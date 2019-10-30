Hub Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- Highlights of the quarter



Earnings per share of $0.78 includes a reduction of $0.19 per share for legal settlements and consulting costs. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share is $0.97 excluding these costs.

Operating margin is 4.1% and includes $8.5 million of legal settlements and consulting costs. Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin excluding these costs is 5.0%.

Net income was $26.1 million. EBITDA increased 21% to $66.9 million

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced third quarter 2019 net income of $26.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.78. Results were negatively impacted by $8.5 million of pretax costs, or $0.19 per share, which are comprised of $4.8 million for settlement of claims first made in 2013 for alleged misclassification of drivers (in general and administrative expenses), $3.0 million for settlement of a 2016 auto liability claim (in transportation costs) and $0.7 million for consulting costs (in general and administrative expense). Excluding these costs, adjusted earnings per share is $0.97. Income from continuing operations for the third quarter 2018 was $25.8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share.

Update on Profit Improvement Initiatives

“We have been focused on executing our strategy, key tenets of which include delivering a best-in-class experience for both our customers and employees, diversifying our service offerings and investing in technology while increasing profitability and our return on invested capital. We’ve improved profitability through operational enhancements, revenue management, and procurement savings in transportation and general and administrative costs. These initiatives have driven our adjusted operating margin to our goal of 5.0% in the third quarter, and more importantly, position Hub for success,” said Dave Yeager, Hub’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Based on actions taken through the third quarter, the profit improvement initiatives identified above are projected to provide over $60 million of run-rate savings. These actions include a 9% reduction in non-driver headcount since year-end 2018, reductions in purchased transportation costs, savings related to improved driver and tractor utilization in our drayage operation, investments in efficiency enhancing technologies and profitability improvements at Dedicated. We expect an additional $40 million of annualized savings based on actions we anticipate taking over the next year.

We continue to invest in technology and anticipate that by mid-2021 we will have fully implemented our Elevate technology program across all business lines. This program is expected to result in additional operating savings and profitability of over $20 million in 2022, while also fueling our growth as customers will benefit from our enhanced capabilities and freight visibility.



Results of Continuing Operations

Revenue for the current quarter decreased by 2% to $913 million compared with $933 million for the third quarter 2018 as a result of a soft freight market, partially offset by our success in providing multimodal solutions to our customers. Operating income for the current quarter includes $8.5 million of legal settlements and consulting costs. Operating income for the current quarter increased 7% to $37.2 million versus $34.7 million for the third quarter 2018, primarily as a result of improved yield management, our diversified model and our intense focus on profit improvement initiatives while maintaining the highest levels of service. Adjusted operating income excluding the $8.5 million of costs was $45.7 million and increased 32%.

Third quarter intermodal revenue decreased 7% to $539 million due primarily to a 9% decline in volume. Volume was down compared to the prior year due to a soft demand environment, increased truckload and intermodal competition, and a 1% volume decrease from lane cancellations. Intermodal gross margin decreased compared to the third quarter of 2018 primarily due to the decline in volumes, the $3.0 million 2016 auto liability settlement, and rail cost increases, partially offset by the benefits from revenue management, operational improvements, network balance, and better purchasing.

Truck brokerage revenue decreased 10% to $110 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter of last year. Truck brokerage handled 14% more loads while fuel, price and mix combined were down 24% due primarily to the addition of the CaseStack LTL brokerage business. Contractual truckload volume represented 91% of total truckload volume compared to 78% in the third quarter of 2018. Truck brokerage gross margin increased due to a higher load count, further benefits from our new operating model and yield management strategy, as well as our new technology platform.

Third quarter logistics revenue grew 27% to $189 million. Revenue and gross margin expanded due to the addition of CaseStack, benefits from continuous improvements, revenue management, new service lines and cross selling to our customers.

Dedicated revenue decreased 5% to $75 million compared to the same quarter in the prior year due to the impact of lost business, partially offset by growth with new accounts. Dedicated gross margin improved compared to the third quarter of 2018 due to revenue management initiatives and improved operational discipline. We ended the quarter with approximately 1,300 tractors and 5,200 trailers for Dedicated.

Costs and expenses increased to $98 million in the third quarter of 2019 compared to $80 million in the third quarter of 2018 due primarily to costs and expenses of $12.9 million related to CaseStack (which includes $2.3 million of non-cash amortization expense), $4.8 million related to settlement of claims first made in 2013 for alleged misclassification of drivers, $1.5 million of higher technology expenses, $1.6 million lower gain on sale of equipment, the $1.1 million contingent consideration adjustment for Dedicated in 2018 and $0.7 million for a consulting project, partially offset by a decrease of $5.1 million in compensation expense. Costs and expenses include a total of $3.4 million of non-cash amortization expense related to CaseStack and Hub Group Dedicated and $0.6 million of compensation expense associated with restricted stock issued to CaseStack management in connection with the acquisition.

Results of Discontinued Operations

Income from discontinued operations related to the sale of our Mode segment for the third quarter of 2018 was $88.8 million, or $2.64 per diluted share.

Cash Flow and Capitalization

Our capital expenditures for the third quarter 2019 totaled $27 million, primarily for tractors and technology investments. At September 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $89.6 million.

2019 Outlook

We expect that our fourth quarter 2019 diluted earnings per share will range from $0.81 to $0.85, resulting in an expected 2019 adjusted earnings per share range from $3.36 to $3.40. We estimate flat revenue growth for the full year. We expect gross margin as a percentage of sales to range from 13.9% to 14.2% in the fourth quarter. We estimate our costs and expenses will range from $89 million to $91 million in the fourth quarter. We expect annual amortization expense associated with the CaseStack and Hub Group Dedicated acquisitions will be approximately $13.6 million and compensation expense related to restricted stock issued to CaseStack management in connection with the acquisition will be approximately $2.5 million in 2019. We project our effective tax rate for 2019 will range from 25% to 26%. We forecast we will spend between $90 million and $95 million on capital expenditures in 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which is set forth in the attached tables. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in our industry as well as by our management. We adjusted GAAP earnings per share and operating margin to exclude the effect of unusually high costs for legal settlements and a consulting project that is non-recurring. We excluded the items we believe may obscure trends in our underlying profitability. By providing these non-GAAP profitability measures, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability measures for the periods presented.

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this press release that are not historical, including statements about Hub Group's or management's earnings guidance, intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, and should be viewed with caution. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “expects”, “expected”, “believe”, “projected”, “estimate”, or similar words, and are based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate. We believe these statements and the assumptions and estimates contained in this release are reasonable based on information that is currently available to us. Such statements should be viewed with caution. Actual results or experience could differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include intermodal costs and prices, the integration of any acquisitions and expenses relating thereto, the future performance of Hub’s Intermodal, Truck Brokerage, Dedicated and Logistics business lines, driver shortages, the amount and timing of strategic investments or divestitures by Hub, the failure to implement and integrate critical information technology systems, cyber security incidents, retail customers encountering adverse economic conditions and the factors listed from time to time in Hub Group's SEC reports including, but not limited to, the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Hub Group assumes no liability to update any such forward-looking statements.



HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 913,275 100.0 % $ 933,224 100.0 % Transportation costs 778,057 85.2 % 818,240 87.7 % Gross margin 135,218 14.8 % 114,984 12.3 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 59,765 6.5 % 57,123 6.1 % General and administrative 30,906 3.4 % 19,327 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 7,301 0.8 % 3,800 0.4 % Total costs and expenses 97,972 10.7 % 80,250 8.6 % Operating income 37,246 4.1 % 34,734 3.7 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,780 ) -0.3 % (2,411 ) -0.2 % Interest and dividend income 613 0.1 % 340 0.0 % Other, net 56 0.0 % 251 0.0 % Total other expense (2,111 ) -0.2 % (1,820 ) -0.2 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 35,135 3.9 % 32,914 3.5 % Provision for income taxes 9,030 1.0 % 7,150 0.7 % Income from continuing operations 26,105 2.9 % 25,764 2.8 % Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 88,846 Net income $ 26,105 $ 114,610 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.77 Earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic $ - $ 2.66 Diluted $ - $ 2.64 Earnings per share net income Basic $ 0.79 $ 3.43 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 3.41 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,034 33,399 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,265 33,605





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 2,767,436 100.0 % $ 2,665,300 100.0 % Transportation costs 2,372,226 85.7 % 2,358,286 88.5 % Gross margin 395,210 14.3 % 307,014 11.5 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 182,652 6.6 % 163,496 6.1 % General and administrative 77,852 2.8 % 55,557 2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 21,150 0.8 % 11,286 0.4 % Total costs and expenses 281,654 10.2 % 230,339 8.6 % Operating income 113,556 4.1 % 76,675 2.9 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,526 ) -0.3 % (6,702 ) -0.3 % Interest and dividend income 1,581 0.1 % 365 0.0 % Other, net (14 ) 0.0 % 20 0.0 % Total other expense (6,959 ) -0.2 % (6,317 ) -0.3 % Income from continuing operations before income taxes 106,597 3.9 % 70,358 2.6 % Provision for income taxes 27,381 1.0 % 16,371 0.6 % Income from continuing operations 79,216 2.9 % 53,987 2.0 % Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 98,842 Net income $ 79,216 $ 152,829 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 2.37 $ 1.62 Diluted $ 2.36 $ 1.61 Earnings per share from discontinued operations Basic $ - $ 2.96 Diluted $ - $ 2.95 Earnings per share net income Basic $ 2.37 $ 4.58 Diluted $ 2.36 $ 4.56 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,385 33,387 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,522 33,548





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 89,628 $ 61,435 Accounts receivable trade, net 434,552 477,088 Other receivables 3,945 22,021 Prepaid taxes 5,238 616 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,234 27,533 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 559,597 588,693 Restricted investments 21,428 19,236 Property and equipment, net 657,826 681,859 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 37,509 - Right-of-use assets - financing leases 6,432 - Other intangibles, net 124,422 134,788 Goodwill, net 484,514 483,584 Other assets 18,955 16,738 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,910,683 $ 1,924,898 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 180,490 $ 272,859 Accounts payable other 13,487 10,906 Accrued payroll 46,915 55,535 Accrued other 96,575 82,900 Lease liability - operating leases 8,665 - Lease liability - financing leases 3,021 2,845 Current portion of long term debt 95,772 101,713 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 444,925 526,758 Long term debt 192,422 229,071 Non-current liabilities 35,011 29,619 Lease liability - operating leases 30,444 - Lease liability - financing leases 2,600 4,739 Deferred taxes 160,725 153,877 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2019 and 2018 - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2019 and 2018; 33,375,328 shares outstanding in 2019 and 33,793,709 shares outstanding in 2018 412 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 662,296 shares issued and outstanding in 2019 and 2018 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 175,749 172,220 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,151,646 1,072,456 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (211 ) (182 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 7,849,464 shares in 2019 and 7,431,083 shares in 2018 (267,589 ) (248,621 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,044,556 980,834 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,910,683 $ 1,924,898





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 79,216 $ 152,829 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 86,719 59,184 Deferred taxes 7,145 33,989 Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 12,434 9,490 Contingent consideration adjustment - (4,703 ) Gain on sale of assets (1,313 ) (1,458 ) Gain on disposition - (113,601 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Restricted investments (2,192 ) (2,454 ) Accounts receivable, net 41,000 (44,138 ) Prepaid taxes (4,622 ) 11,918 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,299 438 Other assets (3,365 ) 1,572 Accounts payable (89,800 ) 8,070 Accrued expenses 2,408 30,952 Non-current liabilities (225 ) 4,358 Transaction costs for disposition - (5,665 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 128,704 140,781 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 9,072 4,035 Purchases of property and equipment (55,616 ) (138,847 ) Proceeds from the disposition of discontinued operations 19,439 227,986 Cash used in acquisitions (734 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (27,839 ) 93,174 Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (24,998 ) - Proceeds from issuance of debt 36,557 118,809 Repayments of long term debt (79,147 ) (107,341 ) Stock tendered for payments of withholding taxes (2,875 ) (4,262 ) Finance lease payments (2,206 ) (2,181 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (72,669 ) 5,025 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3 ) (30 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,193 238,950 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 61,435 28,557 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 89,628 $ 267,507





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Intermodal $ 539,484 $ 582,878 $ 1,618,407 $ 1,615,453 Truck brokerage 109,543 122,059 334,211 357,013 Logistics 189,470 149,642 586,196 479,940 Dedicated 74,778 78,645 228,622 212,894 Total Revenue $ 913,275 $ 933,224 $ 2,767,436 $ 2,665,300





HUB GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended, September 30, Change Change 2019 2018 $ % Net income from continuing operations $ 26,105 $ 25,764 $ 341 1.3 % Interest expense 2,780 2,411 369 15.3 % Interest and dividend income (613 ) (340 ) (273 ) 80.3 % Other income, net (56 ) (251 ) 195 -77.7 % Depreciation and amortization 29,690 20,780 8,910 42.9 % Provision for income taxes 9,030 7,150 1,880 26.3 % EBITDA $ 66,936 $ 55,514 $ 11,422 20.6 %





HUB GROUP, INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended, September 30, Change Change 2019 2018 $ % Net income from continuing operations $ 79,216 $ 53,987 $ 25,229 46.7 % Interest expense 8,526 6,702 1,824 27.2 % Interest and dividend income (1,581 ) (365 ) (1,216 ) 333.2 % Other income, net 14 (20 ) 34 -170.0 % Depreciation and amortization 86,719 58,552 28,167 48.1 % Provision for income taxes 27,381 16,371 11,010 67.3 % EBITDA $ 200,275 $ 135,227 $ 65,048 48.1 %





HUB GROUP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 % of Amount Revenue Revenue $ 913,275 100.0 % Transportation costs 778,057 85.2 % Settlement of 2016 auto claim liability (3,000 ) -0.3 % Adjusted transportation costs 775,057 84.9 % Adjusted gross margin 138,218 15.1 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 59,765 6.5 % General and administrative 30,906 3.4 % Settlement of claims for alleged misclassification of drivers (4,750 ) -0.5 % Consulting project (700 ) -0.1 % Adjusted general and administrative 25,456 2.8 % Depreciation and amortization 7,301 0.8 % Adjusted total costs and expenses 92,522 10.1 % Adjusted operating income 45,696 5.0 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,780 ) -0.3 % Interest and dividend income 613 0.1 % Other, net 56 0.0 % Total other expense (2,111 ) -0.2 % Adjusted income before income taxes 43,585 4.8 % Adjusted provision for income taxes 11,201 1.2 % Adjusted net income $ 32,384 Adjusted earnings per share

Basic $ 0.98 Diluted $ 0.97 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,034 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,265

