MSB Financial Corp. Releases Third Quarter Earnings

MILLINGTON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MSBF) (the "Company"), parent company of Millington Bank, reported today the results of its operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



The Company reported net income of $1.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to net income of $1.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $3.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The nine months ended September 30, 2019 were impacted by approximately $862,000 in additional professional expenses year over year in connection with the first audit of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. As the Company previously disclosed, in connection with the audit, management and outside auditors identified certain material weaknesses in internal control. While none of these material weaknesses resulted in any misstatement or material change to the reported results, they did cause the scope of the audit and consequently the related expense to increase significantly. Adjusting for the expense associated with the change in procedures, net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 would have been $3.4 million or $0.67 per diluted share.





Highlights for the quarter:

Return on average assets was 0.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2018 and return on average equity was 6.79% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 7.56% for the three months ended September 30, 2018.





Net interest margin decreased thirty-two basis points to 3.12% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 3.44% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Contributing to the decrease in net interest margin was higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings.





The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, was 64.30% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 as compared to 61.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.





Non-performing assets represented 0.58% of total assets at September 30, 2019 compared with 0.71% at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 164.95% at September 30, 2019 compared to 136.83% at December 31, 2018.





The Company’s balance sheet at September 30, 2019 reflected an increase in total assets of $6.8 million compared to December 31, 2018, due to increases in interest earning demand deposits with banks and net loans receivable.





The effective tax rate increased to 31.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to 27.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in tax rate was due to the true up of tax expense to the return during the third quarter.

Selected Financial Ratios (unaudited; annualized where applicable) As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Return on average assets 0.77 % 0.85 % 0.36 % 0.87 % 0.92 % Return on average equity 6.79 % 7.28 % 3.05 % 7.20 % 7.56 % Net interest margin 3.12 % 3.21 % 3.19 % 3.22 % 3.44 % Net loans / deposit ratio 106.56 % 118.62 % 113.10 % 119.43 % 113.08 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 10.86 % 11.42 % 11.77 % 11.40 % 11.86 % Efficiency ratio 64.30 % 62.97 % 83.83 % 62.51 % 61.96 % Book value per common share $ 12.35 $ 12.64 $ 12.46 $ 12.37 $ 12.70





Net Interest Income

Total interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was flat at $6.2 million compared to the same three month period in 2018. Interest income was unchanged in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the comparable period in 2018, as a result of loan yields remaining relatively flat for most of the 2019 quarter. Total interest expense increased by $418,000, or 29.4%, to $1.8 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 due to higher interest rates on deposits and borrowings during the 2019 period.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 decreased $414,000, or 8.71% to $4.3 million compared to the same three month period in 2018. The change for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was primarily the result of higher interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The annualized net interest spread was 2.85% and 3.23% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company's annualized net interest margin decreased to 3.12% compared to 3.44% for the corresponding three-month period in 2018.

Total interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, increased $1.1 million, or 6.41%, to $18.5 million compared to $17.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, as average earning assets increased $10.0 million year over year. In addition, the average interest earned on such assets increased 19 basis points. Total interest expense increased by $1.4 million, or 36.97%, to $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018, as average interest bearing liabilities increased $4.5 million year over year and the average cost of such liabilities increased -40 basis points.

Net interest income decreased $314,000, or 2.3%, to $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $13.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net interest spread and net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, decreased 21 and 14 basis points, respectively, to 2.91% and 3.17%, compared to 3.12% and 3.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Net interest income and net interest margin decreased as the Company's deposit pricing has become more competitive year over year.

Provision for Loan Losses

The loan loss provision for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was zero compared to $60,000 for the same period in 2018. The loan loss provision for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was zero compared to $240,000 for the same period in 2018. The decrease in the level of provision for loan loss primarily reflects lower loan growth in the current period in addition to the improvement of other credit metrics year over year.

Non-Interest Income and Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $199,000, as compared to $190,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest expense, which consists of salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expense, professional services and other non-interest expenses totaled $2.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $3.1 million the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $593,000, as compared to $602,000 for the same period in 2018. Non-interest expense totaled $9.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $9.0 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily related to an increase in professional services expense.

Taxes

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $505,000 tax provision compared to $506,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 31.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 27.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a $1.2 million tax provision compared to a provision of $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate increased to 30.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 26.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.





Quarterly Earnings Summary

The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of income data for the periods indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

For the quarter ended: 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Net interest income $ 4,341 $ 4,411 $ 4,423 $ 4,459 $ 4,755 Provision for loan losses — — — — 60 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,341 4,411 4,423 4,459 4,695 Other income 199 204 190 198 190 Other expense 2,919 2,906 3,867 2,911 3,064 Income before income taxes 1,621 1,709 746 1,746 1,821 Income taxes (benefit) 505 487 232 491 506 Net income $ 1,116 $ 1,222 $ 514 $ 1,255 $ 1,315 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 5,046,935 5,126,938 5,198,432 5,276,116 5,330,029 Diluted 5,070,353 5,155,258 5,237,329 5,317,305 5,388,577





Statement of Condition Highlights at September 30, 2019

Total assets amounted to $591.3 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $6.8 million, or 1.16%, compared to December 31, 2018.





The Company’s total loans receivable, excluding the ALLL, were $512.9 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $5.0 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2018.





Securities held to maturity were $38.1 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 3.6% compared to December 31, 2018.





Deposits increased $55.5 million, or 13.19%, to $476.1 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $420.6 million at December 31, 2018.





Borrowings totaled $47.3 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $47.0 million, or 49.85%, compared to $94.3 million at December 31, 2018.





The following table presents condensed consolidated statements of condition data as of the dates indicated.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Condition (unaudited) (in thousands)

At: 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Cash and due from banks $ 1,087 $ 1,200 $ 1,040 $ 1,558 $ 1,254 Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 14,638 14,473 9,771 10,242 20,817 Securities held to maturity 38,073 39,455 36,982 39,476 43,009 Loans receivable, net of allowance 507,270 494,192 489,445 502,299 494,848 Premises and equipment 8,136 8,006 8,088 8,180 8,323 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 2,654 4,805 3,406 4,756 4,117 Bank owned life insurance 14,872 14,775 14,679 14,585 14,489 Accrued interest receivable 1,687 1,715 1,772 1,615 1,734 Other assets 2,836 2,863 2,910 1,789 1,803 Total assets $ 591,253 $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500 $ 590,394 Deposits $ 476,064 $ 416,607 $ 432,754 $ 420,579 $ 437,597 Borrowings 47,275 95,075 64,275 94,275 80,075 Other liabilities 3,694 3,423 4,172 3,000 2,714 Stockholders' equity 64,220 66,379 66,892 66,646 70,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 591,253 $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500 $ 590,394





Loans

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s net loan portfolio totaled $507.3 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 1.0%, compared to $502.3 million at December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $5.7 million at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the loan portfolio primarily consisted of commercial real estate loans (40.6%) and residential mortgages (29.9%). Commercial and industrial loans represented 20.9% of the portfolio, while construction loans accounted for 8.5% of the portfolio. Total gross loans receivable increased $12.9 million to $532.0 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $519.1 million at December 31, 2018. The increase primarily reflects an increase in commercial loans of $21.7 million and a decrease of $8.7 million in residential mortgages, as the Company continues to focus on commercial lending.

The following table shows the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.

Loans (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At quarter ended: 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Residential mortgage: One-to-four family $ 135,657 $ 139,119 $ 140,043 $ 143,391 $ 147,127 Home equity 23,385 23,596 25,160 24,365 25,494 Total residential mortgage 159,042 162,715 165,203 167,756 172,621 Commercial and multi-family real estate 216,095 207,866 206,653 212,606 209,283 Construction 45,404 42,356 37,319 29,628 28,788 Commercial and industrial - Secured 59,248 50,802 49,640 60,426 56,331 Commercial and industrial - Unsecured 51,832 56,672 53,791 48,176 45,518 Total commercial loans 372,579 357,696 347,403 350,836 339,920 Consumer loans 411 425 470 540 580 Total loans receivable 532,032 520,836 513,076 519,132 513,121 Less: Loans in process 18,598 20,447 17,443 10,677 12,142 Deferred loan fees 503 536 530 501 475 Allowance 5,661 5,661 5,658 5,655 5,656 Total loans receivable, net $ 507,270 $ 494,192 $ 489,445 $ 502,299 $ 494,848





Asset Quality

At September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 non-performing loans totaled $3.4 million and $4.1 million, or 0.58% and 0.71% of total assets, respectively. Nonperforming loans decreased slightly since year end 2018, as two relationships were resolved in the second and third quarters, while one new relationship was added in the third quarter. Total delinquent loans (including nonperforming delinquent loans) were $4.5 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.8 million from December 31, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.10% and 1.11% at September 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018, respectively, while the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-performing loans increased to 164.95% at September 30, 2019 from 136.83% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.67% at September 30, 2019 compared to 0.81% at December 31, 2018.

The following table presents the components of non-performing assets and other asset quality data for the periods indicated.

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended: 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Non-accrual loans $ 3,432 $ 3,681 $ 3,839 $ 4,131 $ 2,746 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing — 355 2 101 Total non-performing loans $ 3,432 $ 4,036 $ 3,839 $ 4,133 $ 2,847 Non-performing assets / total assets 0.58 % 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.71 % 0.48 % Non-performing loans / total loans 0.67 % 0.81 % 0.78 % 0.81 % 0.57 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ — (4 ) (3 ) — — Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (annualized) — % — % — % — % — % Allowance for loan loss / total loans 1.10 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.11 % 1.13 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 164.95 % 140.26 % 147.38 % 136.83 % 198.67 % Total assets $ 591,253 $ 581,484 $ 568,093 $ 584,500 $ 590,394 Gross loans, excluding ALLL $ 512,931 $ 499,853 $ 495,103 $ 507,954 $ 500,504 Average loans $ 502,632 $ 498,799 $ 502,149 $ 499,368 $ 499,082 Allowance for loan losses $ 5,661 $ 5,661 $ 5,658 $ 5,655 $ 5,656





Deposits

Total deposits increased to $476.1 million from $420.6 million compared to year-end 2018. Certificates of deposit and interest bearing deposits increased $41.0 million and $17.5 million, respectively. Certificates of deposit increased to $161.8 million as compared to $120.9 million at December 31, 2018, while interest bearing deposits increased to $151.7 million as compared to $134.1 million at December 31, 2018. In addition, money market deposits increased $1.6 million to $17.8 million as compared to $16.2 million at December 31, 2018. Offsetting the increases was a decrease in savings deposits of $5.0 million. Savings deposits decreased to $97.8 million compared to $102.7 million at December 31, 2018.





The following table shows the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.

Deposits (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

At quarter ended: 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Demand: Non-interest bearing $ 47,026 $ 49,799 $ 49,429 $ 46,690 $ 45,501 Interest-bearing 151,662 101,678 123,420 134,123 150,248 Savings 97,787 97,898 103,109 102,740 102,434 Money market 17,770 18,780 17,182 16,171 12,822 Time 161,819 148,452 139,614 120,855 126,592 Total deposits $ 476,064 $ 416,607 $ 432,754 $ 420,579 $ 437,597





Capital

At September 30, 2019, the Company's total stockholders' equity amounted to $64.2 million, or 10.86% of total assets, compared to $66.6 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s book value per common share was $12.35 at September 30, 2019, compared to $12.46 at December 31, 2018. The decrease in stockholders' equity was primarily due to the repurchase of 183,100 shares for a total of $3.0 million and the declaration of a $2.6 million dividend, with the remaining difference related to ESOP, restricted stock and stock option accounting activity, partially offset by net income of $2.9 million from the period.

At September 30, 2019, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.47%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.47%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.47% and the total capital ratio was 12.56%. At December 31, 2018, the Bank’s common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.90%, tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.71%, tier 1 capital ratio was 11.90% and the total capital ratio was 13.00%. At September 30, 2019, the Bank was in compliance with all applicable regulatory capital requirements.





The following table sets forth the Company's consolidated average statements of condition for the periods presented.

Condensed Consolidated Average Statements of Condition (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended: 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Loans $ 502,632 $ 498,799 $ 502,149 $ 499,368 $ 499,082 Securities held to maturity 39,181 36,796 37,899 41,460 43,871 Allowance for loan losses (5,661 ) (5,659 ) (5,656 ) (5,686 ) (5,624 ) All other assets 43,039 42,671 42,778 41,211 37,466 Total assets $ 579,191 $ 572,607 $ 577,170 $ 576,353 $ 574,795 Non-interest bearing deposits $ 46,373 $ 49,861 $ 46,962 $ 48,172 $ 43,495 Interest-bearing deposits 381,262 368,679 367,434 372,474 386,364 Borrowings 81,863 83,814 92,780 83,440 73,077 Other liabilities 3,921 3,087 2,623 2,585 2,320 Stockholders' Equity 65,772 67,166 67,371 69,682 69,539 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 579,191 $ 572,607 $ 577,170 $ 576,353 $ 574,795





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Adjusted net income is derived from GAAP net income less the $862,000 in additional expenses associated with the expanded audit scope and identification of material weaknesses and tax effected at a rate of 31%. We believe the presentation of adjusted net income is appropriate as it better enables an investor to analyze the performance of our core business year over year without the impact of unusual items.

The following tables reconcile adjusted net income to net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings per share:

Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) Net income $ 2,852 $ 3,580 Professional expenses associated with increased audit scope and identification of material weaknesses 862 — Tax adjustment using an assumed tax rate of 31% (267 ) — Adjusted net income $ 3,447 $ 3,580





Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 2019 2018 Numerator: Net income $ 3,447 $ 3,580 Denominator: Weighted average common shares 5,124 5,377 Dilutive potential common shares 31 72 Weighted average fully diluted shares 5,155 5,449 Earnings per share: Dilutive $ 0.67 $ 0.66





CEO Outlook

"The Company continues to consider additional ways to offset recent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve Board that are impacting our interest rate sensitive assets in a segment of our loan portfolio," stated Michael Shriner, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Shriner added, "through the use of untapped funding sources like short-term brokered deposits and other funding products, the Company has been able to reduce funding rates."

Mr. Shriner further stated “the Company has also begun reducing interest rates on some of the deposit products that were instrumental in helping us grow over the past several years. When taking all of these measures into account, we believe that our cost of funds appears to have peaked during the third quarter and we should begin seeing a decrease in our funding costs as we approach year end."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

The foregoing release may contain forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. We caution that such statements are subject to a number of uncertainties and actual results could differ materially, and, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ from those contemplated include our continued ability to grow the loan portfolio, the impact of the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, our continued ability to manage cybersecurity risks and our continued ability to successfully remediate our identified internal control weaknesses.

Contact: Michael A. Shriner, President & CEO (908) 647-4000 mshriner@millingtonbank.com





MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition At

September 30,

2019 At

December 31,

2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Cash and due from banks $ 1,087 $ 1,558 Interest-earning demand deposits with banks 14,638 10,242 Cash and Cash Equivalents 15,725 11,800 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $37,846 and $38,569, respectively) 38,073 39,476 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,661 and $5,655, respectively 507,270 502,299 Premises and equipment 8,136 8,180 Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, at cost 2,654 4,756 Bank owned life insurance 14,872 14,585 Accrued interest receivable 1,687 1,615 Other assets 2,836 1,789 Total Assets $ 591,253 $ 584,500 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 47,026 $ 46,690 Interest bearing 429,038 373,889 Total Deposits 476,064 420,579 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank of New York 47,275 94,275 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 741 749 Other liabilities 2,953 2,251 Total Liabilities 527,033 517,854 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 5,201,016 and 5,389,054 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 52 54 Paid-in capital 41,980 44,726 Retained earnings 23,738 23,498 Unearned common stock held by ESOP (171,292 and 179,464 shares, respectively) (1,550 ) (1,632 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 64,220 66,646 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 591,253 $ 584,500





MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (in thousands except per share amounts) Interest Income Loans receivable, including fees $ 5,784 $ 5,788 $ 17,253 $ 16,360 Securities held to maturity 273 304 824 763 Other 122 83 376 219 Total Interest Income 6,179 6,175 18,453 17,342 Interest Expense Deposits 1,360 1,014 3,751 2,795 Borrowings 478 406 1,528 1,059 Total Interest Expense 1,838 1,420 5,279 3,854 Net Interest Income 4,341 4,755 13,174 13,488 Provision for Loan Losses — 60 — 240 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 4,341 4,695 13,174 13,248 Non-Interest Income Fees and service charges 81 78 246 252 Income from bank owned life insurance 97 97 287 292 Other 21 15 60 58 Total Non-Interest Income 199 190 593 602 Non-Interest Expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,581 1,625 4,988 5,107 Directors compensation 132 121 391 365 Occupancy and equipment 388 390 1,148 1,172 Service bureau fees 171 107 365 251 Advertising 6 18 19 31 FDIC assessment — 71 89 194 Professional services 422 528 2,069 1,217 Other 219 204 623 613 Total Non-Interest Expenses 2,919 3,064 9,692 8,950 Income before Income Taxes 1,621 1,821 4,075 4,900 Income Tax Expense 505 506 1,223 1,320 Net Income $ 1,116 $ 1,315 $ 2,852 $ 3,580 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.25 $ 0.56 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.55 $ 0.66





MSB Financial Corp. and Subsidiaries Selected Quarterly Financial and Statistical Data Three Months Ended (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 (unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 6,179 $ 6,167 $ 6,175 Interest expense 1,838 1,756 1,420 Net interest income 4,341 4,411 4,755 Provision for loan losses — — 60 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,341 4,411 4,695 Other income 199 204 190 Other expense 2,919 2,906 3,064 Income before income taxes 1,621 1,709 1,821 Income tax expense (benefit) 505 487 506 Net Income $ 1,116 $ 1,222 $ 1,315 Earnings (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.24 Statements of Condition Data (Period-End) Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $37,846, $39,201, and $41,765) $ 38,073 $ 39,455 $ 43,009 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 507,270 494,192 494,848 Total assets 591,253 581,484 590,394 Deposits 476,064 416,607 437,597 Borrowings 47,275 95,075 80,075 Stockholders' equity 64,220 66,379 70,008 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ 2,612 $ — $ — Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 5,046,935 5,126,968 5,330,029 Diluted 5,070,353 5,155,288 5,388,577 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 0.77 % 0.85 % 0.92 % Return on average equity 6.79 % 7.28 % 7.56 % Average equity / average assets 11.36 % 11.73 % 12.10 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 12.35 $ 12.64 $ 12.70







