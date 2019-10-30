President defends more freedom of expression

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 30 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, Wednesday, in Luanda, defended the need to maintain and deepen the exercise of freedom of expression and the press, achieved in recent years.,

The Head of State was speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the new media minister, Nuno dos Anjos Caldas Albino, and the new ambassadors to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Norther Ireland, Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, and to the Republic of Poland, Feliciano António dos Santos, appointed on Monday.

The Head of State also recommended to the new media minister to work towards defending the state institutions in general. To the new ambassadors of Angola in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, João Lourenço warned for the need to work to deepen bilateral ties of friendship and cooperation.

Regarding the United Kingdom of Great Britain, a state with considerable industrial development, the Head of State highlighted the collaboration of the authorities of that country in the recovery of Angolan assets, which he considered to be an exemplary stance that has helped the Angolan authorities in this field.

As for Poland, João Lourenço recalled that this country has a remarkable presence in Angola and highlighted the excellent relations between the two countries.

Also in the Presidential Palace, in another inaugural ceremony, was the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Joel Leonardo, to whom the Head of State reaffirmed the importance of the fight against corruption in the country.

He underlined that the country is on a real crusade against crime, particularly corruption, and everyone's contribution to the success of this challenge is needed.

“Civil society, political power, the public prosecutor and the courts have done their part,” said President João Lourenço.

In this wake, the Head of State said he hopes that the new Chief Justice of the Supreme Court will be able to live up to the expectations that society has created regarding the fight against corruption.

Commitment

In the first statement to the press, the new media minister said he would work with the main organs of the sector to strengthen and expand freedom of expression and improve the state's institutional communication.

For his part, Ambassador Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda highlighted the strengthening of cooperation, with emphasis on economic diplomacy, as one of the pillars of the mission in the European country.

The Angolan ambassador to Poland pointed to projects related to the education and fisheries sectors as the focus for the development of bilateral cooperation.

