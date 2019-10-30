ASE Foundation Announces Three E21 Research Grants for Clinician-Scientist and Engineering Partnerships

/EIN News/ -- Durham, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ASE Foundation, the American Society of Echocardiography (ASE), and the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine's (AIUM) Endowment for Education and Research are pleased to announce the funding of three, highly innovative research proposals, totaling almost $600,000 in supported research. Additional funding support for these grants was provided by the National Board of Echocardiography, Inc., Bracco, Inc., and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

The aim of the E21 Research Grant program is to promote research partnerships between clinician-scientists and engineering-scientists. These awards represent a mechanism to monetarily support daring research collaborations that aim to use engineering solutions to solve a relevant clinical problem in cardiovascular ultrasound. The E21 grants are not intended to entirely solve a clinical problem, but to lay the foundation that will lead to major advances in future patient care or clinical practice. The funding will allow investigators to make substantial progress over the next two years towards aims that can then be used for secondary high-level funding from extramural sources (NIH, DOD, etc.), or industry/investor funding.

E21 Research Grant recipients include:

Oliver Kripfgans, PhD , FAIUM , University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, for Bedside Cardiovascular Monitoring of Neonates with Patent Ductus Arteriosus

, , University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, for Babak Nazer, MD , Knight Cardiovascular Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, for Echocardiographic Optimization of Ultrasound Septal Reduction for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

, Knight Cardiovascular Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, for Patricia Pellikka, MD, FASE, Division of Cardiovascular Ultrasound, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, for DeepEcho: Echocardiogram Image Normalization Using Deep Learning for Detection and Prognostication of Heart Failure

When asked why these types of funding opportunities are important to the future of cardiovascular ultrasound, ASE Immediate Past President and Chair of the E21 Grant Review Committee Jonathan R. Lindner, MD, FACC, FASE, said, “Research partnerships between clinicians and engineers have been responsible for most of the major breakthroughs that have made echocardiography an indispensable part of cardiovascular medicine. Together with multiple stakeholders, ASE has led efforts to create and provide these E21 Research Awards to three pioneering clinician-engineer teams who will engage in a two year “high-risk, high-reward” research program to address the clinical gaps that face us today.”

This research support, catalyzed from the ASE/AIUM Tech Summit in February 2019, was created to foster additional innovation. AIUM President and Co-chair of the E21 Grant Review Committee J. Brian Fowlkes, PhD, FAIUM, added, “This grant program is an excellent example of how cooperative efforts among stakeholders in ultrasound can launch innovative research. We are excited to see where such clinician/scientist collaborations can foster translation of technologies to the benefit of our patients.”

About ASE

ASE is the Society for Cardiovascular Ultrasound ProfessionalsTM. Over 17,000 physicians, sonographers, nurses, veterinarians, and scientists are members of ASE, making it the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging and as such the leader and advocate, setting practice standards and guidelines for the field. The Society is committed to improving the practice of ultrasound and imaging of the heart and cardiovascular system for better patient outcomes. For more information about ASE, visit: ASEcho.org.

About ASE Foundation

The ASE Foundation (ASEF) is ASE’s charitable arm, helping to assure the viability and visibility of cardiovascular ultrasound. The ASE Foundation was created to provide support for initiatives, such as training scholarships and scientific research, not supported by membership dues. More information on research funded by ASEF can be found here. For more on ASEF visit: ASEFoundation.org.

About AIUM and EER

The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM) is a multidisciplinary medical association of more than 9000 physicians, sonographers, scientists, students, and other health care providers. Established in the early 1950s, the AIUM is dedicated to advancing the safe and effective use of ultrasound in medicine through professional and public education, research, development of guidelines, and accreditation. The Endowment for Education and Research (EER) is the funding arm of the AIUM that seeks to support education and establish research opportunities that foster the advancement of the safe and effective use of medical ultrasound. Since 2001, the EER has been funding research projects and educational endeavors to promote the development of new technologies and applications in medical ultrasound and to encourage excellence in ultrasound education. For more information on AIUM and EER visit: AIUM.org.

