Dime Community Bank President & CEO Kenneth J. Mahon to Speak at The Bank Compensation & Talent Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bank (the “Bank” or “Dime”), subsidiary of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:DCOM), announced today that Kenneth J. Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a CEO panel discussion at The Bank Compensation and Talent Conference. The panel’s discussion is expected to focus on a CEO’s perspective of the expanding role of Boards in helping to drive corporate strategy and influencing innovation.



As President and CEO of Dime, Mr. Mahon has led the transformation of the Bank from a monoline thrift into a relationship-driven community commercial bank.

The Bank Compensation & Talent Conference will be held November 6, 2019 through November 8, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

The Company had $6.43 billion in consolidated assets as of September 30, 2019. The Bank was founded in 1864, is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, and currently has twenty-nine retail branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County, New York. Visit www.dime.com for more information on the Company and the Bank.

Contact: Avinash Reddy

Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer

718-782-6200 extension 5909



