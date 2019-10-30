João Lourenço congratulates Argentina elect president

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 30 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, addressed today (Wednesday) a message of congratulations to the elect-President of Argentina, Alberto Ángel Fernández, winner of the last presidential elections held in that South American country.,

“I have the honor, on behalf of the Angolan People, the Government and on my own, to congratulate you on the victory achieved in the elections of 27 October 2019, which elected you to the post of President of the Argentine Republic”, writes the Head of State in the letter to which Angop had access.

In the letter, the Angolan statesman reaffirms the desire of the Angolan Government to continue to strengthen the historical ties of friendship and cooperation that connect the two countries and peoples.

He concluded by giving "the best wishes for good health, happiness and many successes in fulfilling the noble mission entrusted to him by the Argentine People."

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.