CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TME, SDC, INFY and ZEN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Class Period: December 12, 2018 - August 26, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Allegations: Tencent Music Entertainment Group made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tencent Music’s exclusive licensing arrangements with major record labels were anticompetitive; (2) consequently, sublicensing such content from Tencent Music was unreasonably expensive, in violation of Chinese antimonopoly laws; (3) these anticompetitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s September 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Allegations: Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company’s customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company’s practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company’s treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)

Class Period: July 7, 2018 - October 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Allegations: During the class period, Infosys Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company’s finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company’s Board of Directors; and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants’ statements about Infosys’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Class Period: February 6, 2019 - October 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Allegations: Zendesk, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Zendesk’s clients had been subject to data breaches dating back to 2016; (b) Zendesk was experiencing slowing demand for its Software as a Service offerings, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Australia, due in large part to political uncertainty and China trade issues there; and (c) as a result of the foregoing, Zendesk’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as defendants had led the market to believe during the Class Period.

