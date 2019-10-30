RUHNN HOLDING LIMITED INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS DECEMBER 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors that purchased Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN) American Depositary Shares (“ADS’s”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Ruhnn’s April 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).



The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s online stores had declined by nearly 40%;



that at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn’s full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%;



that as a result, the Company’s net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and



that as a result, defendants’ statements about Ruhnn’s business, operations, and prospects were

materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



On or about April 3, 2019, Ruhnn completed its IPO in which it sold over 10 million ADS’s for $12.50 per share.

On June 14, 2019, the Company reported its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results, reporting that it only had 56 stores in operation, indicating that nearly 40% of the stores reported in the Registration Statement had been closed. The Company also disclosed that product sales had fallen sequentially 46%.



Since the IPO, Ruhnn’s shares have traded as low as $5.82 per share, 53% below the original offering price.

