SmashFly and Altru Labs Announce Integration to Bring Employee-Generated Video Across the Talent Lifecycle

The SmashFly + Altru integration enables companies to create and distribute video content in critical touchpoints throughout the candidate journey

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmashFly Technologies , the leader in enterprise recruitment CRM and talent marketing technology, announced a new integration with employee video platform, Altru Labs . Altru for SmashFly makes it seamless for talent acquisition teams to drag and drop their employee-generated video content into SmashFly’s career site, landing pages and CRM campaigns for engaging brand storytelling.



SmashFly and Altru have similar missions of bringing authentic, purpose-driven marketing strategies to talent acquisition. With this integration, customers can evangelize their employer brand videos across channels and to unique talent audiences, then track engagement and conversion rates compared to other types of communication.

“Helping our clients tell their stories in the most authentic, compelling way is what drives us. Integrating with partners like SmashFly over the last year allows us to create personalized experiences for every candidate journey in a new way. Employees now have the unique ability to tell stories that ultimately convert top talent,” said Alykhan Rehmatullah, CEO and Co-founder of Altru.

Employee-generated and employee-based content continue increasing in importance to candidates. According to the most recent North American Candidate Experience Research from Talent Board, employee testimonials and answers to “why people want to work here” are viewed as more valuable than product/services or financial information.

“Employees set the tone for company culture and are highly trusted by their peers, which is why employee-created content is an incredibly powerful tool for building brand advocacy and meaningful connections with candidates,” said SmashFly CMO Josh Zywien. “We’re so excited to partner with Altru, a company that like SmashFly, values the art of storytelling as much as the efficiency of technology.”

The key benefits of the Altru for SmashFly integration include:

Easily add Altru videos from the SmashFly Campaign Builder throughout the site, drag and drop into campaigns, and edit style or copy as needed.

Enhance email marketing with highly personalized and engaging Altru video content across the talent lifecycle, from monthly newsletters to events to new hire welcome.

Built-in video engagement metrics indicate which employee-created videos are most watched to improve segmentation, engagement and conversion rates, all visible in SmashFly’s dashboard.

Little to no customer setup; SmashFly owns implementation.

More About SmashFly Technologies



Privately held, SmashFly is backed by OpenView Venture Partners and Bessemer Venture Partners. One-quarter of the company's customers are part of the Fortune 500 and its platform has users in 69 countries worldwide. Powered by intelligent automation and AI, SmashFly's platform combines CRM, career site, event, and internal mobility solutions to help talent acquisition teams discover, market, and create careers across the talent lifecycle from intern to retirement. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly .

More About Altru Labs

Altru is a mobile-video platform designed to assist businesses with hiring, onboarding and internal communications through employee-generated content. The company's platform activates employer brands by communicating with applicants through content created and shared directly by employees. Altru enables businesses to engage their employees in the recruiting process and tell authentic, insightful stories about the company through these unique videos. Learn more at www.altrulabs.com

