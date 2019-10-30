Statement on ABA’s Letter Concerning Lawrence VanDyke’s Nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement may be attributed to Hiram Sasser, General Counsel for First Liberty Institute:



“The American Bar Association’s subversive attack on Lawrence VanDyke should shock all Americans. This eleventh-hour attack and attempted character assassination of a brilliant lawyer was spearheaded by VanDyke’s former political opponent, and it should be rejected without further consideration. VanDyke defended America’s most cherished freedoms—including the dignity of the individual and the freedoms of speech, religion, and more—as a public servant and in private practice. Anyone who validates the ABA’s political smears is woefully ignorant of VanDyke’s qualifications and professionalism.”

