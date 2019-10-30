PM434x Series: Automotive Power Inductors

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Electronics is excited to introduce a new series of automotive grade, molded power inductors. The PM434X series is ideal for high current, non-isolated DC/DC converters and voltage regulators. This new inductor series expands on our existing commercial grade platforms by offering a fully certified IATF alternative offering the same superior electrical performance. It includes PM4340, PM4341, PM4342, PM4343, PM4344 & PM4345 offering 6 sizes with footprints spanning from 17x17mm down to 6x6mm and a low 2.0mm minimum profile. These products are suitable for a wide range of automotive applications including seating, safety, lighting, entertainment and any other applications limited to 130C maximum temperature.

“ Pulse continues to develop and release new automotive products for this rapidly expanding market.”

John Gallagher | Product Marketing, Power PBU, Pulse Electronics

Series:

PM4340 - 6.0 x 5.4 x 3.0mm - 0.10uH/27A to 33uH/1.6A

PM4341 - 7.4 x 6.8 x 3.0mm - 0.10uH/60A to 47uH/2.0A

PM4342 - 11.5 x 10.3 x 4.0mm - 0.15uH/75A to 6.80uH/3.0A

PM4343 - 14.0 x 12.8 x 6.5mm - 0.15uH/118A to 47uH/9.5A

PM4344 - 17.7 x 17.2 x 7.0mm - 1.0uH/70A to 100uH/12A

PM4345 - 6.0x 5.4 x 2.0mm - 0.10uH/45A to 22uH/1.8A

Key Features and Benefits:

Multiple Competitive Cross References

AEC-Q200 Qualified

High Current and Lowest DCR

Molded Construction

High Energy Storage Density

Low Profile

Automated Manufacturing for Outstanding Quality

RoHS Compliant

Applications:

Automotive

John Gallagher Pulse Electronics



