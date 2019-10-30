O2Micro announces agreement with Feit Electric

/EIN News/ -- GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro® International Limited (NASDAQ Global Select Market: OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, today announced that O2Micro has entered into a strategic agreement with Feit Electric Company, Inc., a leading supplier of lighting products. This agreement enables Feit Electric to fully utilize O2Micro’s patented Free Dimming™ technology in its general lighting products.



Dr. Yung Lin, Executive Vice President of Intelligent Lighting at O2Micro, commented, "We believe Feit Electric is well positioned in the lighting market to significantly expand the use of our Free Dimming technology in both the residential and industrial lighting markets.”

“O2Micro’s innovative and patented Free Dimming technology is an important lighting control technology that we are pleased to use in our products,” said Aaron Feit, Chief Executive Officer of Feit Electric.

About O2Micro:

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. Products include LED General Lighting, Backlighting, Battery Management and Power Management.

About Feit Electric Company, Inc.:

Feit Electric Company, Inc. is a lighting company committed to bringing energy efficient lighting products to market at reasonable prices under the FEIT ELECTRIC brand and private label brands in retailers throughout the United States. Founded in 1978, Feit is based in Pico Rivera, California. For more information on Feit Electric’s product line, visit www.feit.com.

