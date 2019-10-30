New Art Gallery Opens in Scottsdale: C Gallery

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, Arizona, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the doors to C Gallery are officially open to the public by artist Charlene Falk, who has a passion to share the healing power of art. C Gallery has a strong focus on philanthropy and gives a portion of all proceeds to local and national charities. C Gallery will also serve as a unique event space for curated events, meetings, private dinners and experiences.



Owner Charlene Falk quotes Pablo Picasso, “‘Art washes away from the soul, the dust of everyday life.’ As an artist, that is my hope. As a gallery, that is our intention for the guest experience when they visit.”

C Gallery features large oil paintings on canvas and wood, alongside the photography of featured artists. The art is primarily abstract expressionism including the female figure, landscape and nature.

C Gallery presents the work of artists who bring a unique perspective of the world around us. These artists share an understanding of the healing aspects of creating and viewing art and aim to capture the world in different ways that allow for new and provocative perspectives for the gallery guests.

Canadian multimedia artist, Charlene Falk is the feature artist and owner of C Gallery. She uses abstractions of nature and women as a powerful lens for illuminating the unseen and exploring the mysterious, mystical beauty present in the world everywhere we look. Although her relationship with art began as a meditative process of self-healing and discovery, she quickly found her daily life inseparable from the creative act. This intense relationship with creation has led her to create art as a means of inspiring change and building community around causes and issues which are important to her, such as preserving the sometimes-ignored beauty of nature or celebrating the dignity and strength of women.

Making use of a variety of media, including acrylic, oil, and spray paint along with charcoal and pastel, Falk heavily layers her paintings, lending them a rugged, organic quality. This, coupled with her deft yet subtle mastery of color and light, allow her images to project a significant amount of depth and raw emotion, enveloping viewers and transporting them into Falk’s world where they are invited to gaze firsthand upon all of the brilliant subtleties that Falk, herself, celebrates.

Falk had been selling privately to clients and is now looking forward to giving other artists the opportunity to showcase their unique abilities. Falk also featured in a New York Gallery starting in January of 2020.

Partnering with charities, C Gallery aims to spread awareness about their causes and support them financially. The first featured charity is Child Rescue, an organization which partners with current and former military members to rescue children from human trafficking and slavery. On October 24th, C Gallery hosted the Kickoff for the 2020 Child Rescue Fundraiser which prepared donors for the upcoming February 26th fundraiser. At the 2019 event, Charlene Falk donated a piece of art that was auctioned to local art collectors. All proceeds were donated to Child Rescue.

A notable exhibit by Charlene Falk will be released to the public on January 20, 2020. The Exhibit titled “And Into the Forest I Go To Lose My Mind and Find My Soul” is based on the famous environmental philosopher John Muir.

You can visit the gallery Tuesday-Saturdays from 12-8 pm at 20789 N Pima Rd Suite 100 Scottsdale, AZ 85255 in the Market Street Plaza at DC Ranch.

For more information or private appointments, contact Gallery Director, Eva Koehne at eva@cgalleryart.com / (480) 331-2975.

Attachments

New Art Gallery C Gallery Oil paintings C Gallery



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.