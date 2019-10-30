There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,285 in the last 365 days.

MSB Financial Corp. Releases Third Quarter Earnings

/EIN News/ -- MILLINGTON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (the “Company”), parent company of Millington Bank, reported today the results of its operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

The Company reported net income of $1.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018.  Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.  The nine months ended September 30, 2019 were impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting.  As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control.  While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly.  Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $3.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share.


Highlights for the quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 0.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and return on average equity was 6.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 7.56% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

  • Net interest margin decreased thirty-two basis points to 3.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 3.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  Contributing to the decrease in net interest margin was higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

  • The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, was 64.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 61.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

  • Non-performing assets represented 0.58% of total assets at September 30, 2019 compared with 0.71% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 164.95% at September 30, 2019 compared to 136.83% at December 31, 2018.

  • The Company’s balance sheet at September 30, 2019 reflected an increase in total assets of $6.8 million compared to December 31, 2018, due to increases in interest earning demand deposits with banks and net loans receivable.

  • The effective tax rate increased to 31.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 27.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  The increase in tax rate was due to the true up of tax expense to the return during the third quarter.
                     
Selected Financial Ratios                    
(unaudited; annualized where applicable)                    
                     
As of or for the quarter ended:   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Return on average assets   0.77 %   0.85 %   0.36 %   0.87 %   0.92 %
Return on average equity   6.79 %   7.28 %   3.05 %   7.20 %   7.56 %
Net interest margin   3.12 %   3.21 %   3.19 %   3.22 %   3.44 %
Net loans / deposit ratio   106.56 %   118.62 %   113.10 %   119.43 %   113.08 %
Shareholders' equity / total assets   10.86 %   11.42 %   11.77 %   11.40 %   11.86 %
Efficiency ratio   64.30 %   62.97 %   83.83 %   62.51 %   61.96 %
Book value per common share   $ 12.35     $ 12.64     $ 12.46     $ 12.37     $ 12.70  
                                         


Net Interest Income

Total interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was flat at $6.2 million compared to the same three month period in 2018. Interest income was unchanged in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the comparable period in 2018, as a result of loan yields remaining relatively flat for most of the 2019 quarter.  Total interest expense increased by $418,000, or 29.4%, to $1.8 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings during the 2019 period.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $414,000, or 8.71% to $4.3 million compared to the same three month period in 2018.  The change for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily the result of higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings.  The annualized net interest spread was 2.85% and 3.23% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company's annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.12% compared to 3.44% for the corresponding three-month period in 2018.

Total interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased $1.1 million, or 6.41%, to $18.5 million compared to $17.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, as average earning assets increased $10.0 million year over year.  In addition, the average interest earned on such assets increased 19 basis points.  Total interest expense increased by $1.4 million, or 36.97%, to $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018, as average interest bearing liabilities increased $4.5 million year over year and the average cost of such liabilities increased -40 basis points.

Net interest income decreased $314,000, or 2.3%, to $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $13.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.  Net interest spread and net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, decreased 21 and 14 basis points, respectively, to 2.91% and 3.17%, compared to 3.12% and 3.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.  Net interest income and net interest margin decreased as the Company's deposit pricing has become more competitive year over year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The loan loss provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was zero compared to $60,000 for the same period in 2018.     The loan loss provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was zero compared to $240,000 for the same period in 2018.  The decrease in the level of provision for loan loss primarily reflects lower loan growth in the current period in addition to the improvement of other credit metrics year over year.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $199,000, as compared to $190,000 for the same period in 2018.  Non-interest expense, which consists of salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional services and other non-interest expenses totaled $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $3.1 million the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $593,000, as compared to $602,000 for the same period in 2018.  Non-interest expense totaled $9.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to an increase in professional services expense.

Taxes

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $505,000 tax provision compared to $506,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 31.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 27.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $1.2 million tax provision compared to a provision of $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 30.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 26.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.


Quarterly Earnings Summary

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of income data for the periods indicated.

             
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)            
                     
(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
                    
                     
For the quarter ended:   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Net interest income   $ 4,341   $ 4,411   $ 4,423   $ 4,459   $ 4,755
Provision for loan losses           60
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   4,341   4,411   4,423   4,459   4,695
Other income   199   204   190   198   190
Other expense   2,919   2,906   3,867   2,911   3,064
Income before income taxes   1,621   1,709   746   1,746   1,821
Income taxes (benefit)   505   487   232   491   506
Net income   $ 1,116   $ 1,222   $ 514   $ 1,255   $ 1,315
Earnings per common share:                    
Basic   $ 0.22   $ 0.24   $ 0.10   $ 0.24   $ 0.25
Diluted   $ 0.22   $ 0.24   $ 0.10   $ 0.24   $ 0.24
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                    
Basic   5,046,935   5,126,938   5,198,432   5,276,116   5,330,029
Diluted   5,070,353   5,155,258   5,237,329   5,317,305   5,388,577
                     


Statement of Condition Highlights at September 30, 2019

  • Total assets amounted to $591.3 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $6.8 million, or 1.16%, compared to December 31, 2018.

  • The Company’s total loans receivable, excluding the ALLL, were $512.9 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $5.0 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2018.

  • Securities held to maturity were $38.1 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 3.6% compared to December 31, 2018.

  • Deposits increased $55.5 million, or 13.19%, to $476.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $420.6 million at December 31, 2018.

  • Borrowings totaled $47.3 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $47.0 million, or 49.85%, compared to $94.3 million at December 31, 2018.


The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of condition data as of the dates indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited)            
                     
(in thousands)
                    
                     
At:   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Cash and due from banks   $ 1,087   $ 1,200   $ 1,040   $ 1,558   $ 1,254
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks   14,638   14,473   9,771   10,242   20,817
Securities held to maturity   38,073   39,455   36,982   39,476   43,009
Loans receivable, net of allowance   507,270   494,192   489,445   502,299   494,848
Premises and equipment   8,136   8,006   8,088   8,180   8,323
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost   2,654   4,805   3,406   4,756   4,117
Bank owned life insurance   14,872   14,775   14,679   14,585   14,489
Accrued interest receivable   1,687   1,715   1,772   1,615   1,734
Other assets   2,836   2,863   2,910   1,789   1,803
Total assets   $ 591,253   $ 581,484   $ 568,093   $ 584,500   $ 590,394
Deposits   $ 476,064   $ 416,607   $ 432,754   $ 420,579   $ 437,597
Borrowings   47,275   95,075   64,275   94,275   80,075
Other liabilities   3,694   3,423   4,172   3,000   2,714
Stockholders' equity   64,220   66,379   66,892   66,646   70,008
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 591,253   $ 581,484   $ 568,093   $ 584,500   $ 590,394
                               


Loans

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s net loan portfolio totaled $507.3 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 1.0%, compared to $502.3 million at December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses amounted to $5.7 million at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the loan portfolio primarily consisted of commercial real estate loans (40.6%) and residential mortgages (29.9%). Commercial and industrial loans represented 20.9% of the portfolio, while construction loans accounted for 8.5% of the portfolio. Total gross loans receivable increased $12.9 million to $532.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $519.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase primarily reflects an increase in commercial loans of $21.7 million and a decrease of $8.7 million in residential mortgages, as the Company continues to focus on commercial lending.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

Loans (unaudited)                    
                     
(dollars in thousands)
                    
                     
At quarter ended:   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Residential mortgage:                    
One-to-four family   $ 135,657   $ 139,119   $ 140,043   $ 143,391   $ 147,127
Home equity   23,385   23,596   25,160   24,365   25,494
Total residential mortgage   159,042   162,715   165,203   167,756   172,621
Commercial and multi-family real estate   216,095   207,866   206,653   212,606   209,283
Construction   45,404   42,356   37,319   29,628   28,788
Commercial and industrial - Secured   59,248   50,802   49,640   60,426   56,331
Commercial and industrial - Unsecured   51,832   56,672   53,791   48,176   45,518
Total commercial loans   372,579   357,696   347,403   350,836   339,920
Consumer loans   411   425   470   540   580
Total loans receivable   532,032   520,836   513,076   519,132   513,121
Less:                    
Loans in process   18,598   20,447   17,443   10,677   12,142
Deferred loan fees   503   536   530   501   475
Allowance   5,661   5,661   5,658   5,655   5,656
Total loans receivable, net   $ 507,270   $ 494,192   $ 489,445   $ 502,299   $ 494,848
                               


Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 non-performing loans totaled $3.4 million and $4.1 million, or 0.58% and 0.71% of total assets, respectively.  Nonperforming loans decreased slightly since year end 2018, as two relationships were resolved in the second and third quarters, while one new relationship was added in the third quarter.  Total delinquent loans (including nonperforming delinquent loans) were $4.5 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.8 million from December 31, 2018.  The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.10% and 1.11% at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018, respectively, while the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 164.95% at September 30, 2019 from 136.83% at December 31, 2018.  The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.67% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents the components of non-performing assets and other asset quality data for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
                    
                     
As of or for the quarter ended:   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Non-accrual loans   $ 3,432     $ 3,681     $ 3,839     $ 4,131     $ 2,746  
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing       355         2     101  
Total non-performing loans   $ 3,432     $ 4,036     $ 3,839     $ 4,133     $ 2,847  
                     
Non-performing assets / total assets   0.58 %   0.69 %   0.68 %   0.71 %   0.48 %
Non-performing loans / total loans   0.67 %   0.81 %   0.78 %   0.81 %   0.57 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $     (4 )   (3 )            
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized)   %   %   %   %   %
Allowance for loan loss / total loans   1.10 %   1.13 %   1.14 %   1.11 %   1.13 %
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans   164.95 %   140.26 %   147.38 %   136.83 %   198.67 %
                     
Total assets   $ 591,253     $ 581,484     $ 568,093     $ 584,500     $ 590,394  
Gross loans, excluding ALLL   $ 512,931     $ 499,853     $ 495,103     $ 507,954     $ 500,504  
Average loans   $ 502,632     $ 498,799     $ 502,149     $ 499,368     $ 499,082  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 5,661     $ 5,661     $ 5,658     $ 5,655     $ 5,656  
                                         


Deposits

Total deposits increased to $476.1 million from $420.6 million compared to year-end 2018.  Certificates of deposit and interest bearing deposits increased $41.0 million and $17.5 million, respectively.  Certificates of deposit increased to $161.8 million as compared to $120.9 million at December 31, 2018, while interest bearing deposits increased to $151.7 million as compared to $134.1 million at December 31, 2018.  In addition, money market deposits increased $1.6 million to $17.8 million as compared to $16.2 million at December 31, 2018.  Offsetting the increases was a decrease in savings deposits of $5.0 million.  Savings deposits decreased to $97.8 million compared to $102.7 million at December 31, 2018.


The following table shows the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

                     
Deposits (unaudited)                    
                     
(dollars in thousands)
                    
                     
At quarter ended:   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Demand:                    
Non-interest bearing   $ 47,026   $ 49,799   $ 49,429   $ 46,690   $ 45,501
Interest-bearing   151,662   101,678   123,420   134,123   150,248
Savings   97,787   97,898   103,109   102,740   102,434
Money market   17,770   18,780   17,182   16,171   12,822
Time   161,819   148,452   139,614   120,855   126,592
Total deposits   $ 476,064   $ 416,607   $ 432,754   $ 420,579   $ 437,597
                               


Capital

At September 30, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity amounted to $64.2 million, or 10.86% of total assets, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2018.  The Company’s book value per common share was $12.35 at September 30, 2019, compared to $12.46 at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 183,100  shares for a total of $3.0 million and the declaration of a $2.6 million dividend, with the remaining difference related to ESOP, restricted stock and stock option accounting activity, partially offset by net income of $2.9 million from the period.

At September 30, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.47%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.47%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.47% and the total capital ratio was 12.56%.  At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.90%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90% and the total capital ratio was 13.00%.  At September 30, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.


The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition (unaudited)        
                     
(dollars in thousands)                    
For the quarter ended:   9/30/2019   6/30/2019   3/31/2019   12/31/2018   9/30/2018
Loans   $ 502,632     $ 498,799     $ 502,149     $ 499,368     $ 499,082  
Securities held to maturity   39,181     36,796     37,899     41,460     43,871  
Allowance for loan losses   (5,661 )   (5,659 )   (5,656 )   (5,686 )   (5,624 )
All other assets   43,039     42,671     42,778     41,211     37,466  
Total assets   $ 579,191     $ 572,607     $ 577,170     $ 576,353     $ 574,795  
Non-interest bearing deposits   $ 46,373     $ 49,861     $ 46,962     $ 48,172     $ 43,495  
Interest-bearing deposits   381,262     368,679     367,434     372,474     386,364  
Borrowings   81,863     83,814     92,780     83,440     73,077  
Other liabilities   3,921     3,087     2,623     2,585     2,320  
Stockholders' Equity   65,772     67,166     67,371     69,682     69,539  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 579,191     $ 572,607     $ 577,170     $ 576,353     $ 574,795  
                     


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure.  Adjusted net income is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%.  We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.

The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:

  Nine months ended September 30,
  2019   2018
(dollars in thousands)      
Net income $ 2,852     $ 3,580  
Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses 862      
Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31% (267 )    
Adjusted net income $ 3,447     $ 3,580  


  Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019   2018
Numerator:      
Net income $ 3,447     $ 3,580  
       
Denominator:      
Weighted average common shares 5,124     5,377  
Dilutive potential common shares 31     72  
Weighted average fully diluted shares 5,155     5,449  
       
Earnings per share:      
Dilutive $ 0.67     $ 0.66  


CEO Outlook

"The Company continues to consider additional ways to offset recent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve Board that are impacting our interest rate sensitive assets in a segment of our loan portfolio," stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer.  Mr. Shriner added, "through the use of untapped funding sources like short-term brokered deposits and other funding products, the Company has been able to reduce funding rates."

Mr. Shriner further stated “the Company has also begun reducing interest rates on some of the deposit products that were instrumental in helping us grow over the past several years.  When taking all of these measures into account, we believe that our cost of funds appears to have peaked during the third quarter and we should begin seeing a decrease in our funding costs as we approach year end."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

The foregoing release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. We caution that such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially, and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio, the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks and our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses.

Contact: Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO  
(908) 647-4000  
  mshriner@millingtonbank.com  


     
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
  At
September 30, 
 2019		 At
December 31, 
 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)    
Cash and due from banks $ 1,087   $ 1,558  
Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 14,638   10,242  
Cash and Cash Equivalents 15,725   11,800  
Securities held to maturity (fair value of $37,846 and $38,569, respectively) 38,073   39,476  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,661 and $5,655, respectively 507,270   502,299  
Premises and equipment 8,136   8,180  
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 2,654   4,756  
Bank owned life insurance 14,872   14,585  
Accrued interest receivable 1,687   1,615  
Other assets 2,836   1,789  
Total Assets $ 591,253   $ 584,500  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest bearing $ 47,026   $ 46,690  
Interest bearing 429,038   373,889  
Total Deposits 476,064   420,579  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 47,275   94,275  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 741   749  
Other liabilities 2,953   2,251  
Total Liabilities 527,033   517,854  
Stockholders' Equity    
Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding    
Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,201,016 and 5,389,054 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52   54  
Paid-in capital 41,980   44,726  
Retained earnings 23,738   23,498  
Unearned common stock held by ESOP (171,292 and 179,464 shares, respectively) (1,550 ) (1,632 )
Total Stockholders' Equity 64,220   66,646  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 591,253   $ 584,500  
     
     


                 
                 
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries
 
Consolidated Statements of Income
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
(in thousands except per share amounts)                
Interest Income                
Loans receivable, including fees   $ 5,784   $ 5,788   $ 17,253   $ 16,360
Securities held to maturity   273   304   824   763
Other   122   83   376   219
Total Interest Income   6,179   6,175   18,453   17,342
Interest Expense                
Deposits   1,360   1,014   3,751   2,795
Borrowings   478   406   1,528   1,059
Total Interest Expense   1,838   1,420   5,279   3,854
Net Interest Income   4,341   4,755   13,174   13,488
Provision for Loan Losses     60     240
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   4,341   4,695   13,174   13,248
Non-Interest Income                
Fees and service charges   81   78   246   252
Income from bank owned life insurance   97   97   287   292
Other   21   15   60   58
Total Non-Interest Income   199   190   593   602
Non-Interest Expenses                
Salaries and employee benefits   1,581   1,625   4,988   5,107
Directors compensation   132   121   391   365
Occupancy and equipment   388   390   1,148   1,172
Service bureau fees   171   107   365   251
Advertising   6   18   19   31
FDIC assessment     71   89   194
Professional services   422   528   2,069   1,217
Other   219   204   623   613
Total Non-Interest Expenses   2,919   3,064   9,692   8,950
Income before Income Taxes   1,621   1,821   4,075   4,900
Income Tax Expense   505   506   1,223   1,320
Net Income   $ 1,116   $ 1,315   $ 2,852   $ 3,580
Earnings per share:                
Basic   $ 0.22   $ 0.25   $ 0.56   $ 0.67
Diluted   $ 0.22   $ 0.24   $ 0.55   $ 0.66
                 
                 


           
           
MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries    
           
Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data          
  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 9/30/2019   6/30/2019   9/30/2018
(unaudited)          
Statements of Operations Data          
           
Interest income $ 6,179     $ 6,167     $ 6,175  
Interest expense 1,838       1,756       1,420  
Net interest income 4,341       4,411       4,755  
Provision for loan losses             60  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,341       4,411       4,695  
Other income 199       204       190  
Other expense 2,919       2,906       3,064  
Income before income taxes 1,621       1,709       1,821  
Income tax expense (benefit) 505       487       506  
Net Income $ 1,116     $ 1,222     $ 1,315  
Earnings (per Common Share)          
Basic $ 0.22     $ 0.24     $ 0.25  
Diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.24     $ 0.24  
Statements of Condition Data (Period-End)          
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $37,846, $39,201, and $41,765) $ 38,073     $ 39,455     $ 43,009  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 507,270       494,192       494,848  
Total assets 591,253       581,484       590,394  
Deposits 476,064       416,607       437,597  
Borrowings 47,275       95,075       80,075  
Stockholders' equity 64,220       66,379       70,008  
Common Shares Dividend Data          
Cash dividends $ 2,612     $     $  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding          
Basic 5,046,935       5,126,968       5,330,029  
Diluted 5,070,353       5,155,288       5,388,577  
Operating Ratios          
Return on average assets 0.77 %     0.85 %     0.92 %
Return on average equity 6.79 %     7.28 %     7.56 %
Average equity / average assets 11.36 %     11.73 %     12.10 %
Book value per common share (period-end) $ 12.35     $ 12.64     $ 12.70  

 

