Global Online Gambling (Sports Betting) Market 2019-2023: Gamification and Virtual Reality & New Emerging Online Gambling Payment Methods

Dublin, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Gambling Market with Focus on the Sports Betting (2019-2023 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Online Gambling Market with Focus on the Sports Betting (2019-2023 Edition) provides an in-depth analysis of the global online gambling market with detailed analysis of market size and growth.



The analysis includes market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides a detailed analysis of online sports betting in terms of value globally. The report provides a detailed analysis of the European online gambling market which includes market by value, market share by products and market sizing of major products i.e. online sports betting and online casino.



The global market for online gambling exhibited a strong performance through the years 2015 to 2018. It is estimated that the market would grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period (2019-2023). The global online gambling market is supported by various growth drivers such as the growth of mobile gambling, spike in internet penetration, rising ownership of gadgets such as mobiles, laptops, tablets, a growing number of online women gamblers, industry consolidation and alternative option to cash. In spite of high growth, the market is still facing some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market.

Some of the major challenges faced by the industry are: different attitudes and perceptions, reasons for opposing gambling and switching player habits. Increasing adoption of bitcoin gambling and the growing number of online women gamblers have been identified as some of the key trends existing in the market.

Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online gambling market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global online gambling market is highly fragmented with various players. Betsson AB, Kindred Group Plc., Net Entertainment and Paddy Power Betfair Plc. are some of the key players operating in the global online gambling market whose company profiling has been done in the report. This segment of the report summarizes business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the respective companies.



