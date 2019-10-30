There were 730 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,282 in the last 365 days.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCastle Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: BANX) (“StoneCastle Financial” or the “Company”), an investment company registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), today announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019.   

Third Quarter 2019 Investment Highlights:

  • Invested $15.0 million in two investments with a current average weighted coupon rate of 12.30%
  • Received full call proceeds of $14.5 million from two investments with a current average weighted coupon rate of 9.06%
  • Realized a capital gain on the sale of Happy Bancshares common stock of $1,001,000 or $0.15 per share

Investment Activity in the Third Quarter 2019 Included:

  • Purchased $10.0 million of Deutsche Bank AG, Senior Unsecured Debt Obligation, with a current coupon rate of 12.28%
  • Purchased $5.0 million of Marshall Holdings Limited, Variable Rate Perpetual Preferred Shares with a current coupon rate of 12.34%

A complete listing of investments as of the end of the quarter can be found on the Company’s website at www.stonecastle-financial.com.

The estimated annualized yield generated by the invested portfolio as of September 30, 2019 (excluding cash and cash equivalents) was approximately 9.55%.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total earnings for the third quarter were $3,422,327 or $0.52 per share.  Net investment income was $2,499,500 or $0.38 per share, comprised of $3,961,163 gross income and $1,461,663 of expenses.  For the quarter, net realized capital gains were $922,827 or $0.14 per share.  Net Assets at quarter end were $142,680,624.  The Company’s Net Asset Value was $21.75 per share, down $0.05 from the prior quarter.

In the third quarter, the Company paid a cash distribution of $0.38 per share.  The distribution was paid on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 23, 2019.

The Company had $25.2 million outstanding on its $62.0 million credit facility at the quarter end, which represents approximately 14.9% of total assets.  According to regulated investment company rules, the Company may borrow only up to 33.3% of its total assets.

Portfolio and Investment Summary

As of the close of business on September 30, 2019, the Company had total assets of $169,203,133 consisting of total investments of $166,898,025, cash of $118,193, and other assets of $2,186,915.  Other assets include interest and dividends receivable of $1,533,447 and prepaid assets of $653,468.

During the quarter, the Company purchased $10,000,000 face value of Deutsche Bank AG Senior Unsecured Debt Obligation, with a current coupon rate of 12.28%, maturing on 1/20/2026 and $5,000,000 face value of Marshall Holdings, Ltd. Variable Rate Perpetual Preferred Stock, with a current coupon rate of 12.34%. The Company received full call proceeds of $10,000,000 from Katahdin Bankshares, Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D, 8.75% and $4,490,669 from Mercantil TPS LLC Trust Preferred Securities 2015-1, 9.74% Note, 9/30/2030, 144A and received principal amortization payments of $1,560,209.  Additionally, the Company also received $2,002,000 from the sale of Happy Bancshares common stock.

Quarterly Conference Call

StoneCastle Financial will host a webcast and conference call on October 30, 2019 at 5:00 pm Eastern time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 for domestic callers or 1-201-689-8470 for international callers. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting StoneCastle Financial's investor relations website at www.stonecastle-financial.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available shortly after the call and be available through midnight (Eastern Time) on November 13, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 13694592. The archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

About StoneCastle Financial Corp.

StoneCastle Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end management investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BANX."  Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. StoneCastle Financial is managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC.  To learn more, visit www.stonecastle-financial.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that StoneCastle Financial will achieve its investment objective. StoneCastle Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of StoneCastle Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully StoneCastle Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Annual Report, Semi-Annual Report and other regulatory filings of the Company with the SEC are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.stonecastle-financial.com

CONTACT: Investor Contact:
   Julie Muraco
   347-887-0324

STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Statement of Assets and Liabilities (unaudited)
 
           
    September 30, 2019     June 30, 2019
Assets          
Investments in securities, at fair value (cost: $167,368,577 and $164,361,636 respectively)   $ 166,898,025       $ 165,115,844  
Cash     118,193         159,250  
Interest and dividends receivable     1,533,447         2,226,763  
Prepaid assets     653,468         651,965  
Total assets     169,203,133         168,153,822  
           
Liabilities          
Loan payable     25,200,000         24,000,000  
Investment advisory fee payable     746,924         733,082  
Loan interest payable     38,541         3,672  
Directors fee payable     825         5,876  
Accrued expenses payable     536,219         473,855  
Total liabilities     26,522,509         25,216,485  
Net Assets   $ 142,680,624       $ 142,937,337  
           
Net Assets consist of:          
Common stock at par ($0.001 per share)   $ 6,559       $ 6,557  
Paid-in-Capital     143,864,020         143,826,543  
Total distributable earnings / (loss)     (1,189,955 )       (895,763 )
Net Assets   $ 142,680,624       $ 142,937,337  
           
Net Asset Value Per Share:          
Common Stock Shares Outstanding     6,559,010         6,557,261  
Net asset value per common share   $ 21.75       $ 21.80  
Market price per share   $ 22.16       $ 21.81  
Market price premium to net asset value per share     1.89 %       0.05 %
           



STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.
Statement of Operations (unaudited)
         
  For The Three
Months Ended
September 30, 2019		     For The Three
Months Ended
June 30, 2019
Investment Income        
Interest $ 3,053,901       $ 2,826,558  
Dividends   774,108         1,091,134  
Origination fee income   13,828         41,127  
Other Income (service fees and due diligence fees)   119,326         84,618  
Total Investment Income   3,961,163         4,043,437  
         
Expenses        
Investment advisory fees   746,924         733,081  
Interest expense   258,348         361,786  
Professional fees   66,760         88,773  
Transfer agent, custodian fees and administrator fees   73,159         72,364  
Directors' fees   66,827         58,835  
Bank administration fees   40,457         40,017  
ABA marketing and licensing fees   37,845         37,434  
Investor relations fees   31,205         30,865  
Delaware franchise tax   22,943         22,694  
Insurance expense   18,148         17,951  
Valuation fees   15,152         14,988  
Printing   14,670         14,511  
Miscellaneous fees (proxy, rating agency, etc.)   69,225         83,894  
Total expenses   1,461,663         1,577,193  
Net Investment Income $ 2,499,500       $ 2,466,244  
         
Realized and Unrealized Gain / (Loss) on Investments        
Net realized gain / (loss) on investments $ 922,827       $ (109,845 )
Net change in unrealized appreciation / (depreciation) on investments   (1,224,760 )       1,235,125  
Net realized and unrealized gain / (loss) on investments   (301,933 )       1,125,280  
Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting From Operations $ 2,197,567       $ 3,591,524  
         



STONECASTLE FINANCIAL CORP.  
Financial Highlights (unaudited)  
             
             
          For The Three
Months Ended
September 30, 2019		  
    Per Share Operating Performance        
    Net Asset Value, beginning of period     $ 21.80    
             
    Net investment income(1)     $ 0.38    
    Net realized and unrealized gain / (loss) on investments(1)     $ (0.05 )  
    Total from investment operations     $ 0.33    
             
    Less distributions to shareholders        
    From net investment income     $ (0.38 )  
    Total distributions     $ (0.38 )  
             
    Net asset value, end of period     $ 21.75    
             
    Per share market value, end of period     $ 22.16    
             
    Total Investment Return (2)        
    Based on market value       3.41 %  
    Based on net asset value       1.54 %  
             
    Ratios and Supplemental Data        
    Net assets, end of period (in millions)     $ 142.7    
    Ratios (as a percentage to average net assets):        
    Expenses before waivers(3)(4)*       4.06 %  
    Expenses after waivers(5)*       4.06 %  
    Net investment income(6)*       6.94 %  
    Portfolio turnover rate **       11 %  
             
    Revolving Credit Agreement        
    Total revolving credit agreement outstanding (000's)     $ 25,200    
    Asset coverage per $1,000 for revolving credit agreement(7)       6,662    
             
(1)   Based on the average shares outstanding during quarter.        
(2)   Reflects reinvestment of distributions at the price obtained under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan.  
    Total return does not include sales load and offering expenses and are not annualized.        
(3)   Excluding interest expense, the ratio would have been 3.34%.        
(4)   Ratio of expenses before waivers to average managed assets equals 3.44%.        
(5)   Ratio of expenses after waivers to average managed assets equals 3.44%.        
(6)   Ratio of net investment income to average managed assets equals 5.88%.        
(7)   Calculated by subtracting the Company's total liabilities (excluding the loan) from the Company's  
    total assets and dividing the amount by the loan outstanding in 000's.        
*   Annualized        
**   Not-annualized        

 

Primary Logo

