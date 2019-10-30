There were 761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,303 in the last 365 days.

Align Technology to Speak at Upcoming Financial Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) today announced that the company is scheduled to speak at upcoming financial conferences. The presentations, as noted below, will be webcast live via the Investor Relations section of Align Technology's website at http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived replay will remain on the website for approximately three months.

Conference: 
Date: 
Presentation: 
Location:  
Speakers:  		Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference
Wednesday November 6, 2019
8:45 – 9:30 AM - Eastern Time
New York, NY
John Morici, CFO
Simon Beard, SR. VP & Managing Director, Americas
Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference: 
Date: 
Presentation: 
Location 
Speakers: 

    		Northcoast Healthcare Conference
Thursday, November 7, 2019
No formal presentation
New York, NY
John Morici, CFO
Simon Beard, SR. VP & Managing Director, Americas
Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference: 
Date: 
Presentation: 
Location:  
Speakers: 

    		Credit Suisse 28th Annual Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
9:45 – 10:15 AM - Mountain Time
Scottsdale, AZ
John Morici, CFO
Simon Beard, SR. VP & Managing Director, Americas
Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference:
Date: 
Presentation:
Location:  
Speakers:    		Stephens Nashville Investment Conference
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
9:00 – 9:45 AM - Central Time
Nashville, TN
John Morici, CFO
Madelyn Homick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager
   
Conference: 
Date: 
Presentation: 
Location:  
Speakers:    		Nasdaq 41st London Investor Conference
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
8:15 – 8:45 AM – GMT+1
London, UK
John Morici, CFO
Shirley Stacy, VP, Global Communications

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align’s products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Investor Relations Contact                                             
Madelyn Homick                                                             
Align Technology, Inc.                                                    
(408) 470-1180                                                               
mhomick@aligntech.com                                               

Press Contact                     
Shannon Mangum Henderson
Ethos Communication, Inc.
(678) 261-7803
align@ethoscommunication.com

