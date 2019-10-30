NH Business Review Names Raymond J. Pasquale as a 2019 Business Excellence Awards Recipient

/EIN News/ -- Nashua, NH, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE --Raymond, J. Pasquale, Founder and CEO of Unified Office, Inc. , a highly innovative managed services provider offering reliable hybrid cloud-based business class voice communications services, IoT services and data analytics , was awarded the 2019 Business Excellence Award in the technology category for serving the small to medium sized business market from NH Business Review. The annual awards honor top business leaders in New Hampshire for their imagination, industriousness, innovation and achievements. The annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony,honoring all recipients, was held on Thursday, October 3, from 5:30 – 8:30pm at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.



With over 20 years of experience working in key leadership roles in the telecom industry, Ray has a knack for recognizing new opportunities to apply technology in order to make businesses run more productively. While many businesses transmit communication over the top of the internet, also known as voice over internet protocol, Ray noticed that most service providers offer unreliable service, resulting in clipped and dropped calls and unreliable service that left both the business and the customer confused and frustrated.

“I am extremely honored to receive a 2019 Business Excellence Award from the New Hampshire Business Review,” said Raymond, J. Pasquale, Founder and CEO of Unified Office. “At Unified Office our core mission is to help our customers monetize their communications services, to solve problems that are unique to them, and to help them adapt to a constantly changing consumer and business marketplace. We build innovative solutions tailored to a variety of vertical markets in order to help our customers realize pragmatic and measurable results that often result in increased revenue and profits.”

In the past year and a half, Unified Office received two patents for its Highest Quality Routing Protocol™ (HQRP™) transmission network. The HQRP™ network platform introduces an entirely new way of creating highly reliable, high quality, real-time business communications over broadband networks that is radically different from any other offerings in the marketplace.HQRP™ eliminates the need for costly dedicated phone company circuits such as T1 access lines, MPLS tunnels and other expensive legacy techniques that are typically used by voice companies to try to create quality and reliability.

The HQRP™ network platform is the very foundation of Unified Office’s Total Connect Now SM managed services platform upon which all of their services are based. Unified Office’s Total Connect Now SM was developed for companies who can’t afford to miss calls. Unified Office drives operational excellence in Business Communications, the Internet of things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, and in Real-Time Intelligent Analytics in the following markets: restaurants, hospitality, healthcare, dental practices, real estate, automobile sales and service, agriculture and other service businesses.

The NH Business Review launched the Business Excellence Awards in 2002 to recognize New Hampshire’s business leaders who work tirelessly to cultivate and grow the local and statewide economy.

“We’re proud to honor this year’s impressive list of Business Excellence Awards recipients, whose impact reaches far beyond the walls of their offices,” said Jeff Feingold, editor of NH Business Review. “Congratulations to Ray, and all of this year’s recipients, who we commend on the dedication and commitment it took to achieve such impressive results.”

