TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Results

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board ("PCB") and radio frequency ("RF") components manufacturer, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Net sales were $716.8 million

GAAP net income was $15.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share

Non-GAAP net income was $38.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations of $58.7 million

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2019 were $716.8 million, compared to $755.8 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $633.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $36.4 million, compared to $54.6 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $16.8 million in the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $15.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. This compares to income of $27.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2018, and $3.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $38.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.05 of foreign exchange gains. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $55.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018 and $21.3 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $103.5 million, or 14.4 percent of net sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $122.3 million, or 16.2 percent of net sales, for the third quarter of 2018 and $82.9 million, or 13.1 percent of net sales, for the second quarter of 2019.

“For the third quarter, TTM continued to generate solid cash flow and delivered revenue and earnings within the previously guided range,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM. “The year over year growth we experienced in the aerospace and defense and cellular end markets partially offset weakness in our other commercial end markets.”

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2019 TTM estimates that revenue will be in the range of $640 million to $680 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.25 to $0.31 per diluted share.

“Significant year on year declines from the automotive and networking and communications end markets are a major contributor to lower revenues in the fourth quarter. Consequently, we are exercising discipline in managing our costs and focusing on continued cash flow generation. Longer term, we are confident in our diversification and differentiation strategy and will benefit from secular growth drivers such as 5G wireless technology, increasing automotive electronic content, and ongoing demand strength in aerospace and defense electronics,” concluded Mr. Edman.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Selected Unaudited Financial Information (In thousands, except per share data) Third Quarter Second Quarter First Three Quarters 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net sales $ 716,817 $ 755,837 $ 633,038 $ 1,970,055 $ 2,136,306 Cost of goods sold 612,983 626,253 548,423 1,692,921 1,801,904 Gross profit 103,834 129,584 84,615 277,134 334,402 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 18,400 18,533 17,867 55,168 54,780 General and administrative 38,845 39,974 34,693 108,561 119,822 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 10,175 16,609 11,267 38,268 41,959 Restructuring charges 53 (82 ) 3,944 4,442 1,556 Total operating expenses 67,473 75,034 67,771 206,439 218,117 Operating income 36,361 54,550 16,844 70,695 116,285 Interest expense (20,568 ) (22,225 ) (20,871 ) (63,127 ) (56,425 ) Other, net 8,126 2,213 4,621 12,217 7,284 Income before income taxes 23,919 34,538 594 19,785 67,144 Income tax (provision) / benefit (8,049 ) (7,537 ) 2,830 (3,743 ) 53,958 Net income $ 15,870 $ 27,001 $ 3,424 $ 16,042 $ 121,102 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.26 $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.03 $ 0.15 $ 0.98 Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts: Basic 105,492 103,676 105,470 105,092 103,246 Diluted 132,412 136,435 106,107 106,065 134,871 Reconciliation of the numerator and denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 15,870 $ 27,001 $ 121,102 Add back items: interest expense, net of tax 2,836 3,628 10,763 Adjusted net income $ 18,706 $ 30,629 $ 131,865 Weighted-average shares outstanding 105,492 103,676 103,246 Dilutive effect of convertible debt 25,938 25,938 25,939 Dilutive effect of warrants - 5,226 4,086 Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 982 1,595 1,600 Diluted shares 132,412 136,435 134,871 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.26 $ 1.17 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.22 $ 0.98 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 316,589 $ 256,360 Accounts and notes receivable, net 529,942 523,165 Contract assets 268,542 287,741 Inventories 126,324 109,377 Total current assets 1,277,835 1,206,914 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,027,868 1,052,024 Operating lease right of use asset 23,670 - Other non-current assets 1,168,985 1,198,565 Total assets 3,498,358 3,457,503 Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 30,000 Accounts payable 470,233 431,288 Total current liabilities 666,673 673,214 Debt, net of discount 1,472,578 1,462,425 Total long-term liabilities 1,584,332 1,557,202 Total equity 1,247,353 1,227,087 Total liabilities and equity 3,498,358 3,457,503 SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Third Quarter Second Quarter First Three Quarters 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Gross margin 14.5 % 17.1 % 13.4 % 14.1 % 15.7 % Operating margin 5.1 % 7.2 % 2.7 % 3.6 % 5.4 % End Market Breakdown: Third Quarter Second Quarter 2019 2018* 2019 Aerospace/Defense 24 % 21 % 28 % Automotive 17 % 15 % 16 % Cellular Phone 19 % 17 % 6 % Computing/Storage/Peripherals 12 % 14 % 15 % Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 13 % 14 % 15 % Networking/Communications 13 % 17 % 17 % Other 2 % 2 % 3 % * Amended for Anaren integration Stock-based Compensation: Third Quarter Second Quarter 2019 2018 2019 Amount included in: Cost of goods sold $ 941 $ 774 $ 570 Selling and marketing 593 520 396 General and administrative 3,128 4,165 2,636 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 4,662 $ 5,459 $ 3,602 Operating Segment Data: Third Quarter Second Quarter Net sales: 2019 2018 2019 PCB $ 649,104 $ 696,356 $ 573,121 E-M Solutions 67,713 59,481 59,917 Total net sales $ 716,817 $ 755,837 $ 633,038 Operating segment income: PCB $ 73,230 $ 98,039 $ 50,989 E-M Solutions 3,236 2,205 863 Corporate (28,750 ) (26,920 ) (22,561 ) Total operating segment income 47,716 73,324 29,291 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (11,355 ) (18,774 ) (12,447 ) Total operating income 36,361 54,550 16,844 Total other expense (12,442 ) (20,012 ) (16,250 ) Income before income taxes $ 23,919 $ 34,538 $ 594 RECONCILIATIONS1 Third Quarter Second Quarter First Three Quarters 2019 2018 2019 2019 2018 Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2: GAAP gross profit $ 103,834 $ 129,584 $ 84,615 $ 277,134 $ 334,402 Add back item: Inventory markup - - - - 4,900 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 1,180 2,165 1,180 3,539 2,165 Stock-based compensation 941 774 570 2,216 2,132 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 105,955 $ 132,523 $ 86,365 $ 282,889 $ 343,599 Non-GAAP gross margin 14.8 % 17.5 % 13.6 % 14.4 % 16.1 % Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3: GAAP operating income $ 36,361 $ 54,550 $ 16,844 $ 70,695 $ 116,285 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,355 18,774 12,447 41,807 44,124 Stock-based compensation 4,662 5,459 3,602 12,190 14,948 Inventory markup - - - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 1,573 230 4,351 7,027 12,693 Non-GAAP operating income $ 53,951 $ 79,013 $ 37,244 $ 131,719 $ 192,950 Non-GAAP operating margin 7.5 % 10.5 % 5.9 % 6.7 % 9.0 % Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4: GAAP net income $ 15,870 $ 27,001 $ 3,424 $ 16,042 $ 121,102 Add back items: Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,355 18,774 12,447 41,807 44,124 Stock-based compensation 4,662 5,459 3,602 12,190 14,948 Non-cash interest expense 3,452 3,992 3,467 10,787 10,399 (Gain) on sale of Viasource (251 ) - (235 ) (3,557 ) - Inventory markup - - - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 1,573 230 4,351 7,027 13,235 Income taxes5 2,237 (337 ) (5,789 ) (7,702 ) (73,302 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 38,898 $ 55,119 $ 21,267 $ 76,594 $ 135,406 Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 0.50 $ 0.20 $ 0.72 $ 1.24 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares6: Diluted shares 132,412 136,435 106,107 106,065 134,871 Dilutive effect of convertible debt (25,938 ) (25,938 ) - - (25,939 ) Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 106,474 110,497 106,107 106,065 108,932 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation7: GAAP net income $ 15,870 $ 27,001 $ 3,424 $ 16,042 $ 121,102 Add back items: Income tax provision (benefit) 8,049 7,537 (2,830 ) 3,743 (53,958 ) Interest expense 20,568 22,225 20,871 63,127 56,425 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,355 18,774 12,447 41,807 44,124 Depreciation expense 41,719 41,092 41,235 124,556 121,165 Stock-based compensation 4,662 5,459 3,602 12,190 14,948 (Gain) on sale of Viasource (251 ) - (235 ) (3,557 ) - Inventory markup - - - - 4,900 Restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges 1,573 230 4,351 7,027 12,693 Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,545 $ 122,318 $ 82,865 $ 264,935 $ 321,399 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.4 % 16.2 % 13.1 % 13.4 % 15.0 % Free cash flow reconciliation: Operating cash flow 58,742 79,992 86,123 181,789 121,370 Capital expenditures, net (25,803 ) (35,038 ) (34,741 ) (88,990 ) (116,125 ) Free cash flow $ 32,939 $ 44,954 $ 51,382 $ 92,799 $ 5,245 1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. 2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and inventory markup. 3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. 4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations. 5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate. 6 Non-GAAP diluted number of shares used in computing non-GAAP earnings per share excludes the dilutive effect of convertible debt. 7 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, inventory markup, acquisition-related costs, restructuring and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.



Contact:

Sameer Desai

Senior Director, Corporate

Development & Investor Relations

Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050



