Global Cooling Fan Market Size, Trends & Forecasts Report 2019-2023

Global Cooling Fan Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides an in-depth analysis of the global cooling fan market with market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of value, market share by segments and by end-applications. The report also provides a detailed analysis of global IT products and server cooling fan market by value, volume and market share by segment.

Growth of the global cooling fan industry has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the existing growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current & future trends.

The global cooling fan market flourished at a rapid pace over the past few years and is expected to follow the same trend over the forecasted period (2019-2023) as well. Growth in the market is primarily driven by growing industrial PC market, up-surging demand of IoT devices, rising adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in automobiles, growing demand for electrical vehicles etc. However, the market is facing some challenges such as barriers to entry, critical designing of cooling fans and requirement of highly skilled labors.

The global cooling fan market is controlled by only 7-8 key players capturing more than one-fourth of the market share globally. The ebm-papst, Delta Electronics, Sunonwealth and Nidec Corporation are the top four major players whose company profiling has been done in the report which briefs about business overview, and financial summary of these major companies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Cooling Fan

2.1.1 Types of Cooling Fan based on End-Applications

2.1.2 Types of Personal Computers Cooling Fan

2.1.3 Advantages of Cooling Fan for PC/System

2.1.4 Types of Automobile Cooling Fan

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Heat Management Market Analysis

3.1.1 Global Heat Management Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Heat Management Market by Segments (Cooling Fan, Others)

3.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Analysis

3.2.1 Global Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Cooling Fan Market by Segments (IT, Automotive, Industrial and Appliance & Others)

3.3 Global Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis

3.3.1 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Automotive Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Industrial Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Appliances & Others Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.4 Global IT Products and Servers Cooling Fan Market: Segment Analysis

3.4.1 Global IT Products and Severs Cooling Fan Market by Segments (Desktop, NB, and Server)

3.4.2 Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.4.3 Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Value

3.4.5 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market Segment by Volume (Desktop, NB, and Server)

3.4.6 Global IT Products and Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume

3.4.7 Global Desktop Cooling Fan Market by Volume

3.4.8 Global NB Cooling Fan Market by Volume

3.4.9 Global Server Cooling Fan Market by Volume

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global Cooling Fan Market Share by Players

4.2 Global Cooling Fan Market Players by Financial Comparison

5. Company Profiles



Delta Electronics

ebm-papst

Nidec Corporation

Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry

