KALY – Kali Extracts Announces USDA Organic Certification For First Hemp Crop

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Kali-Extracts, Inc. (Kali, Inc. dba/Kali-Extracts, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”) today announced a USDA Organic Certification for its first crop hemp crop. KALY has a U.S. Patent for Cannabis Extraction and provides hemp cultivators with harvesting and extraction services. KALY has signed harvesting and extraction contracts so far worth approximately $15 million. The first hemp harvest and extraction contract now under way in the State of New York has just received an “Organic” certification from the USDA. The oil and seeds sold from the crop will carry the USDA Organic logo.



CONTACT:

Frederick Ferri

ir@kali-extracts.com

(214) 210-0459

Kali-Extracts - KALY USDA Organic



