TMS NW Hosts Open House Event to Commemorate Two Year Anniversary

The mental health clinic celebrates two years of offering Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) and other advanced solutions for patients in Vancouver, WA and the surrounding areas

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMS NW , a full-service mental health clinic with advanced treatments for mental health disorders, announced today that it will host an open house event on Friday, Nov. 1 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. The event will center around the two year anniversary since opening its doors and will offer a chance for attendees to meet the staff and experience a demonstration of the TMS system.

“We are extremely proud of our growth and service to the Vancouver community over the past two years,” said Piper Buersmeyer, psychiatric nurse practitioner at TMS NW. ”Our clinic is designed to feel like a ‘home away from home,’ where you can improve both your health and mind. Since offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as an alternative treatment option, we have been able to provide hope for many patients with treatment-resistant major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in our community.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic pulses through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ depression or OCD symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following each session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and was FDA-cleared to target OCD in August 2018.

TMS NW, the only TMS clinic in all of Clark County, recently celebrated its two year anniversary in September. Serving approximately half a million people in Clark County, TMS NW offers Deep TMS treatment for both depression and OCD symptoms. The staff is made up of the company’s founders, three psychiatric nurse practitioners who are expert diagnosticians dedicated to optimizing overall health and well being for their patients, as well as certified nursing assistants and medical assistants who help run treatments.

The clinic is located at 5512 Northeast 109th Court, Suite N, Vancouver, WA 98662. For more information, visit tms-nw.com or call 360-719-2449.

About TMS NW

TMS NW offers a patient-centered experience and personalized treatment plan. Focusing on each patient’s overall wellness, TMS NW offers an initial consultation and evaluation to discuss Deep TMS treatment for appropriate patients, as well as medication management to reach optimal treatment results. Going above and beyond, TMS NW exceeds industry standards and follows a six-step treatment path to ensure the best outcomes. Additionally, TMS NW technicians are either medical assistants or certified nursing assistants and there is always a nurse practitioner on-site to guarantee patient safety and comfort.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for noninvasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company’s systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

