Graduate Hotels Releases TrueTour™ by Visiting Media Across Full Portfolio of Hotels

Graduate Hotels has launched TrueTour™, Visiting Media’s bespoke 3D/360° hospitality sales technology, across its entire hotel portfolio. Visiting Media’s image standards and suite of state-of-the-art visual sales solutions are now Graduate’s benchmark for excellence in event and leisure selling.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL & Portland, OR, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media's TrueTour™ sales tool, the world’s leading immersive sales platform for the hospitality industry, will empower 21 Graduate Hotels properties with an unparalleled top-to-bottom 360°, 3D and virtual reality presentation and delivery technology. Making it far easier to upsell their boutique rooms and suites, sell their event spaces in person and at a distance, and communicate with customers through the power of a brand new virtual toolbelt, Graduate is leading the charge to standardize immersive selling as a benchmark in customer experiences across the hospitality industry. With more than ten new hotels set to open by the end of 2020, their expansion will be poised to begin selling to leisure and event prospects immediately.



Graduate Hotels properties embody the spirit of collegiate communities across the United States, reflecting the cultures and traditions of cities they reside in. Catering to a niche clientele who is ready to shop for events and leisure travel via an immersive virtual reality and true-to-live 3D/360° experience, Graduate positions themselves in line with a digitally native audience and will stand out from the cookie-cutter chains which have dominated the college market until now.

TrueTour provides Graduate with a very powerful market advantage and differentiates Graduate properties: now their sales materials are truly an experience and stoke the imagination of their digital audience in ways previously not possible.

“Once we saw the power TrueTour had to increase incremental revenue at Graduate Athens," said Larkin MacDonald, Director of Sales and Revenue, Graduate Hotels, "it was a no-brainer to roll out the platform across our entire portfolio. TrueTour is the most powerful 360°/3D platform on the market which integrates all of our most important sales and marketing materials into one place, and showcases the unique character of each of our properties. Plus, their service and delivery is second-to-none. As we enrich our sales process, we demonstrate to our target audience what type of events and experiences we can execute on. Based on the results of our test drive at Graduate Athens (Athens, GA), we're projecting significant returns on our investment with current properties and new developments opening throughout 2020.”

Ben Powers, VP of Sales, Hotel & Resort Division at Visiting Media, helped launch the project from the beginning. “Graduate’s unique properties, all with their own independent look and feel, are a perfect match for TrueTour. We developed our hyper realistic 360°/3D solution for situations just like this and we’re excited to help Graduate properties stand out among the crowd and showcase their amazing properties to a global audience!”



To learn more about TrueTour technology, email sales@visitingmedia.com or visit www.visitingmedia.com.

About Visiting Media (www.visitingmedia.com): Visiting Media is a technology and immersive content production company dedicated to delivering the world’s best visual selling tools to inspire, describe, promote and convey our customers’ spaces as early as possible in the buying cycle. We build innovative and powerful, yet simple solutions that deliver both traditional and immersive (360°, 3D, virtual reality) content and focus on making selling easier, pragmatic and more joyful. Our products immediately increase conversions, selling speed, sales team efficiency and actionable data collection.



About Graduate Hotels:

Graduate Hotels is a hand-crafted collection of hotels that reside in dynamic university-anchored towns across the country. Each hotel pays homage to the heritage of its unique town through cultural nods to the local community. Launched in 2014, there are currently 21 open and operating hotels across the U.S. and an additional 12 hotels under development slated to open by the end of 2020. Graduate Hotels is owned by Adventurous Journeys (AJ) Capital Partners, a Chicago-based vertically-integrated real estate developer, owner and operator, founded by Ben Weprin in 2008. For more information on Graduate Hotels, please visit www.graduatehotels.com.



