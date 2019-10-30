Ducommun Incorporated Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 28, 2019

Revenue Rises 13%; Company Remains on Track for Strong 2019 Full Year Performance

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) ("Ducommun" or the "Company") today reported results for its third quarter ended September 28, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenue increased 13.3% year-over-year to $181.1 million

Net income of $8.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share

Gross margin increased 170 basis points year-over-year to 21.2%

Operating margin increased 380 basis points year-over-year to 8.1%

Adjusted EBITDA increased 30.8% year-over-year to $23.6 million

Acquired Nobles Worldwide, Inc. (“Nobles”) subsequent to quarter end

“I am very happy with the 3rd quarter results and continued strong performance of the company. We now have had five straight quarters of double digit revenue increases averaging 15% with over 85% of the gains being organic growth,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our team continues to do an excellent job as well, relentlessly driving performance and cost through our Performance Center strategy expanding operating margins in the quarter by 380 basis points to 8.1% and achieving earnings of $0.70 per diluted share. Our strong performance also reflects ongoing demand for Ducommun’s broad array of engineering processes, products and aftermarket services along with pricing discipline. Adjusted EBITDA was also strong increasing almost 31% year-over-year to $24 million, and we generated $12.0 million in cash from operations, while our backlog remains near record levels.

“In addition and after the end of the quarter, I was pleased to announce that Ducommun had acquired Nobles Worldwide, a global leader in the design of ammunition handling systems. Nobles has been in business for over 70 years and supplies advanced tactical products for a variety of aircraft, naval vessels, and military vehicles in the U.S. and overseas. It’s a great fit for Ducommun’s defense platform opening new market opportunities while adding on another value-added, engineering products company with aftermarket support. Like our other two recent acquisitions, we believe Nobles will improve our growth profile, help expand margins and bolster our aftermarket services.

“As we look forward, we remain confident on a strong finish for 2019 and continued momentum in 2020 despite the continued uncertainty on the Boeing 737 Max return to service. We see great balance in the portfolio with our defense business and the many other commercial platforms we serve to deliver for Ducommun shareholders. Our team is also energized for the opportunities ahead.”

Third Quarter Results

Net revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $181.1 million compared to $159.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase of 13.3% was primarily due to the following:

$12.6 million higher revenue in the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to additional content and higher build rates on large aircraft platforms; and

$9.0 million higher revenue in the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on other military and space platforms and various missile platforms.

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $8.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. This reflects a $7.2 million increase in gross profit due to higher revenue and the associated operating leverage at the Company’s performance centers and operations performance. Restructuring charges were lower year-over-year by $3.4 million that were offset by $2.8 million of higher selling, general and administrative expenses, $1.9 million of higher interest expense, and $1.8 million of higher income taxes.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2019 was $38.3 million, or 21.2% of revenue compared to gross profit of $31.1 million, or 19.5% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin year-over-year was due to improved operating leverage at the Company’s performance centers and improved operations performance. This resulted in favorable manufacturing volume, favorable product mix, and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2019 was $14.6 million, or 8.1% of revenue, compared to $6.8 million, or 4.3% of revenue, in the comparable period last year. The year-over-year increase of $7.8 million was due to higher revenue and the associated operating leverage at the Company’s performance centers, improved operations performance, and lower restructuring charges in the current year.

Interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was $4.4 million compared to $2.5 million in the comparable period of 2018. The year-over-year increase was due to higher interest rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was strong at $23.6 million, or 13.1% of revenue, compared to $18.1 million, or 11.3% of revenue, for the comparable period in 2018, an increase of 30.8%.

During the third quarter of 2019, the net cash provided by operations was $12.0 million compared to $7.2 million during the third quarter of 2018. The change year-over-year was due to higher net income.

Business Segment Information

Electronic Systems

Electronic Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended September 28, 2019 was $90.6 million, compared to $85.7 million for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the following:

$5.0 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on other military and space platforms and various missile platforms, partially offset by lower military rotary-wing aircraft due to timing of orders; and

$0.2 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets.

Electronic Systems segment operating income was $9.7 million, or 10.7% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $9.1 million, or 10.6% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2018. The year-over-year increase of $0.6 million was due to lower restructuring charges.

Structural Systems

Structural Systems segment net revenue for the quarter ended September 28, 2019 was $90.5 million, compared to $74.1 million for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was due to the following:

$12.4 million higher revenue within the Company’s commercial aerospace end-use markets due to additional content and higher build rates on large aircraft platforms; and

$4.0 million higher revenue within the Company’s military and space end-use markets due to higher build rates on military rotary-wing aircraft platforms and various missile platforms.

Structural Systems segment operating income for the quarter ended September 28, 2019 was $12.9 million, or 14.2% of revenue, compared to $4.0 million, or 5.3% of revenue, for the comparable quarter in 2018. The year-over-year increase of $8.9 million was due to improved operating leverage at the Company’s performance centers and improved operations performance. This resulted in favorable manufacturing volume, favorable product mix, and improved manufacturing efficiencies, along with lower restructuring charges in the current year.

Corporate General and Administrative (“CG&A”) Expenses

CG&A expenses for the third quarter of 2019 were $7.9 million, or 4.4% of total Company revenue, compared to $6.2 million, or 3.9% of total Company revenue, for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The year-over-year increase of $1.7 million was due to higher other corporate expenses of $1.0 million and higher compensation and benefit costs of $0.7 million, partially offset by lower restructuring charges in the current year of $0.6 million.

Conference Call

A teleconference hosted by Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s vice president, interim chief financial officer and treasurer, and controller and chief accounting officer will be held today, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review these financial results. To participate in the teleconference, please call 844-239-5278 (international 574-990-1017) approximately ten minutes prior to the conference time. The participant passcode is 4590999. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will be speaking on behalf of the Company and anticipate the call (including Q&A) to last approximately 45 minutes.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed directly at the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com . Conference call replay will be available after that time at the same link or by dialing 855-859-2056, passcode 4590999.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, earnings guidance, the Company’s restructuring plan and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies and prospects. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “look forward” and similar expressions in this press release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: whether the anticipated pre-tax restructuring charges will be sufficient to address all anticipated restructuring costs, including related to employee separation, facilities consolidation, inventory write-down and other asset impairments; whether the expected cost savings from the restructuring will ultimately be obtained in the amount and during the period anticipated; whether the restructuring in the affected areas will be sufficient to build a more cost efficient, focused, higher margin enterprise with higher returns for the Company's shareholders; the impact of the Company’s debt service obligations and restrictive debt covenants; the Company’s end-use markets are cyclical; the Company depends upon a selected base of industries and customers; a significant portion of the Company’s business depends upon U.S. Government defense spending; the Company is subject to extensive regulation and audit by the Defense Contract Audit Agency; contracts with some of the Company’s customers contain provisions which give the its customers a variety of rights that are unfavorable to the Company; further consolidation in the aerospace industry could adversely affect the Company’s business and financial results; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the projected benefits of such businesses; the Company relies on its suppliers to meet the quality and delivery expectations of its customers; the Company uses estimates when bidding on fixed-price contracts which estimates could change and result in adverse effects on its financial results; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the impact of existing and future accounting standards and tax rules and regulations; environmental liabilities could adversely affect the Company’s financial results; cyber security attacks, internal system or service failures may adversely impact the Company’s business and operations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release, October 30, 2019, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov, at various SEC reference facilities in the United States and through the Company’s website).

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes interest expense, income tax expense [benefit], depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and inventory purchase accounting adjustments).

The Company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company’s actual and forecasted operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company discloses different non-GAAP financial measures in order to provide greater transparency and to help the Company’s investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare Ducommun’s results to its previously reported results. The non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses may not be comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other companies. We define backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. The majority of the LTAs do not meet the definition of a contract under ASC 606 and thus, the backlog amount disclosed herein is greater than the remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606. Backlog is subject to delivery delays or program cancellations, which are beyond our control. Backlog is affected by timing differences in the placement of customer orders and tends to be concentrated in several programs to a greater extent than our net revenues. Backlog in industrial markets tends to be of a shorter duration and is generally fulfilled within a three month period. As a result of these factors, trends in our overall level of backlog may not be indicative of trends in our future net revenues.

CONTACTS:

Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, 657.335.3665 Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, cwitty@darrowir.com

[Financial Tables Follow]

DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) September 28,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,381 $ 10,263 Restricted cash 361 — Accounts receivable, net 77,002 67,819 Contract assets 102,475 86,665 Inventories 109,848 101,125 Production cost of contracts 10,704 11,679 Other current assets 5,947 6,531 ﻿Total Current Assets 312,718 284,082 Property and equipment, Net 112,597 107,045 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,602 — Goodwill 136,057 136,057 Intangibles, net 103,977 112,092 Non-current deferred income taxes 313 308 Other assets 5,290 5,155 Total Assets $ 689,554 $ 644,739 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 78,310 $ 69,274 Contract liabilities 11,850 17,145 Accrued and other liabilities 37,701 37,786 Operating lease liabilities 2,915 — Current portion of long-term debt 2,281 2,330 Total Current Liabilities 133,057 126,535 Long-term debt 222,600 228,868 Non-current operating lease liabilities 17,156 — Non-current deferred income taxes 18,107 18,070 Other long-term liabilities 14,855 14,441 Total Liabilities 405,775 387,914 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 116 114 Additional paid-in capital 86,828 83,712 Retained earnings 203,682 180,356 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,847 ) (7,357 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 283,779 256,825 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 689,554 $ 644,739





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 Net Revenues $ 181,101 $ 159,842 $ 534,162 $ 465,124 Cost of Sales 142,774 128,726 422,076 375,225 Gross Profit 38,327 31,116 112,086 89,899 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 23,724 20,956 71,031 61,476 Restructuring Charges — 3,373 — 10,784 Operating Income 14,603 6,787 41,055 17,639 Interest Expense (4,363 ) (2,497 ) (13,140 ) (9,159 ) Income Before Taxes 10,240 4,290 27,915 8,480 Income Tax Expense 1,937 119 4,325 118 Net Income $ 8,303 $ 4,171 $ 23,590 $ 8,362 Earnings Per Share Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.37 $ 2.05 $ 0.73 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.36 $ 2.00 $ 0.72 Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Basic 11,551 11,404 11,501 11,382 Diluted 11,794 11,683 11,784 11,639 Gross Profit % 21.2 % 19.5 % 21.0 % 19.3 % SG&A % 13.1 % 13.1 % 13.3 % 13.2 % Operating Income % 8.1 % 4.3 % 7.7 % 3.8 % Net Income % 4.6 % 2.6 % 4.4 % 1.8 % Effective Tax Rate 18.9 % 2.8 % 15.5 % 1.4 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended %

Change September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 %

of Net Revenues

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2018 %

Change September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 %

of Net Revenues

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2018 Net Revenues Electronic Systems 5.7 % $ 90,588 $ 85,696 50.0 % 53.6 % 4.5 % $ 264,045 $ 252,606 49.4 % 54.3 % Structural Systems 22.1 % 90,513 74,146 50.0 % 46.4 % 27.1 % 270,117 212,518 50.6 % 45.7 % Total Net Revenues 13.3 % $ 181,101 $ 159,842 100.0 % 100.0 % 14.8 % $ 534,162 $ 465,124 100.0 % 100.0 % Segment Operating Income Electronic Systems $ 9,657 $ 9,050 10.7 % 10.6 % $ 28,750 $ 23,463 10.9 % 9.3 % Structural Systems 12,877 3,963 14.2 % 5.3 % 35,199 13,380 13.0 % 6.3 % 22,534 13,013 63,949 36,843 Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) (7,931 ) (6,226 ) (4.4 )% (3.9 )% (22,894 ) (19,204 ) (4.3 )% (4.1 )% Total Operating Income $ 14,603 $ 6,787 8.1 % 4.3 % $ 41,055 $ 17,639 7.7 % 3.8 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronic Systems Operating Income $ 9,657 $ 9,050 $ 28,750 $ 23,463 Depreciation and Amortization 3,569 3,707 10,602 11,022 Restructuring Charges — 1,150 — 2,406 13,226 13,907 14.6 % 16.2 % 39,352 36,891 14.9 % 14.6 % Structural Systems Operating Income 12,877 3,963 35,199 13,380 Depreciation and Amortization 3,350 2,576 9,750 7,510 Restructuring Charges — 1,612 — 6,748 Inventory Purchase Accounting Adjustments — 293 — 622 16,227 8,444 17.9 % 11.4 % 44,949 28,260 16.6 % 13.3 % Corporate General and Administrative Expenses(1) Operating loss (7,931 ) (6,226 ) (22,894 ) (19,204 ) Depreciation and Amortization 73 37 399 103 Stock-Based Compensation Expense 2,051 1,299 5,322 3,414 Restructuring Charges — 611 — 1,798 (5,807 ) (4,279 ) (17,173 ) (13,889 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,646 $ 18,072 13.1 % 11.3 % $ 67,128 $ 51,262 12.6 % 11.0 % Capital Expenditures Electronic Systems $ 1,768 $ 879 $ 4,820 $ 5,091 Structural Systems 2,747 3,935 10,108 6,565 Corporate Administration — 185 — 375 Total Capital Expenditures $ 4,515 $ 4,999 $ 14,928 $ 12,031

(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 %

of Net Revenues

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 %

of Net Revenues

2019 %

of Net Revenues

2018 GAAP Operating income $ 14,603 $ 6,787 $ 41,055 $ 17,639 GAAP Operating income - Electronic Systems $ 9,657 $ 9,050 $ 28,750 $ 23,463 Adjustments: Restructuring charges — 1,150 — 2,406 Adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems 9,657 10,200 10.7 % 11.9 % 28,750 25,869 10.9 % 10.2 % GAAP Operating income - Structural Systems 12,877 3,963 35,199 13,380 Adjustments: Restructuring charges — 1,612 — 6,748 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments — 293 — 622 Adjusted operating income - Structural Systems 12,877 5,868 14.2 % 7.9 % 35,199 20,750 13.0 % 9.8 % GAAP Operating loss - Corporate (7,931 ) (6,226 ) (22,894 ) (19,204 ) Adjustment: Restructuring charges — 611 — 1,798 Adjusted operating loss - Corporate (7,931 ) (5,615 ) (22,894 ) (17,406 ) Total adjustments — 3,666 — 11,574 Adjusted operating income $ 14,603 $ 10,453 8.1 % 6.5 % $ 41,055 $ 29,213 7.7 % 6.3 %





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS AND EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP To Non-GAAP Earnings September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 GAAP Net income $ 8,303 $ 4,171 $ 23,590 $ 8,362 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) — 2,800 — 9,090 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) — 243 — 516 Total adjustments — 3,043 — 9,606 Adjusted net income $ 8,303 $ 7,214 $ 23,590 $ 17,968





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP Earnings Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 September 28,

2019 September 29,

2018 GAAP Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) $ 0.70 $ 0.36 $ 2.00 $ 0.72 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (1) — 0.24 — 0.78 Inventory purchase accounting adjustments (1) — 0.02 — 0.04 Total adjustments — 0.26 — 0.82 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.62 $ 2.00 $ 1.54 Shares used for adjusted diluted EPS 11,794 11,683 11,784 11,639

(1) Includes effective tax rate of 17.0% for 2018 adjustments.





DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP BACKLOG* BY REPORTING SEGMENT

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) (In thousands) September 28,

2019 December 31,

2018 Consolidated Ducommun Military and space $ 372,492 $ 339,443 Commercial aerospace 429,368 487,232 Industrial 33,314 37,774 Total $ 835,174 $ 864,449 Electronic Systems Military and space $ 255,769 $ 241,196 Commercial aerospace 68,100 48,032 Industrial 33,314 37,774 Total $ 357,183 $ 327,002 Structural Systems Military and space $ 116,723 $ 98,247 Commercial aerospace 361,268 439,200 Total $ 477,991 $ 537,447

* The Company defines backlog as potential revenue and is based on customer placed purchase orders and long-term agreements (“LTAs”) with firm fixed price and expected delivery dates of 24 months or less. Backlog as of as of September 28, 2019 was $835.2 million compared to $864.4 million as of December 31, 2018. Under ASC 606, the Company defines remaining performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The remaining performance obligations disclosed under ASC 606 were $682.2 million.







