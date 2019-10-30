SECU Foundation Sponsors Awards Ceremony Honoring State Government Employees

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials from State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) and the SECU Foundation joined family members, friends, and peers of nine state employees who were honored with a Governor’s Award for Excellence during a special ceremony held at the North Carolina Museum of History. Award recipients were nominated for the commendation by their peers in recognition of their extraordinary accomplishments and dedicated service to the people and State of North Carolina. SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson spoke briefly to guests during Tuesday’s event, which was hosted by the Office of State Human Resources and sponsored by the member-funded SECU Foundation.



Mr. Brinson noted, “North Carolina’s state government employees are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of their fellow citizens and local communities every day, and they do so with great passion and a deep commitment. Their leadership and excellence in service truly reflect the cooperative spirit of helping others, the same philosophy on which State Employees’ Credit Union and the SECU Foundation were founded – ‘People Helping People®.’ We are delighted to sponsor the awards ceremony and share SECU members’ support and tremendous appreciation for the contributions of these individuals.”

“Dedicated service going above and beyond the call of duty is the theme of this year’s award winners,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Some saved taxpayer dollars and some have saved lives. We honor them all today for their commitment to improving North Carolina communities.”

Recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Awards for Excellence were presented an Award in one of the following categories: Customer Service, Efficiency and Innovation, Human Relations, Outstanding State Government Service, Public Service, and Safety and Heroism. Honorees included:

Customer Service – Mindy Coleman (Department of Health and Human Services); Efficiency and Innovation – Tim Bucknall (University of North Carolina at Greensboro), Steven King (Department of Health and Human Services, Broughton Hospital); Human Relations – Martha Brown (Department of Health and Human Services, Cherry Hospital); Outstanding State Government Service – Susan Kansagra (Department of Health and Human Services, Opioid Action Plan Development and Implementation); Public Service – Ed Mussler (Department of Environmental Quality), Ann Somers (University of North Carolina at Greensboro), Jack Waters (University of North Carolina School of the Arts); Safety and Heroism – Trooper Daniel Harrell (Department of Public Safety).

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 82 years. The Credit Union also offers a diversified line of financial advisory services including retirement and education planning, tax preparation, insurance, trust and estate planning services, and investments through its partners and affiliated entities. SECU serves over 2.4 million members through 267 branch offices, nearly 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, a website, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App. Members can also follow and subscribe to SECU on Facebook and YouTube. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of more than $169 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide. In addition to the website, highlights are also available on the SECU Foundation Instagram page.

Contact: Jama Campbell, Executive Director Office: 919-839-5562 | secufoundation@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18c426d4-dc26-4972-9fc4-d5caa0e62b2d

Award Ceremony SECU Foundation Board Chair Bob Brinson (far left) with Award recipients, WRAL news anchor Debra Morgan (center left), and Director of the Office of State Human Resources Barbara Gibson (center right).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.