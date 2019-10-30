Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Third Quarter 2019 Operating and Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) (“Mid-Con Energy” or the “Partnership”) announced today its operating and financial results for third quarter 2019.



“We significantly increased our development efforts during the third quarter of 2019,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Olmstead. “The capital spent was primarily focused on de-risking our long-term development opportunities in Oklahoma and Wyoming, as well as injection progress at our Pine Tree unit in Wyoming. We drilled and cored two wells in some of our recently acquired assets in Oklahoma that signal the opportunity for new waterfloods in those properties. Operationally, we were able to keep production largely flat from the previous quarter while focusing on de-risking development opportunities. Expenses were higher than forecasted due to some unexpected costs that we believe to be one-time in nature. Going forward, we expect to continue reducing debt, while focusing on increasing production and reserves through organic development opportunities, all out of cash flow from operations.”

HIGHLIGHTS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS – Quarter ended September 30, 2019

Net income was $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Generated positive cash flows from operating activities for the third quarter of 2019 of $5.9 million.

Continued to reduce outstanding borrowings on our revolving credit facility by $1.0 million during third quarter 2019.

Unitization of our Wyoming waterflood project was formally approved in the third quarter of 2019. First injection was achieved in the second quarter of 2019 and expansion of the waterflood continued in the third quarter with additional wells being converted to injection and activation planned for the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter of 2019, the Partnership: drilled two wells in two fields in Oklahoma; returned 40 wells to production in Oklahoma (27 of these wells were acquired in the second quarter of 2019); executed five re-stimulations and returned five wells to active water injection in our Wyoming assets. Results of our completed third quarter capital 2019 projects are currently being evaluated for the purpose of high grading and further refining our future capital plans.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Production for third quarter 2019 averaged 3,543 Boe/d, which was comparable to 3,538 Boe/d in the second quarter of 2019. Commodity pricing decreased during the third quarter 2019 as the average realized oil price after derivatives was $52.05 versus $55.20 per barrel in second quarter 2019.

Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) were $8.3 million ($25.44 per Boe) compared to $7.6 million ($23.56 per Boe) in the second quarter of 2019. The majority of the increase was due to the recently acquired properties in Oklahoma and is expected to be non-recurring as it relates to assimilating those properties in the Partnership’s portfolio.

The Partnership spent $4.3 million on capital expenditures during the third quarter of 2019. The increased capital spend was related to drilling two new wells in central Oklahoma, re-completion programs in House Creek and Worland, both located in Wyoming, continued progress on the Pine Tree waterflood project in Wyoming and returning 40 wells to production status in Northeast Oklahoma. The capital spend from most of these projects will continue into fourth quarter 2019.

The decrease in oil and natural gas revenues and the increase in LOE lowered third quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) to $4.4 million from $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. During the third quarter, the Partnership continued to lower debt by $1.0 million to $65.0 million outstanding as of September 30, 2019. As of October 25, 2019, debt outstanding was $67.0 million.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the related disclosure and reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA included in this press release.

HEDGING SUMMARY

Mid-Con Energy enters into various commodity derivative contracts intended to achieve more predictable cash flows by reducing the Partnership’s exposure to short-term fluctuations in oil prices. We believe this risk management strategy will serve to secure a portion of our revenues and, by retaining some opportunity to participate in upward price movements, may also enable us to realize higher revenues during periods when prices rise.

As of September 30, 2019, the following table reflects volumes of Mid-Con Energy’s production hedged by commodity derivative contracts, with the corresponding prices at which the production is hedged:

Weighted Weighted Weighted Differential Average Fixed Average Floor Average Total Bbls Period Covered Fixed Price Price Price Ceiling Price Hedged/day Index Swaps - 2019 $ — $ 56.05 $ — $ — 1,664 NYMEX-WTI Swaps - 2019 $ (20.15 ) $ — $ — $ — 150 WCS-CRUDE-OIL Swaps - 2020 $ — $ 55.81 $ — $ — 1,931 NYMEX-WTI Swaps - 2021 $ — $ 55.78 $ — $ — 672 NYMEX-WTI Collars - 2021 $ — $ — $ 52.00 $ 58.80 672 NYMEX-WTI

FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE



The following outlook is subject to all the cautionary statements and limitations described under the “Forward-Looking Statements” caption at the end of this press release. These estimates and assumptions reflect management’s best judgment based on current and anticipated market conditions and other factors. Although we believe such estimates and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently uncertain and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control.

Guidance as of October 30, 2019 FY 2019 Net production (Boe/d)(1) 3,500 - 3,600 Lease operating expenses per Boe $22.00 - $24.00 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of total revenue) 8.00% - 9.00% Estimated capital expenditures $11.0 MM (1) Production volumes in Boe equivalents calculated at a rate of six Mcf per Bbl.

THIRD QUARTER 2019 CONFERENCE CALL



As announced on October 24, 2019, Mid-Con Energy’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Interested parties are invited to participate via telephone by dialing 1-877-847-5946 (Conference ID: 6689305) at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call, or via webcast by clicking on "Events & Presentations” in the investor relations section of the Mid-Con Energy website at www.midconenergypartners.com . A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 7, 2019, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (Conference ID: 6689305). Additionally, a webcast archive will be available at www.midconenergypartners.com .

ABOUT MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

Mid-Con Energy is a publicly held Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2011 to own, acquire and develop producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on Enhanced Oil Recovery. Mid-Con Energy’s core areas of operation are located primarily in Oklahoma and Wyoming. For more information, please visit Mid-Con Energy’s website at www.midconenergypartners.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” — that is, statements related to future, not past, events within meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “goal,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “continue,” “might,” “potential,” “scheduled,” “pursue,” “target,” “will” and the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties and ultimately may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements due to a number of factors including but not limited to volatility of commodity prices; revision to oil and natural gas reserves estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; effectiveness of risk management activities; business strategies; future financial and operating results; ability to replace the reserves we produce through acquisitions and the development of our properties; future capital requirements and availability of financing; realized oil and natural gas prices; production volumes; lease operating expenses; general and administrative expenses; cash flow and liquidity; availability of production equipment; availability of oil field labor; capital expenditures; availability and terms of capital; marketing of oil and natural gas; general economic conditions; competition in the oil and natural gas industry; environmental liabilities; compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; and any other risks and uncertainties discussed in our Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC.

Mid-Con Energy undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and our SEC filings. Please see the risks and uncertainties detailed in the “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in other documents and reports we file from time to time with the SEC.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except number of units) (Unaudited) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 467 $ 467 Accounts receivable 5,243 4,194 Derivative financial instruments 2,133 5,666 Prepaid expenses 237 118 Assets held for sale 430 430 Total current assets 8,510 10,875 Property and equipment Oil and natural gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 261,411 379,441 Unproved properties 3,563 2,928 Other property and equipment 1,360 427 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (74,426 ) (175,948 ) Total property and equipment, net 191,908 206,848 Derivative financial instruments 3,630 2,418 Other assets 995 1,563 Total assets $ 205,043 $ 221,704 LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED UNITS AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable Trade $ 187 $ 141 Related parties 5,678 3,732 Accrued liabilities 449 2,024 Other current liabilities 422 — Total current liabilities 6,736 5,897 Long-term debt 65,000 93,000 Other long-term liabilities 567 47 Asset retirement obligations 30,534 26,001 Commitments and contingencies Class A convertible preferred units - 11,627,906 issued and outstanding, respectively 22,642 21,715 Class B convertible preferred units - 9,803,921 issued and outstanding, respectively 14,780 14,635 Equity, per accompanying statements General partner (702 ) (786 ) Limited partners - 30,824,291 and 30,436,124 units issued and outstanding, respectively 65,486 61,195 Total equity 64,784 60,409 Total liabilities, convertible preferred units and equity $ 205,043 $ 221,704





Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Oil sales $ 15,468 $ 18,765 $ 46,854 $ 49,240 Natural gas sales 283 380 930 812 Other operating revenues 271 320 983 320 Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 5,730 (6,358 ) (3,072 ) (19,240 ) Total revenues 21,752 13,107 45,695 31,132 Operating costs and expenses Lease operating expenses 8,293 6,246 22,710 15,895 Production and ad valorem taxes 1,333 1,565 4,084 3,803 Other operating expenses 536 288 1,426 288 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties 180 — 384 9,710 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,559 4,812 8,026 11,646 Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — 10 — 195 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 423 404 1,168 748 General and administrative 1,404 1,494 6,414 4,746 Total operating costs and expenses 14,728 14,819 44,212 47,031 (Loss) gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net — (1 ) 9,692 (389 ) Income (loss) from operations 7,024 (1,713 ) 11,175 (16,288 ) Other (expense) income Interest income 1 1 10 3 Interest expense (1,175 ) (1,620 ) (4,019 ) (4,369 ) Other income 4 20 53 20 Gain on sale of other assets 123 — 123 — (Loss) gain on settlements of asset retirement obligations (16 ) (37 ) (72 ) 12 Total other expense (1,063 ) (1,636 ) (3,905 ) (4,334 ) Net income (loss) 5,961 (3,349 ) 7,270 (20,622 ) Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders 1,166 1,148 3,472 3,303 Less: General partner's interest in net income (loss) 69 (39 ) 84 (243 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 4,726 $ (4,458 ) $ 3,714 $ (23,682 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) per unit Basic $ 0.15 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.78 ) Diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.78 ) Weighted average limited partner units outstanding Limited partner units (basic) 30,811 30,392 30,743 30,292 Limited partner units (diluted) 53,189 30,392 53,142 30,292





Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 7,270 $ (20,622 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation, depletion and amortization 8,026 11,646 Debt issuance costs amortization 533 503 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 1,168 748 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties 384 9,710 Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — 195 Loss (gain) on settlements of asset retirement obligations 72 (12 ) Cash paid for settlements of asset retirement obligations (96 ) (102 ) Mark to market on derivatives Loss on derivatives, net 3,072 19,240 Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (750 ) (5,988 ) Cash premiums paid for derivatives — (200 ) (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (9,692 ) 389 Gain on sale of other assets (123 ) — Non-cash equity-based compensation 577 670 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (1,246 ) (3,109 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (84 ) (76 ) Accounts payable - trade and accrued liabilities (226 ) 689 Accounts payable - related parties 1,537 2,452 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,422 16,133 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (3,296 ) (21,626 ) Additions to oil and natural gas properties (9,363 ) (6,072 ) Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties 32,514 1,163 Proceeds from sale of other assets 123 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 19,978 (26,535 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from line of credit 8,000 20,000 Payments on line of credit (36,000 ) (23,000 ) Debt issuance costs — (651 ) Proceeds from sale of Class B convertible preferred units, net of offering costs — 14,847 Distributions to Class A convertible preferred units (1,500 ) (2,000 ) Distributions to Class B convertible preferred units (900 ) (500 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (30,400 ) 8,696 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents — (1,706 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 467 1,832 Ending cash and cash equivalents $ 467 $ 126





Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Production, Prices, and Unit Costs per Boe (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, % % 2019 2018 Change Change 2019 2018 Change Change Production Volumes Oil (MBbls) 294 309 (15 ) (5%) 877 798 79 10% Natural gas (MMcf) 193 139 54 39% 498 317 181 57% Total (MBoe) 326 332 (6 ) (2%) 960 851 109 13% Average daily net production (Boe/d) 3,543 3,609 (66 ) (2%) 3,516 3,117 399 13% Average sales price Oil (per Bbl) Sales price $ 52.61 $ 60.73 $ (8.12 ) (13%) $ 53.43 $ 61.7 $ (8.27 ) (13%) Effect of net settlements on matured derivative instruments $ (0.56 ) $ (8.69 ) $ 8.13 94% $ (0.86 ) $ (7.75 ) $ 6.89 89% Realized oil price after derivatives $ 52.05 $ 52.04 $ 0.01 0% $ 52.57 $ 53.95 $ (1.38 ) (3%) Natural gas (per Mcf) $ 1.47 $ 2.73 $ (1.26 ) (46%) $ 1.87 $ 2.56 $ (0.69 ) (27%) Average unit costs per Boe Lease operating expenses $ 25.44 $ 18.81 $ 6.63 35% $ 23.66 $ 18.68 $ 4.98 27% Production and ad valorem taxes $ 4.09 $ 4.71 $ (0.62 ) (13%) $ 4.25 $ 4.47 $ (0.22 ) (5%) Depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 7.85 $ 14.49 $ (6.64 ) (46%) $ 8.36 $ 13.69 $ (5.33 ) (39%) General and administrative expenses $ 4.31 $ 4.5 $ (0.19 ) (4%) $ 6.68 $ 5.58 $ 1.1 20%

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE



This press release, the financial tables and other supplemental information include “Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) measure used by our management to describe financial performance with external users of our financial statements. The Partnership believes the Non-GAAP financial measure described above is useful to investors because this measurement is used by many companies in its industry as a measurement of financial performance and is commonly employed by financial analysts and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership and to compare the financial performance of the Partnership with the performance of other publicly traded partnerships within its industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus (minus):

Interest expense, net;

Depreciation, depletion and amortization;

Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations;

(Gain) loss on derivatives, net;

Cash settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net;

Cash premiums received (paid) for derivatives, net;

Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties;

Non-cash equity-based compensation;

(Gain) loss on sale of other assets;

(Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net; and

Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP and subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Net income (loss) $ 5,961 $ 5,097 $ (3,349 ) Interest expense, net 1,174 1,228 1,619 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,559 2,369 4,812 Accretion of discount on asset retirement obligations 423 417 404 Impairment of proved oil and natural gas properties 180 204 — Dry holes and abandonments of unproved properties — — 10 (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (5,730 ) (3,396 ) 6,358 Cash settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (164 ) (729 ) (2,483 ) Cash premiums paid for derivatives — — (200 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation 121 122 303 Gain on sales of other assets (123 ) — — (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties, net — (223 ) 1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,401 $ 5,089 $ 7,475

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

IR@midcon-energy.com

(918) 743-7575



