Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2019: Focus on the Top 10 Country Markets

The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023. Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day courier and contract logistics are excluded wherever possible.

The report covers the parcels market at the global level and region-by-region.

There is necessarily most focus on the top 10 country markets (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and Brazil), although our historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for all countries.

There are in-depth sections on the two largest global markets the US and China and on the key growth area of South East Asia

Market information is quoted in value terms and on a constant currency basis (to remove distortions due to exchange rate movements). Volume information is presented where available.



The report includes in-depth profiles of the following companies:

UPS

FedEx

Deutsche Post DHL

Yamato

SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)

Japan Post Group

United States Postal Service (USPS)

Royal Mail Group

La Poste Group (GeoPost)

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this report

Background to the report

Summary

About the author

Global parcels market background

2. Market definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium/economy

International/domestic

Global parcels market size

Global parcels market size

Regional overview

Largest country markets

Global market drivers

Economic growth trends

Online retail

Internet retail growth by country

Internationalisation of online retail

Challenges of increased B2C deliveries for carriers

Global parcels market forecasts

3. Global market size

Global parcels market forecast by region/country

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Africa

Middle East

Driver forecasts

Economic growth

Online retail

Risks to forecasts

Global market trends

4. Development of better last-mile delivery solutions

Self-employed couriers

Parcel shops and locker networks

Delivery to the workplace

Home lockers and in-boot deliveries

Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery

Amazon

Alibaba

JD.com

Argos

Click & Collect

Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service

Increased use of technology in carrier operations

Hub and depot automation

Last-mile delivery technology

PoD improvements

Blockchain

Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models

New entrants with different business models

Growth of same-day delivery

Evolving role of postal operators

Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment

Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels

Global competitive landscape

5. Integrators vs. other private carriers and postal operators

Integrators

Postal operators

Other carriers

Parcel revenues

Group revenues

Operating margins

Volumes

Revenue per parcel

Carrier Alliances

Post office and independent carrier alliances

Mergers and Acquisitions

Major strategic moves which have shaped the industry

FedEx acquisition of TNT

Recent acquisition activity

Outlook for competitive landscape

6. Global Parcel Carrier Profiles

UPS

Description

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Deutsche Post DHL

Description

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

FedEx Corporation

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Yamato Holdings

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Japan Post Group

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Acquisitions

Significant News

Royal Mail

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

USPS

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Le Groupe La Poste

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations/Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

7. Regional parcels markets

Europe

North America

United States

