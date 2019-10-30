Repsol and JAGGAER Culminate an Important ICT Transport Project in Europe

The technology maintains process transparency, adding efficiency, flexibility and visibility for decision making

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C. and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repsol, an energy company based in Madrid, Spain and JAGGAER, the world’s largest independent spend management company, have collaborated on a significant project for sourcing liquid transportation to improve supply chain management and reduce operational costs.



The Logistics Procurement Category of the Spanish energy leader hired the collaborative sourcing module of JAGGAER's technology platform to optimize the award of the transport of chemicals and lubricants by road and intermodal to the suppliers that met the best conditions of security, solvency, technical and economic. The project which ran from February to September 2019 involved more than 40 suppliers to transport goods across Europe

The magnitude of this initiative is reflected in the number of main routes, more than 30.000. JAGGAER’s solution introduces collaborative purchasing techniques, allowing suppliers to quote in the areas they are most interested in and capturing travel capacities at different levels depending on their possibilities and enables suppliers to propose different discount ranges, also by contract duration and route groupings.

JAGGAER’s technology has enabled Repsol to increase its analysis capacity exponentially for different scenarios, far exceeding 500 simulated. This has been done in record time using the power and speed of the optimization engine with which more than 400,000 offers have been analysed, based on all the safety, technical and quality parameters carried out by Repsol to suppliers.

Apart from process agility, Repsol, thanks to the help of technology, has been able to improve the results obtained due to collaborative negotiation techniques. This project fits with the mission of the procurement function at Repsol, which is to promote innovative ways of working, through the application of new technologies enabling the supply of goods and services in the necessary time and quality, being more efficient and optimizing management throughout the supply chain, with the maximum professionalism and transparency.

About Repsol

Repsol is a global multi-energy company present throughout the value chain. It employs more than 25,000 people; its products are sold in more than 90 countries and reach 10 million customers. It produces more than 700,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day and has one of the most efficient refining systems in Europe. It operates low-emission power generation assets and is developing renewable photovoltaic and offshore wind projects. The company is a pioneer in the development of mobility initiatives that contribute to new solutions and energies for transport.

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company , with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia. Additionally, JAGGAER holds 37 patents–more than any other spend management company.

