 Ergobaby 23,318 24,260 68,741 70,376 Liberty 24,729 17,872 67,566 61,741 Velocity Outdoor (2) 46,647 34,289 107,395 94,266 Total Branded Consumer $ 192,747 $ 159,763 $ 522,680 $ 478,405 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 21,897 $ 23,424 $ 67,405 $ 68,454 Arnold Magnetics 30,895 29,891 90,404 90,486 Foam Fabricators (1) 31,304 33,336 93,634 97,022 Sterno Group (1) 111,470 113,870 289,131 291,863 Total Niche Industrial $ 195,566 $ 200,521 $ 540,574 $ 547,825 $ 388,313 $ 360,284 $ 1,063,254 $ 1,026,230





(1 ) Foam Fabricators and Rimports (Sterno Group add-on) are pro forma as if those businesses were acquired January 1, 2018. (2 ) The above 2018 results exclude management's estimate of net sales of $11.9 million and $33.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively, at Ravin before our ownership. Ravin was acquired by Velocity Outdoor in September 2018.





Compass Diversified Holdings Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment (Unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ (26,543 ) $ 5,766 $ 301,788 $ 4,678 Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax — 6,423 16,901 14,931 Gain on sale of discontinued operations 2,039 — 330,203 1,165 Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (28,582 ) $ (657 ) $ (45,316 ) $ (11,418 ) Provision for income taxes 4,400 5,470 10,375 7,557 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ (24,182 ) $ 4,813 $ (34,941 ) $ (3,861 ) Other income (expense), net (5,727 ) 511 (6,251 ) (3,029 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (770 ) (927 ) (2,625 ) (2,978 ) Loss on sale of Tilray securities (4,893 ) — (10,193 ) — Interest expense, net (11,525 ) (15,635 ) (48,424 ) (35,227 ) Operating income (loss) $ (1,267 ) $ 20,864 $ 32,552 $ 37,373 Adjusted For: Depreciation 8,402 8,016 24,628 22,925 Amortization 13,520 14,783 40,632 42,761 Non-controlling shareholder compensation 936 1,973 4,265 5,972 Acquisition expenses — 1,362 — 2,156 Integration services fees — 562 281 3,551 Management fees 8,874 10,768 28,352 32,204 Impairment expense 33,381 — 33,381 — Other — (415 ) 324 (1,320 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,846 $ 57,913 $ 164,415 $ 145,622 Interest at Corporate, net of unused fee (1) (10,772 ) (15,931 ) (43,137 ) (38,174 ) Swap payment (372 ) (358 ) (675 ) (1,444 ) Management fees (8,874 ) (10,768 ) (28,352 ) (32,204 ) Capital expenditures (maintenance) (3,256 ) (4,783 ) (11,265 ) (15,481 ) Current tax expense (cash taxes) (2) (6,572 ) (4,441 ) (12,582 ) (7,580 ) Preferred share distributions (3,781 ) (4,773 ) (11,344 ) (8,398 ) Discontinued operations — 9,054 16,986 27,415 Miscellaneous items — 515 — 985 Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment ('CAD') $ 30,219 $ 26,428 $ 74,046 $ 70,741





(1 ) Interest expense at Corporate reflects consolidated interest expense less non-cash components such as, unrealized gains and losses on our swap and original issue discount amortization. We include the cash component of our swap payment above in our reconciliation to CAD. (2 ) Current tax expense is calculated by deducting the change in deferred tax from the statement of cash flows from the income tax provision on the statement of operations.





Compass Diversified Holdings Adjusted EBITDA (1) (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Branded Consumer 5.11 Tactical $ 12,049 $ 7,556 $ 31,610 $ 21,314 Ergobaby 5,872 6,579 16,689 17,414 Liberty 3,207 1,020 7,624 6,502 Velocity Outdoor (2) 8,243 5,713 15,964 14,779 Total Branded Consumer $ 29,371 $ 20,868 $ 71,887 $ 60,009 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ 6,894 $ 7,853 $ 21,405 $ 21,929 Arnold Magnetics 4,447 4,025 11,610 12,105 Foam Fabricators (2) 7,629 7,735 22,675 19,123 Sterno Group (2) 18,779 19,996 46,519 43,024 Total Niche Industrial $ 37,749 $ 39,609 $ 102,209 $ 96,181 Corporate expense (3) (3,274 ) (2,564 ) (9,681 ) (10,565 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,846 $ 57,913 $ 164,415 $ 145,625





(1 ) Please refer to our recently filed Form 10-Q for detail on subsidiary pro forma Adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliation to net income. (2 ) The above 2018 results exclude management's estimate of Adjusted EBITDA, before our ownership, of $5.5 million at Rimports, $2.8 million at Foam Fabricators and $10.8 million at Ravin for the nine months ended September 30th, and $4.7 million at Ravin for the three months ended September 30th. (3 ) Please refer to the recently filed Form 10-Q for a reconciliation of our Corporate expense to Net Income.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Summarized Statement of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 31,584 $ 58,772 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 760,148 (594,705 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (557,118 ) 531,288 Effect of foreign currency on cash (2,102 ) 916 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 232,512 (3,729 ) Cash and cash equivalents — beginning of period (1) 53,326 39,885 Cash and cash equivalents — end of period $ 285,838 $ 36,156

(1) Includes cash from discontinued operations of $4.6 million at January 1, 2019 and $4.2 million at January 1, 2018.





Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Table of Cash Flow Available for Distribution and Reinvestment

(unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ (26,543 ) $ 5,766 $ 301,788 $ 4,678 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,922 30,747 78,413 87,878 Gain on sale of business (2,039 ) — (330,203 ) (1,165 ) Impairment expense 33,381 — 33,381 — Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 863 1,079 3,022 3,403 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 136 (749 ) 3,486 (4,649 ) Noncontrolling stockholder charges 936 2,529 6,204 7,694 Provision for loss on receivables 2,041 361 2,786 459 Other 5,465 (90 ) 5,961 46 Deferred taxes (2,172 ) (3,380 ) (14,538 ) (6,622 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (11,060 ) (12,803 ) (58,716 ) (32,950 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 22,930 23,460 31,584 58,772 Plus: Unused fee on revolving credit facility 511 427 1,393 1,282 Successful acquisition costs — 2,648 596 4,995 Integration services fee (1) — 562 281 2,156 Realized loss from foreign currency effect (2) — — 363 1,364 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 11,060 12,803 58,716 32,950 Loss on sale of Tilray securities 4,893 — 10,193 — Other — 95 — 885 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (3) 3,256 7,553 14,760 21,821 Payment of interest rate swap 372 358 675 1,444 Realized gain from foreign currency effect (2) — 883 — — Preferred share distributions 3,781 4,773 11,344 8,398 Other 1,766 — 2,301 — CAD $ 30,219 $ 26,428 $ 74,046 $ 70,741 Distribution paid in April 2019/ 2018 $ — $ — $ 21,564 $ 21,564 Distribution paid in July 2019/ 2018 — — 21,564 21,564 Distribution paid in October 2019/2018 21,564 21,564 21,564 21,564 $ 21,564 $ 21,564 $ 64,692 $ 64,692

(1) Represents fees paid by newly acquired companies to the Manager for integration services performed during the first year of ownership, payable quarterly.

(2) Reflects the foreign currency transaction gain/ loss resulting from the Canadian dollar intercompany loans issued to Manitoba Harvest.

(3) Excludes growth capital expenditures of approximately $4.3 million and $4.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $10.7 million and $17.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





Compass Diversified Holdings Maintenance Capital Expenditures (unaudited) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Branded Consumer 5.11 Tactical $ 211 $ 200 $ 1,547 $ 2,629 Ergobaby 346 239 583 646 Liberty 413 104 720 1,039 Velocity Outdoor 1,056 764 2,096 3,063 Total Branded Consumer $ 2,026 $ 1,307 $ 4,946 $ 7,377 Niche Industrial Advanced Circuits $ — $ 646 $ 1,126 $ 1,169 Arnold Magnetics 1,068 1,037 2,874 3,160 Foam Fabricators 451 515 1,387 1,455 Sterno Group (289 ) 1,278 932 2,320 Total Niche Industrial $ 1,230 $ 3,476 $ 6,319 $ 8,104 Total maintenance capital expenditures $ 3,256 $ 3,476 $ 6,319 $ 8,104





Compass Diversified Holdings

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 285,838 $ 48,771 Accounts receivable, net 221,423 205,545 Inventories 332,221 307,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 41,975 29,670 Current assets of discontinued operations — 89,762 Total current assets 881,457 681,185 Property, plant and equipment, net 142,291 146,601 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,013,373 1,086,707 Other non-current assets 97,099 8,378 Non-current assets of discontinued operations — 449,464 Total assets $ 2,134,220 $ 2,372,335 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 210,960 $ 183,781 Due to related party 8,142 11,093 Current portion, long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Other current liabilities 30,648 6,912 Current liabilities of discontinued operations — 52,494 Total current liabilities 254,750 259,280 Deferred income taxes 31,275 33,984 Long-term debt 680,513 1,098,871 Other non-current liabilities 87,427 12,615 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations — 48,243 Total liabilities 1,053,965 1,452,993 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity attributable to Holdings 1,032,810 859,372 Noncontrolling interest 47,445 39,922 Noncontrolling interest of discontinued operations — 20,048 Total stockholders' equity 1,080,255 919,342 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,134,220 $ 2,372,335







