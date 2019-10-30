Donegal Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Pa., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2019.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11:00AM Eastern Time. You may listen to the webcast of this conference call by accessing the event link at http://investors.donegalgroup.com . A replay of the conference call will also be available via the Company’s website.

Significant financial highlights included:

Net income of $5.2 million, or 18 cents per diluted Class A share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million, or 4 cents per diluted Class A share, for the third quarter of 2018

Net income of $33.0 million, or $1.17 per diluted Class A share, for the first nine months of 2019, compared to a net loss of $17.8 million, or 64 cents per Class A share, for the first nine months of 2018

Net premiums earned of $189.8 million for the third quarter of 2019 increased 1.2% compared to the prior-year third quarter

Net premiums written 1 of $183.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 0.4% compared to the prior-year third quarter

of $183.9 million for the third quarter of 2019 decreased 0.4% compared to the prior-year third quarter Combined ratio of 100.6% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 105.2% for the prior-year third quarter

Book value per share of $15.46 at September 30, 2019, compared to $14.05 at year-end 2018

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income Statement Data Net premiums earned $ 189,821 $ 187,662 1.2 % $ 566,658 $ 555,140 2.1 % Investment income, net 7,390 6,620 11.6 21,728 19,341 12.3 Net investment (losses) gains (369 ) 3,464 NM 19,294 4,062 375.0 Total revenues 198,010 199,904 (0.9 ) 611,513 585,022 4.5 Net income (loss) 5,186 1,206 330.0 32,998 (17,762 ) NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss)1 5,708 (917 ) NM 16,561 (19,025 ) NM Per Share Data Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.04 350.0 % $ 1.17 $ (0.64 ) NM Net income (loss) – Class B 0.16 0.04 300.0 1.06 (0.59 ) NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class A (diluted) 0.20 (0.03 ) NM 0.59 (0.68 ) NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class B 0.18 (0.03 ) NM 0.53 (0.63 ) NM Book value 15.46 14.68 5.3 15.46 14.68 5.3 %

1The “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this release defines and reconciles data that the Company prepares on an accounting basis other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

2Not meaningful.

Management Commentary

Kevin G. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Donegal Group Inc., noted, “We were pleased with the improvement in our results for the third quarter of 2019, adding to the solid results we reported for the first half of the year. Donegal Group generated net income of $0.18 per diluted Class A share for the third quarter of 2019, a significant increase compared to the results for the comparable period in 2018.”

Mr. Burke continued, “We continue to see favorable market opportunities to grow our commercial business segment, observing positive trends in each of our lines. For the third quarter of 2019, we achieved 13.2% growth in our commercial lines net premiums written compared to the prior-year quarter, with commercial premiums accounting for 51.4% of our quarterly net premiums written. That growth resulted from a combination of new business accounts, renewal pricing increases and reduced reinsurance premiums.

“Our personal line net premiums written during the third quarter of 2019 decreased 11.6% as we continue to focus on improving profitability within that segment. We have previously outlined our strategic plans, which include reducing our exposures in certain unprofitable personal lines markets while implementing renewal price increases and tightening our underwriting guidelines. We continue to make progress toward our goal of obtaining a profitable balance of commercial and personal lines business.”

Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented on the third quarter underwriting results, “Our commercial lines insurance segment generated a statutory combined ratio1 of 97.9% during the third quarter of 2019, driven primarily by favorable performance in our commercial multi-peril and workers’ compensation lines of business. While weather-related loss activity was lower than our historical average for the third quarter, the performance of our personal lines insurance segment continued to fall short of our targeted level of underwriting profitability. Our expense ratio was relatively stable at 30.5% for the third quarter of 2019. Overall, our combined ratio was 100.6% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 105.2% for the prior-year quarter. We remain focused on strategic and tactical initiatives to position our book of business to deliver solid profitability over time.”

Mr. Burke concluded, “Our net income for the first nine months of 2019, which included a gain on the March 2019 sale of Donegal Financial Services Corporation, and unrealized gains within our available-for-sale fixed-maturity portfolio during the period contributed to an increase in our book value to $15.46 at September 30, 2019, compared to $14.05 at December 31, 2018. We remain committed to our goal of generating consistent favorable returns to fund dividends to our stockholders and increase our book value over the long term.”

Insurance Operations

Donegal Group is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in three Mid-Atlantic states (Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania), three New England states (Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont), six Southern states (Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia) and eight Midwestern states (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin). Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (dollars in thousands) Net Premiums Earned Personal lines $ 91,497 $ 103,410 (11.5 %) $ 282,065 $ 304,111 (7.2 %) Commercial lines 98,324 84,252 16.7 284,593 251,029 13.4 Total net premiums earned $ 189,821 $ 187,662 1.2 % $ 566,658 $ 555,140 2.1 % Net Premiums Written Personal lines: Automobile $ 51,991 $ 62,502 (16.8 %) $ 164,214 $ 193,919 (15.3 %) Homeowners 32,461 34,562 (6.1 ) 90,174 96,149 (6.2 ) Other 4,930 4,009 23.0 15,568 10,203 52.6 Total personal lines 89,382 101,073 (11.6 ) 269,956 300,271 (10.1 ) Commercial lines: Automobile 28,702 25,242 13.7 94,249 83,345 13.1 Workers' compensation 25,875 25,039 3.3 88,291 84,735 4.2 Commercial multi-peril 32,708 28,049 16.6 106,002 89,944 17.9 Other 7,203 5,115 40.8 23,090 17,428 32.5 Total commercial lines 94,488 83,445 13.2 311,632 275,452 13.1 Total net premiums written $ 183,870 $ 184,518 (0.4 %) $ 581,588 $ 575,723 1.0 %

Net Premiums Written

The 0.4% decrease in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018, as shown in the table above, represents 13.2% growth in commercial lines net premiums written, offset by an 11.6% decrease in personal lines net premiums written for the reasons we describe below. The $648,000 decline in net premiums written for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 included:

$11.0 million increase in commercial lines premiums that we attribute primarily to new commercial accounts our insurance subsidiaries have written throughout their operating regions, a continuation of renewal premium increases and lower reinsurance premiums.

$11.7 million decline in personal lines premiums that we attribute to net attrition as a result of underwriting measures our insurance subsidiaries implemented to slow new policy growth and to increase pricing on renewal policies, as well as the non-renewal of unprofitable personal lines business in seven states, partially offset by premium rate increases our insurance subsidiaries have implemented over the past four quarters and lower reinsurance premiums.

Underwriting Performance

We evaluate the performance of our commercial lines and personal lines segments primarily based upon the underwriting results of our insurance subsidiaries as determined under statutory accounting practices. The following table presents comparative details with respect to the GAAP and statutory combined ratios for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP Combined Ratios (Total Lines) Loss ratio (non-weather) 61.6 % 63.7 % 60.8 % 68.5 % Loss ratio (weather-related) 7.3 11.3 7.2 9.5 Expense ratio 30.5 29.6 31.5 31.3 Dividend ratio 1.2 0.6 1.2 0.6 Combined ratio 100.6 % 105.2 % 100.7 % 109.9 % Statutory Combined Ratios Personal lines: Automobile 103.3 % 115.8 % 103.9 % 114.5 % Homeowners 109.4 110.3 106.0 112.0 Other 73.6 63.5 77.7 94.9 Total personal lines 103.9 111.5 103.3 113.0 Commercial lines: Automobile 113.9 114.6 114.3 133.7 Workers' compensation 85.4 83.6 82.0 86.6 Commercial multi-peril 98.7 96.0 94.4 101.2 Other 76.6 94.2 79.3 64.9 Total commercial lines 97.9 97.6 95.8 104.5 Total lines 100.8 % 105.2 % 99.5 % 109.0 %

Loss Ratio

For the third quarter of 2019, the loss ratio decreased to 68.9%, compared to 75.0% for the third quarter of 2018. Weather-related losses of approximately $13.9 million for the third quarter of 2019, or 7.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, decreased from $21.2 million, or 11.3 percentage points of the loss ratio, for the third quarter of 2018. Weather-related loss activity for the third quarter of 2019 was lower than our previous five-year average of $15.3 million for third quarter weather-related losses.

Large fire losses, which we define as individual fire losses in excess of $50,000, for the third quarter of 2019 were $7.8 million, or 4.1 percentage points of the loss ratio. That amount represented an increase compared to the large fire losses of $4.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, or 2.5 percentage points of the loss ratio. Both homeowners and commercial fire losses increased in the third quarter of 2019.

Net development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years did not have a material impact on the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2019. Our insurance subsidiaries experienced favorable development in workers’ compensation losses, partially offset by modest unfavorable development in commercial multi-peril losses for the third quarter of 2019. Development of reserves for losses incurred in prior accident years added 1.4 percentage points to the loss ratio for the third quarter of 2018.

The expense ratio was 30.5% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 29.6% for the third quarter of 2018. The Company attributes this increase to higher underwriting-based incentive costs for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the prior-year quarter.

Investment Operations

Donegal Group’s investment strategy is to generate an appropriate amount of after-tax income on its invested assets while minimizing credit risk through investment in high-quality securities. As a result, we had invested 94.4% of our consolidated investment portfolio in diversified, highly rated and marketable fixed-maturity securities at September 30, 2019.

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Amount % Amount % (dollars in thousands) Fixed maturities, at carrying value: U.S. Treasury securities and obligations of U.S. government corporations and agencies $ 110,930 10.3 % $ 120,432 11.7 % Obligations of states and political subdivisions 240,741 22.3 234,508 22.8 Corporate securities 302,435 28.0 264,843 25.7 Mortgage-backed securities 363,884 33.8 309,574 30.0 Total fixed maturities 1,017,990 94.4 929,357 90.2 Equity securities, at fair value 52,099 4.8 43,667 4.2 Investments in affiliates - 0.0 41,026 4.0 Short-term investments, at cost 8,626 0.8 16,749 1.6 Total investments $ 1,078,715 100.0 % $ 1,030,799 100.0 % Average investment yield 2.7 % 2.6 % Average tax-equivalent investment yield 2.9 % 2.8 % Average fixed-maturity duration (years) 4.1 4.4

Net investment income of $7.4 million for the third quarter of 2019 increased 11.6% compared to $6.6 million in net investment income for the third quarter of 2018. The increase in net investment income primarily reflected an increase in average invested assets compared to the prior-year third quarter.

Net investment losses of $369,000 for the third quarter of 2019 were primarily related to unrealized losses in the fair value of equity securities held at September 30, 2019. That amount compared to net investment gains of $3.5 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Net investment gains of $19.3 million for the first nine months of 2019 included $12.7 million from the March 2019 sale of Donegal Financial Services Corporation and $5.5 million related to unrealized gains in the fair value of equity securities held at September 30, 2019. Net investment gains of $4.1 million for the first nine months of 2018 resulted primarily from unrealized gains within our equity securities portfolio.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our consolidated financial statements on the basis of GAAP. Our insurance subsidiaries also prepare financial statements based on statutory accounting principles state insurance regulators prescribe or permit (“SAP”). In addition to using GAAP-based performance measurements, we also utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide value in managing our business and for comparison to the financial results of our peers. These non-GAAP measures are net premiums written, operating income or loss and statutory combined ratio.

Net premiums written and operating income or loss are non-GAAP financial measures investors in insurance companies commonly use. We define net premiums written as the amount of full-term premiums our insurance subsidiaries record for policies effective within a given period less premiums our insurance subsidiaries cede to reinsurers. We define operating income or loss as net income or loss excluding after-tax net investment gains or losses, after-tax restructuring charges and other significant non-recurring items. Because our calculation of operating income or loss may differ from similar measures other companies use, investors should exercise caution when comparing our measure of operating income or loss to the measure of other companies.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Net Premiums Earned to Net Premiums Written Net premiums earned $ 189,821 $ 187,662 1.2 % $ 566,658 $ 555,140 2.1 % Change in net unearned premiums (5,951 ) (3,144 ) 89.3 14,930 20,583 (27.5 ) Net premiums written $ 183,870 $ 184,518 (0.4 %) $ 581,588 $ 575,723 1.0 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to operating income (loss) for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Net income (loss) $ 5,186 $ 1,206 330.0 % $ 32,998 $ (17,762 ) NM Investment losses (gains) (after tax) 292 (2,286 ) NM (16,667 ) (2,681 ) 521.7 % Restructuring charge (after tax) - - - - 1,255 NM Other, net 230 163 41.1 230 163 41.1 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 5,708 $ (917 ) NM $ 16,561 $ (19,025 ) NM Per Share Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) Net income (loss) – Class A (diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.04 350.0 % $ 1.17 $ (0.64 ) NM Investment losses (gains) (after tax) 0.01 (0.08 ) NM (0.59 ) (0.09 ) 555.6 % Restructuring charge (after tax) - - - - 0.04 NM Other, net 0.01 0.01 - 0.01 0.01 - Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class A $ 0.20 $ (0.03 ) NM $ 0.59 $ (0.68 ) NM Net income (loss) – Class B $ 0.16 $ 0.04 300.0 % $ 1.06 $ (0.59 ) NM Investment losses (gains) (after tax) 0.01 (0.07 ) NM (0.54 ) (0.08 ) 575.0 % Restructuring charge (after tax) - - - - 0.04 NM Other, net 0.01 - NM 0.01 - NM Non-GAAP operating income (loss) – Class B $ 0.18 $ (0.03 ) NM $ 0.53 $ (0.63 ) NM

The statutory combined ratio is a non-GAAP standard measurement of underwriting profitability that is based upon amounts determined under SAP. The statutory combined ratio is the sum of:

the statutory loss ratio, which is the ratio of calendar-year incurred losses and loss expenses to premiums earned;

the statutory expense ratio, which is the ratio of expenses incurred for net commissions, premium taxes and underwriting expenses to premiums written; and

the statutory dividend ratio, which is the ratio of dividends to holders of workers’ compensation policies to premiums earned.

The statutory combined ratio does not reflect investment income, federal income taxes or other non-operating income or expense. A statutory combined ratio of less than 100% generally indicates underwriting profitability.

About the Company

Donegal Group is an insurance holding company. The insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group and Donegal Mutual Insurance Company conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group. Our Class A common stock and Class B common stock trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. We are focused on several primary strategies, including growing profitably in commercial lines, improving our financial performance, utilizing technology to improve our operational efficiency, strategically modernizing our business in order to achieve operational excellence and enhancing our market position to compete effectively.

Safe Harbor

We base all statements contained in this release that are not historic facts on our current expectations. These statements are forward-looking in nature (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially include: adverse and catastrophic weather events, our ability to maintain profitable operations, the adequacy of the loss and loss expense reserves of our insurance subsidiaries, business and economic conditions in the areas in which our insurance subsidiaries operate, interest rates, competition from various insurance and other financial businesses, terrorism, the availability and cost of reinsurance, legal and judicial developments, changes in regulatory requirements, our ability to integrate and manage successfully the insurance companies we may acquire from time to time and other risks we describe in the periodic reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements or to announce publicly the results of any revisions that we may make to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net premiums earned $ 189,821 $ 187,662 Investment income, net of expenses 7,390 6,620 Net investment (losses) gains (369 ) 3,464 Lease income 110 120 Installment payment fees 1,058 1,305 Equity in earnings of DFSC - 733 Total revenues 198,010 199,904 Net losses and loss expenses 130,743 140,726 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 31,304 31,110 Other underwriting expenses 26,517 24,529 Policyholder dividends 2,447 1,050 Interest 443 652 Other expenses, net 251 560 Total expenses 191,705 198,627 Income before income tax expense 6,305 1,277 Income tax expense 1,119 71 Net income $ 5,186 $ 1,206 Net income per common share: Class A - basic $ 0.19 $ 0.04 Class A - diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.04 Class B - basic and diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.04 Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Class A - basic 23,015,383 22,717,333 Class A - diluted 23,291,609 22,894,773 Class B - basic and diluted 5,576,775 5,576,775 Net premiums written $ 183,870 $ 184,518 Book value per common share at end of period $ 15.46 $ 14.68





Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited; in thousands, except share data) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Net premiums earned $ 566,658 $ 555,140 Investment income, net of expenses 21,728 19,341 Net investment gains 19,294 4,062 Lease income 334 366 Installment payment fees 3,204 3,960 Equity in earnings of DFSC 295 2,153 Total revenues 611,513 585,022 Net losses and loss expenses 385,361 433,063 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs 92,821 91,354 Other underwriting expenses 85,410 82,344 Policyholder dividends 6,766 3,566 Interest 1,312 1,682 Other expenses, net 1,156 1,604 Total expenses 572,826 613,613 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 38,687 (28,591 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,689 (10,829 ) Net income (loss) $ 32,998 $ (17,762 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Class A - basic $ 1.18 $ (0.64 ) Class A - diluted $ 1.17 $ (0.64 ) Class B - basic and diluted $ 1.06 $ (0.59 ) Supplementary Financial Analysts' Data Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Class A - basic 22,933,279 22,673,287 Class A - diluted 23,115,784 23,057,629 Class B - basic and diluted 5,576,775 5,576,775 Net premiums written $ 581,588 $ 575,723 Book value per common share at end of period $ 15.46 $ 14.68





Donegal Group Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments: Fixed maturities: Held to maturity, at amortized cost $ 458,889 $ 402,799 Available for sale, at fair value 559,101 526,558 Equity securities, at fair value 52,099 43,667 Investments in affiliates - 41,026 Short-term investments, at cost 8,626 16,749 Total investments 1,078,715 1,030,799 Cash 55,269 52,594 Premiums receivable 173,750 156,702 Reinsurance receivable 362,367 343,369 Deferred policy acquisition costs 63,686 60,615 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 141,958 135,380 Other assets 45,340 52,619 Total assets $ 1,921,085 $ 1,832,078 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Losses and loss expenses $ 864,534 $ 814,665 Unearned premiums 528,037 506,529 Accrued expenses 26,965 25,442 Borrowings under lines of credit 35,000 60,000 Subordinated debentures 5,000 5,000 Other liabilities 18,997 21,572 Total liabilities 1,478,533 1,433,208 Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock 261 258 Class B common stock 56 56 Additional paid-in capital 265,680 261,259 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 418 (14,228 ) Retained earnings 217,363 192,751 Treasury stock (41,226 ) (41,226 ) Total stockholders' equity 442,552 398,870 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,921,085 $ 1,832,078

For Further Information:

Jeffrey D. Miller, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (717) 426-1931

E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com



